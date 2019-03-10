ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນມຽນມາກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີໂດຍພວກຫົວຮຸ່ນແຮງຢູ່ໃນລັດຣາຄາຍ
ທີ່ຊຸດໂຊມນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕຳຫຼວດເກົ້າຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ.
ການໂຈມຕີໃນຕອນແລງວັນເສົາໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນໝູ່ບ້ານ ໂຢ ຕາ ຢົກ ປະມານ 50 ກິ
ໂລແມັດ ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງເມືອງ ຊິດເວ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນເມືອງເອກຂອງລັດຣາຄາຍ.
ຕຳຫຼວດຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ ອົງການຂ່າວ AFP ຂອງ ຝຣັ່ງ ວ່າ ນອກຈາກຕຳຫຼວດເກົ້າ
ຄົນທີ່ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍນັ້ນ ອີກຄົນນຶ່ງແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ແລະອີກຄົນນຶ່ງຫາຍສາບສູນ.
ລັດ ຣາຄາຍ ແມ່ນເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ.
ຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາຫຼາຍກວ່າ 70,000 ຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ເປັນຊາວມຸສລິມນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຫລົບໜີ
ຈາກພາກເໜືອຂອງລັດຣາຄາຍ ເຂົ້າສູ່ປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານ ບັງກລາແດັສ ເພື່ອຫລີກ
ລ່ຽງການທຳລາຍດຳເນີນໂດຍທະຫານ ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີຫຼາຍຄັ້ງໂດຍ
ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງໂຣຮິງຢາ ຢູ່ປ້ອມຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຕ່າງໆ.
ໜ່ວຍປະຕິບັດພາລະກິດພິເສດ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາຄວາມຈິງ ຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາ
ຊາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກອງທັບໄດ້ປະຕິບັດການ “ດ້ວຍຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈທີ່ຈະຂ້າລ້າງເຜົ່າພັນ”
ຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາ, ອີງຕາມການສຳພາດກັບຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍ
ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍນັ້ນຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ ຮວມທັງການລວມກຸ່ມຂົ່ມຂືນ, ການຈູດໝູ່ບ້ານ
ທັງໝົດ ແລະ ການເຂັ່ນຂ້າຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ.
Officials in Myanmar say an attack by militants in strife-torn Rakhine state has killed nine police.
The Saturday night attack took place in Yoe Ta Yoke village, about 50 kilometers north of the Rakhine state capital Sittwe.
A police official told the French news agency AFP that in addition to the nine slain police, another one was injured and one was missing,
Rakhine state has been rife with violence.
More than 700,000 Rohingyas, who are largely Muslim, have fled from northern Rakhine state into neighboring Bangladesh to avoid a scorched earth campaign launched by the military in response to a series of attacks by Rohingya militants on security outposts.
A special United Nations fact-finding mission said the military acted "with genocidal intent" against the Rohingyas, based on interviews with hundreds of Rohingyas, who revealed numerous atrocities, including gang rapes, the torching of entire villages and extrajudicial killings.
