ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ມ​ຽນ​ມາ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸ່ນ​ແຮງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຣາ​ຄາຍ

​ທີ່​ຊຸດ​ໂຊ​ມ​ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ເກົ້າ​ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ.

ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ເສົາ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໝູ່​ບ້ານ ໂຢ ຕາ ຢົກ ປະ​ມານ 50 ກິ​

ໂລ​ແມັດ​ ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ ​ຊິ​ດ​ເວ ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ເມືອງ​ເອກ​ຂອງລັດ​ຣາ​ຄາຍ.

ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ ອົງ​ການຂ່າວ​ AFP ຂອງ​ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ວ່າ ນອກ​ຈາກຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ເກົ້າ​

ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕ​າຍນັ້ນ ອີກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບ​າດ​ເຈັບ ແລະ​ອີກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ.

ລັດ​ ຣາ​ຄາຍ ແມ່ນ​ເຕັມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ.

ຊາວ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 70,000 ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ເປັນ​ຊາວມຸ​ສ​ລິມນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ຫລົບ​ໜີ​

ຈາກ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຣາ​ຄາຍ ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ປະ​ເທດ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ​ ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສ ເພື່ອ​ຫລີກ​

ລ່ຽງ​ການທຳ​ລາຍດຳ​ເນີນໂດຍ​ທະ​ຫານ ໃນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີຫຼາຍ​ຄັ້ງ​ໂດຍ​

ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ ຢູ່​ປ້ອມຮັ​ກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພຕ່າງໆ.

ໜ່ວຍ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດພາ​ລະ​ກິດພິ​ເສດ ເພື່ອ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​

ຊາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກອງ​ທັບໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດການ “ດ້ວ​ຍຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈທີ່​ຈະຂ້າ​ລ້າງເຜົ່າ​ພັນ”

ຊາວ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ສຳ​ພາດ​ກັບ​ຊາວ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ​ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຄົນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ

​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຄວາມ​ໂຫດຮ້າຍນັ້ນຫຼາຍ​ຄັ້ງ ຮວ​ມ​ທັງການ​ລວມ​ກຸ່ມ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂືນ, ການ​ຈູດ​ໝູ່​ບ້ານ​

ທັງ​ໝົດ ແລະ​ ການ​ເຂັ່ນຂ້າ​ຢ່າງຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ.



Officials in Myanmar say an attack by militants in strife-torn Rakhine state has killed nine police.



The Saturday night attack took place in Yoe Ta Yoke village, about 50 kilometers north of the Rakhine state capital Sittwe.



A police official told the French news agency AFP that in addition to the nine slain police, another one was injured and one was missing,



Rakhine state has been rife with violence.



More than 700,000 Rohingyas, who are largely Muslim, have fled from northern Rakhine state into neighboring Bangladesh to avoid a scorched earth campaign launched by the military in response to a series of attacks by Rohingya militants on security outposts.



A special United Nations fact-finding mission said the military acted "with genocidal intent" against the Rohingyas, based on interviews with hundreds of Rohingyas, who revealed numerous atrocities, including gang rapes, the torching of entire villages and extrajudicial killings.

