ປະຊາຊົນຊາວໄນຈີເຣຍ ພາກັນກັບຄືນ ໄປບ່ອນເລືອກຕັ້ງອີກຄັ້ງ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້

ປະຊາຊົນຊາວໄນຈີເຣຍ ພາກັນກັບຄືນໄປສະຖານທີ່ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ລຸນຫຼັງບັນຫາທາງດ້ານເຕັກນິກ ແລະດ້ານອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ຂັດຂວາງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈາກການລົງຄະແນນສຽງເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເພື່ອເລືອກປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງປະເທດປະຊາທິປະໄຕທີ່ມີພົນລະເມືອງໜາແໜ້ນທີ່ສຸດ ໃນທະວີບອາຟຣິກາ.

ທ່ານ ເພຣເຢ ອີຕີ (Preye Iti) ອາຍຸ 60 ປີ ເຊິ່ງເປັນຂ້າລາດຊະການພົນລະເຮືອນບອກກັບອົງການຂ່າວ Reuters ວ່າ “ຂັ້ນຕອນການດໍາເນີນງານທັງໝົດ ມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກສັບສົນທີ່ສຸດ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າລໍຖ້າແຕ່ 8:30 ເຊົ້າ ຫາ 6:30 ແລງ, ຂະນະນີ້ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກັບມາທີ່ນີ້ອີກຄັ້ງ ໃນເວລາ 8:30 ເຊົ້າ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ມູຮໍາມາດູ ບູຮາຣີ (Muhammadu Buhari) ກໍາລັງອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີມາຄົບໄລຍະເວລາ 8 ປີ ຫຼື 2 ສະໄໝ ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດລັດຖະທໍາມະນູນຂອງປະເທດ.

ປະຊາກອນໄນຈີເຣຍ ປະມານ 90 ລ້ານຄົນ ແມ່ນມີສິດປ່ອນບັດໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ຈະຍັງຕັດສິນວ່າ ແມ່ນໃຜຈະເຂົ້າດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາແຫ່ງຊາດອີກດ້ວຍ.

ຜູ້ເຂົ້າແຂ່ງຂັນອະວຸໂສ ທ່ານໂບລາ ຕີນູບູ (Bola Tinubu), ອາຍຸ 70 ປີ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນອະດີດຜູ້ປົກຄອງນະ​ຄອນລາໂກສ ຈາກພັກສະພາກ້າວໜ້າທັງໝົດ, ແລະອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອາຕິກູ ອາບູບາກາ (Atiku Abubakar) ອາຍຸ 76 ປີ, ຈາກພັກປະຊາຊົນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ທີ່ເປັນພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານຫຼັກ, ກໍາລັງໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມທ້າທາຍຈາກຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນພັກທີສາມ ທ່ານປີເຕີ້ ໂອບີ ​ອາ​ຍຸ 61 ປີ ຈາກພັກແຮງງານ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ຈາກບັນດາຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ໜຸ່ມນ້ອຍ.

Some Nigerians are returning to the polls Sunday after technical and other problems prevented them from casting their votes Saturday for a new president for Africa’s most populous democracy.

"The whole process is an absolute mess," Preye Iti, 60, a civil servant, told Reuters. "I waited from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. yesterday. Now I'm back here at 8:30 again."

President Muhammadu Buhari is stepping down after serving the maximum eight years or two terms as allowed under the country’s constitution.

About 90 million Nigerians are eligible to cast their ballots in the election that will also determine who will serve in the National Assembly.

Veteran candidates – Bola Tinubu, 70, a former Lagos governor from the ruling All Progressives Congress party, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, 76, from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party – are being challenged by a third-party candidate, the Labour Party's Peter Obi, 61, who has support among young voters.