ຢູ່​ປະ​ເທດ ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ, ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ປະ​ມານ 19,000 ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຍ້ອນ​ໂຣກ​ມະ​ເຮັງ​ເຕົ້າ​ນົມ​ໃນ​ທຸກໆ​ປີ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ໂຣ​ກ​ມະ​ເຮັງ​ໃນ ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ. ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນັ້ນ​ອັດ​ຕາ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ, ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ຍ້ອນ​ຄົນ​ໄຂ້​ໄດ້​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ເພື່ອ​ທຳ​ການກວດ​ຫາ​ດົນ​ໂພດ. ນັກ​ວິ​ສະ​ວະ​ກອນ​ຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນ​ຊາວ ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ ໄດ້​ອອກ​ແບບ​ເສື້ອ​ຊ້ອນ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ລາວ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຊ່ອຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໄດ້ ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ກວດ​ຫາ​ໂຣກ​ມະ​ເຮັງ​ເຕົ້າ​ນົມ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ຕົ້ນ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ທິ​ໂມ​ຕີ ໂອ​ບີ​ເອ​ຊູ (Timothy Obiezu) ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ອາ​ບູ​ຈາ, ປະ​ເທດ ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ, ເຊິ່ງ​ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໃນ​ປີ 2017, ນັກ​ວິ​ສະ​ວະ​ກອນ​ຫຸ່ນ​ຍົນ ທ່ານນາງ ເຄ​ມີ​ໂຊ​ລາ ໂບ​ລາ​ຣິນ​ວາ ໄດ້​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ນ້າ​ສາວ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ຍ້ອນ​ໂຣກ​ມະ​ເຮັງ​ໄລ​ຍະ 3.

ລາວ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ໃນ​ເບື້ອງ​ຕົ້ນ, ນ້າ​ສາວ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ໄດ້​ເອີ້ນ​ມັນ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງຈິດວິນ​ຍານ ແລະ ໄດ້​ສູດ​ມົນ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ໜີ​ອອກ​ໄປ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ໂບ​ລາ​ຣິນ​ວາ ໄດ້​ໂສກ​ເສົ້າ​ກັບ​ການ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ນັ້ນ, ລາວ​ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເຄ​ມີ​ໂຊ​ລາ ໂບ​ລາ​ຣິນ​ວາ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ລົມ​ກັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ເນື້ອງອ​ກ​ທີ່​ເບິ່ງ​ແຍງ​ລາວ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນັ້ນ, ແລະ ສິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້​າ​ຍຶດ​ຖື​ໄວ້ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ຖ້າ​ເຈົ້າ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ກວດ​ພົບ​ໂຣກ​ມະ​ເຮັງ​ນີ້​ໃນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕົ້ນໆ, ແລ້ວ​ຄົນ​ໄຂ້​ກໍ​ຈະ​ມີ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ຫາຍ​ດີ, ແລະ ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ, ແລະ ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ທຸກໆ 9 ຈາກ 10 ກໍ​ລະ​ນີໃດ ​ແມ່ນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ໃຫ້​ຫາຍ​ດີ​ໄດ້.”

ເພື່ອ​ທຳ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ​ນາງ ໂບ​ລາ​ຣິນ​ວາ ໄດ້​ປະ​ດິດ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ເສື້ອ​ຊ້ອນ​ສະຫຼາດ. ລາວ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ທຳ​ການ​ອ່ານ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຈາກ​ເຕົ້ານົມ ແລະ ​ໜ້າ​ເອິກ ແລະ ຈະ​ແປ​ຜົນ​ອອ​ກ​ໄປ​ແອັບ​ພ​ລີ​ເຄ​ຊັ້ນ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ມື​ຖື​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ສາມ​ສິບ​ນາ​ທີ.

ເຊື້ອ​ຊ້ອນ​ລຸ້ນ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ອາດມີ​ຄວາມ​ພ້ອມ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຈຳ​ໜ່າຍໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ໄວ​ສຸດ​ແມ່ນ​ເດືອນ​ເມ​ສາ​ປີ​ໜ້າ.

ທ່າ​ນ​ນາງ ເຄ​ມີ​ໂຊ​ລາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເປີດ​ຕົ້ນ​ແບບ​ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້, ເດືອນ​ກຸມ​ພາ. ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ເຮົາ​ເປີດ​ຕົ້ນ​ແບບ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ. ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ການ​ຕອບ​ຮັບ​ຈາກ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ, ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ແໜງ​ການ​ແພດ​ເພື່ອ​ເສີມ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ວິ​ທີ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຄວາມ​ມີ​ປະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ພາບ​ຂອ​ງ​ອຸ​ປະ​ກອນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ມັນ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຮົາ​ກັບ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ຂັ້​ນ​ຕອນ​ການ​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ.”

​ມີການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຍ້ອນ​ໂຣກ​ມະ​ເຮັງ​ປະ​ມານ 72,000 ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໃນປະ​ເທດ ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ ໃນທຸກ​ປີ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ. ໂຣກ​ມະ​ເຮັງ​ເຕົ້າ​ນົມ​ມີ​ອັດ​ຕາ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ທີ່​ສູງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ, ແລະ ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ການ​ແພດ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການກວດ​ພົບ​ຊ້າ​ມັກ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ສາ​ເຫດ​ຢູ່​ເລື້ອຍ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ໂບ​ລາ​ຣິນ​ວາ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ການ​ເປັນ​ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຊ້​ອຸ​ປະ​ກອນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຄ​ລີ​ນິກ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ, ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຍ່າງ​ໄປ ແລະ ທຳ​ການກວດ​ຫາ.

ນາງ ກ​ລໍ​ເຣຍ ຊິນ​ເຢ​ເຣ ອົກ​ວູ, ຜູ້​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈາກ​ມະ​ເຮັງ​ເຕົ້າ​ນົມໄດ້​ຜ່າ​ຕັດ​ເອົາ​ນົມ​ອອກ​ໃນ​ປີ 2017.

ນາງ ອົກ​ວູ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​ການ​ຖ່າຍ​ຮູບ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ນຸ່ງ​ເສື້ອ​ ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ວິ​ທີ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເອົາ​ຊະ​ນະ​ຄວາມ​ກັງ​ວົນ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຮອຍ​ແປ້ວ​ຂອງ​ລາວ. ຕອນນີ້​ລາວ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ໂຄງ​ການ ສີ​ບົວ ສີ​ຟ້າ ຫຼື Project Pink Blue, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ການ​ປິ່​ນ​ປົວ​ມະ​ເຮັງ​ເຕົ້າ​ນົມ.

ນາງ ອົກ​ວູ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບອກ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ໂຣກ​ມະ​ເຮັງ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໂທດ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດ. ຈົ່ງ​ສູ້​ຕໍ່​ໄປ, ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ, ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຊື່ອ, ຈົ່ງ​ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສິ່ງ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຂອງ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ. ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າມື້​ນຶ່ງ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຢາ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ໂຣກ​ມະ​ເຮັງ.”

ໃນ​ປີ 2017, ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຂອງ ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ ໄດ້​ເຊັ​ນ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ ແລະ ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ໂຣກ​ມະ​ເຮັງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ.

ປີ​ຕໍ່​ມາ, ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ແຜນ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໂຣກ​ມະ​ເຮັງ​ສີ່​ປີ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ 200 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມ​ການກວດ​ຫາ​ເບື້ອງ​ຕົ້ນ ແລະ ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ. ແຕ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ໂຣກ​ມະ​ເຮັງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ທຶນ​ພໍ ແລະ ຖືກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຢ່າງບໍ່​ດີ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຣັນ​ຊີ ຊິ​ເດ​ເບ, ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ໂຄງ​ການ ສີ​ບົວ ສີ​ຟ້າ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ລະ​ບົບ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ດີຫຼາຍ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ລະ​ບົບ​ທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກຫຼາຍ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ລະ​ບົບ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ສະ​ໜອງ​ການກວດ​ຫາໂຣກ​ມະ​ເຮັງ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ກອນ.”

ກຸ່ມ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງໂຣກ​ມະ​ເຮັງ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ຕຸ​ລານີ້, ເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມ​ການກວດ​ຫາ​ເບື້ອງ​ຕົ້ນ ແລະ ການ​ໃຊ້​ຊີ​ວິດ​ທີ່​ດີ​ຕໍ່​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຟາ​ຕິ​ມາ ດາມ​ບັດ​ຕາ, ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ​ປະ​ກັນ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ ໂຣກ​ມະ​ເຮັງ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງວິ​ຖີ​ຊີ​ວິດ, ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ໂພກ​ອາ​ຫານດອງ, ການ​ອອກ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ກາຍ​ໜ້ອຍ, ອາ​ຫານ​ການ​ກິນ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ດີ ແລະ ອື່ນໆ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ປູ​ກ​ຈິດ​ສຳ​ນຶກ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ໄປ​ກວດ​ໂຣກ, ກວດ​ເຕົ້າ​ນົມ​ຢ່າງ​ຈິງ​ຈັງ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ໂບ​ລາ​ຣິນ​ວາ ຫວັງ​ວ່າ​ນະ​ວັດ​ຕະ​ກຳ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນນີ້.

n Nigeria, an estimated 19,000 people die from breast cancer every year, according to cancer advocates in Africa. Experts say the death rate is climbing there, in part because patients are waiting too long to get screened. A Nigerian robotics engineer has designed a bra she says can save lives by helping to detect breast cancer early. For VOA, Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja, Nigeria.

In 2017, robotics engineer Kemisola Bolarinwa lost her aunt to stage 3 breast cancer.

She says that initially, her aunt called it a spiritual attack and was praying for it to go away.

As Bolarinwa mourned her loss, she decided to do something to help other women.

"I had a conversation with one of the oncologists taking care of her then, and the thing I held on to in the conversation is that if you're able to detect this cancer at early stage, then the patient has the chances of getting cured, and I went into research, and my research showed that every nine out of 10 cases can get cured."

To help, Bolarinwa has invented a so-called smart bra. She says it takes readings of the breast and chest wall and translates a result to a mobile application in half an hour.

The first model may be ready as early as April of next year.

"We launched the prototype this year, February. That’s when we launched the working prototype. After, we got responses from all over the world, from experts in the medical field to chip in more ideas on how we can go about it to increase the efficiency of the device. That had to take us back to our drawing board"

Some 72,000 cancer deaths occur in Nigeria every year, according to health officials. Breast cancer accounts for the highest mortality rate, and medical experts say late detection is often the reason.

Bolarinwa is seeking a government partnership to use the device in local clinics, where women can walk in and get screened.

Gloria Chinyere Okwu — a breast cancer survivor — had a mastectomy in 2017

Okwu took part in a shirtless photoshoot as a way of overcoming her anxiety about her scar. She now works for Project Pink Blue, a breast cancer advocacy organization.

"I say to people who are down with cancer, it's not a death sentence. Keep pushing, keep hoping, keep believing, keep talking about your challenges. Eventually, we hope that one day there'll be a cure for cancer."

In 2017, Nigeria’s president signed a bill for the establishment of the National Institute of Cancer Research and Treatment.

The following year, authorities began a four-year, $200 million cancer control plan to promote early diagnosis and treatment. But cancer advocates say it was underfunded and poorly implemented.

"We have a very poor health system. We have a system that is so complicated, we have a system that does not provide cancer screening to the population"

Aid groups held cancer awareness rallies in October, promoting early detection and healthy lifestyles.

"We're seeing more cases because of the change in lifestyle, consumption of preserved food, low exercise, poor diet and so on. [cutaways] We're trying to raise awareness to make people take the screenings, the breast exams seriously."

Bolarinwa hopes her innovation will help in this process.