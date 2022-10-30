ຢູ່ປະເທດ ໄນຈີເຣຍ, ຄາດວ່າມີປະຊາຊົນປະມານ 19,000 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນໂຣກມະເຮັງເຕົ້ານົມໃນທຸກໆປີ, ອີງຕາມບັນດາຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນການປິ່ນປົວໂຣກມະເຮັງໃນ ອາຟຣິກາ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນອັດຕາການເສຍຊີວິດແມ່ນກຳລັງເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ, ສ່ວນນຶ່ງກໍແມ່ນຍ້ອນຄົນໄຂ້ໄດ້ລໍຖ້າເພື່ອທຳການກວດຫາດົນໂພດ. ນັກວິສະວະກອນຫຸ່ນຍົນຊາວ ໄນຈີເຣຍ ໄດ້ອອກແບບເສື້ອຊ້ອນຊະນິດນຶ່ງທີ່ລາວເວົ້າວ່າສາມາດຊ່ອຍຊີວິດໄດ້ ດ້ວຍການກວດຫາໂຣກມະເຮັງເຕົ້ານົມໃນໄລຍະຕົ້ນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ທິໂມຕີ ໂອບີເອຊູ (Timothy Obiezu) ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ອາບູຈາ, ປະເທດ ໄນຈີເຣຍ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໃນປີ 2017, ນັກວິສະວະກອນຫຸ່ນຍົນ ທ່ານນາງ ເຄມີໂຊລາ ໂບລາຣິນວາ ໄດ້ສູນເສຍນ້າສາວຂອງລາວຍ້ອນໂຣກມະເຮັງໄລຍະ 3.
ລາວໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ, ນ້າສາວຂອງລາວໄດ້ເອີ້ນມັນວ່າ ເປັນການໂຈມຕີຂອງຈິດວິນຍານ ແລະ ໄດ້ສູດມົນໃຫ້ມັນໜີອອກໄປ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານນາງ ໂບລາຣິນວາ ໄດ້ໂສກເສົ້າກັບການສູນເສຍຂອງລາວນັ້ນ, ລາວໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະເຮັດບາງຢ່າງເພື່ອຊ່ວຍແມ່ຍິງຄົນອື່ນໆ.
ທ່ານນາງ ເຄມີໂຊລາ ໂບລາຣິນວາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ລົມກັບນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເນື້ອງອກທີ່ເບິ່ງແຍງລາວໃນເວລານັ້ນ, ແລະ ສິ່ງນຶ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຍຶດຖືໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນການສົນທະນານັ້ນກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ຖ້າເຈົ້າສາມາດທີ່ຈະກວດພົບໂຣກມະເຮັງນີ້ໃນຂັ້ນຕົ້ນໆ, ແລ້ວຄົນໄຂ້ກໍຈະມີໂອກາດຫາຍດີ, ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍໄດ້ທຳການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ, ແລະ ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າທຸກໆ 9 ຈາກ 10 ກໍລະນີໃດ ແມ່ນສາມາດຮັກສາໃຫ້ຫາຍດີໄດ້.”
ເພື່ອທຳການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອນັ້ນ, ທ່ານນາງ ໂບລາຣິນວາ ໄດ້ປະດິດສິ່ງທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ເສື້ອຊ້ອນສະຫຼາດ. ລາວເວົ້າວ່າມັນຈະທຳການອ່ານຂໍ້ມູນຈາກເຕົ້ານົມ ແລະ ໜ້າເອິກ ແລະ ຈະແປຜົນອອກໄປແອັບພລີເຄຊັ້ນໂທລະສັບມືຖືພາຍໃນສາມສິບນາທີ.
ເຊື້ອຊ້ອນລຸ້ນທຳອິດອາດມີຄວາມພ້ອມສຳລັບຈຳໜ່າຍໃນເວລາໄວສຸດແມ່ນເດືອນເມສາປີໜ້າ.
ທ່ານນາງ ເຄມີໂຊລາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາເປີດຕົ້ນແບບໃນປີນີ້, ເດືອນກຸມພາ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນເວລາທີ່ເຮົາເປີດຕົ້ນແບບການເຮັດວຽກ. ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ການຕອບຮັບຈາກທົ່ວໂລກ, ຈາກບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານໃນຂະແໜງການແພດເພື່ອເສີມຄວາມຄິດເພີ່ມເຕີມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ວິທີທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມມີປະສິດທິພາບຂອງອຸປະກອນດັ່ງກ່າວ. ມັນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຮົາກັບໄປຫາຂັ້ນຕອນການວາງແຜນອີກຄັ້ງ.”
ມີການເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນໂຣກມະເຮັງປະມານ 72,000 ກໍລະນີໃນປະເທດ ໄນຈີເຣຍ ໃນທຸກປີ, ອີງຕາມບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກ. ໂຣກມະເຮັງເຕົ້ານົມມີອັດຕາການເສຍຊີວິດທີ່ສູງທີ່ສຸດ, ແລະ ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານການແພດເວົ້າວ່າ ການກວດພົບຊ້າມັກຈະເປັນສາເຫດຢູ່ເລື້ອຍ.
ທ່ານນາງ ໂບລາຣິນວາ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຊອກຫາການເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມກັບລັດຖະບານເພື່ອໃຊ້ອຸປະກອນດັ່ງກ່າວໃນຄລີນິກທ້ອງຖິ່ນ, ບ່ອນທີ່ແມ່ຍິງສາມາດຍ່າງໄປ ແລະ ທຳການກວດຫາ.
ນາງ ກລໍເຣຍ ຊິນເຢເຣ ອົກວູ, ຜູ້ລອດຊີວິດຈາກມະເຮັງເຕົ້ານົມໄດ້ຜ່າຕັດເອົານົມອອກໃນປີ 2017.
ນາງ ອົກວູ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການຖ່າຍຮູບທີ່ບໍ່ນຸ່ງເສື້ອ ເພື່ອເປັນວິທີຂອງການເອົາຊະນະຄວາມກັງວົນຂອງລາວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຮອຍແປ້ວຂອງລາວ. ຕອນນີ້ລາວເຮັດວຽກສຳລັບໂຄງການ ສີບົວ ສີຟ້າ ຫຼື Project Pink Blue, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນອົງການສະໜັບສະໜູນການປິ່ນປົວມະເຮັງເຕົ້ານົມ.
ນາງ ອົກວູ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບອກຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນໂຣກມະເຮັງວ່າມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນການຕັດສິນໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດ. ຈົ່ງສູ້ຕໍ່ໄປ, ມີຄວາມຫວັງຕໍ່ໄປ, ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເຊື່ອ, ຈົ່ງເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຂອງເຈົ້າຕໍ່ໄປ. ໃນທີ່ສຸດ, ພວກເຮົາຫວັງວ່າມື້ນຶ່ງມັນຈະມີຢາຮັກສາສຳລັບໂຣກມະເຮັງ.”
ໃນປີ 2017, ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງ ໄນຈີເຣຍ ໄດ້ເຊັນຮ່າງກົດໝາຍສະບັບນຶ່ງສຳລັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງສະຖາບັນຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ແລະ ປິ່ນປົວໂຣກມະເຮັງແຫ່ງຊາດ.
ປີຕໍ່ມາ, ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ່ມແຜນການຄວບຄຸມໂຣກມະເຮັງສີ່ປີມູນຄ່າ 200 ລ້ານໂດລາ ເພື່ອສົ່ງເສີມການກວດຫາເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ ແລະ ການປິ່ນປົວ. ແຕ່ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນການປິ່ນປົວໂຣກມະເຮັງກ່າວວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ມີທຶນພໍ ແລະ ຖືກປະຕິບັດຢ່າງບໍ່ດີ.
ທ່ານນາງ ຣັນຊີ ຊິເດເບ, ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການໃຫຍ່ໂຄງການ ສີບົວ ສີຟ້າ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີລະບົບສາທາລະນະສຸກທີ່ບໍ່ດີຫຼາຍ. ພວກເຮົາມີລະບົບທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຫຼາຍ, ພວກເຮົາມີລະບົບທີ່ບໍ່ສະໜອງການກວດຫາໂຣກມະເຮັງໃຫ້ປະຊາກອນ.”
ກຸ່ມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຕ່າງໆໄດ້ຈັດການເດີນຂະບວນລະມັດລະວັງໂຣກມະເຮັງໃນເດືອນຕຸລານີ້, ເພື່ອສົ່ງເສີມການກວດຫາເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ ແລະ ການໃຊ້ຊີວິດທີ່ດີຕໍ່ສຸຂະພາບ.
ທ່ານນາງ ຟາຕິມາ ດາມບັດຕາ, ຈາກອົງການປະກັນສຸຂະພາບ ໂຣກມະເຮັງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນກໍລະນີຕ່າງໆຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຍ້ອນການປ່ຽນແປງວິຖີຊີວິດ, ການບໍລິໂພກອາຫານດອງ, ການອອກກຳລັງກາຍໜ້ອຍ, ອາຫານການກິນທີ່ບໍ່ດີ ແລະ ອື່ນໆ. ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມປູກຈິດສຳນຶກເພື່ອໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນໄປກວດໂຣກ, ກວດເຕົ້ານົມຢ່າງຈິງຈັງ.”
ທ່ານນາງ ໂບລາຣິນວາ ຫວັງວ່ານະວັດຕະກຳໃໝ່ຂອງລາວຈະຊ່ວຍໃນຂັ້ນຕອນນີ້.
n Nigeria, an estimated 19,000 people die from breast cancer every year, according to cancer advocates in Africa. Experts say the death rate is climbing there, in part because patients are waiting too long to get screened. A Nigerian robotics engineer has designed a bra she says can save lives by helping to detect breast cancer early. For VOA, Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja, Nigeria.
In 2017, robotics engineer Kemisola Bolarinwa lost her aunt to stage 3 breast cancer.
She says that initially, her aunt called it a spiritual attack and was praying for it to go away.
As Bolarinwa mourned her loss, she decided to do something to help other women.
"I had a conversation with one of the oncologists taking care of her then, and the thing I held on to in the conversation is that if you're able to detect this cancer at early stage, then the patient has the chances of getting cured, and I went into research, and my research showed that every nine out of 10 cases can get cured."
To help, Bolarinwa has invented a so-called smart bra. She says it takes readings of the breast and chest wall and translates a result to a mobile application in half an hour.
The first model may be ready as early as April of next year.
"We launched the prototype this year, February. That’s when we launched the working prototype. After, we got responses from all over the world, from experts in the medical field to chip in more ideas on how we can go about it to increase the efficiency of the device. That had to take us back to our drawing board"
Some 72,000 cancer deaths occur in Nigeria every year, according to health officials. Breast cancer accounts for the highest mortality rate, and medical experts say late detection is often the reason.
Bolarinwa is seeking a government partnership to use the device in local clinics, where women can walk in and get screened.
Gloria Chinyere Okwu — a breast cancer survivor — had a mastectomy in 2017
Okwu took part in a shirtless photoshoot as a way of overcoming her anxiety about her scar. She now works for Project Pink Blue, a breast cancer advocacy organization.
"I say to people who are down with cancer, it's not a death sentence. Keep pushing, keep hoping, keep believing, keep talking about your challenges. Eventually, we hope that one day there'll be a cure for cancer."
In 2017, Nigeria’s president signed a bill for the establishment of the National Institute of Cancer Research and Treatment.
The following year, authorities began a four-year, $200 million cancer control plan to promote early diagnosis and treatment. But cancer advocates say it was underfunded and poorly implemented.
"We have a very poor health system. We have a system that is so complicated, we have a system that does not provide cancer screening to the population"
Aid groups held cancer awareness rallies in October, promoting early detection and healthy lifestyles.
"We're seeing more cases because of the change in lifestyle, consumption of preserved food, low exercise, poor diet and so on. [cutaways] We're trying to raise awareness to make people take the screenings, the breast exams seriously."
Bolarinwa hopes her innovation will help in this process.