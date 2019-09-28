ຕຳຫຼວດຢູ່ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງໄນຈີເຣຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຊ່ວຍພວກເດັກນ້ອຍຫຼາຍ

ກວ່າ 300 ຄົນ ແລະ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ທຸບ

​ຕີ ແລະ​ລວນ​ລາມທາງ​ເພດ.

ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ມີ​ສາຍ​ໂສ້​ມັດ​ໄວ້

ເວ​ລາ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຊ່ວຍກູ້​ໄພ ແລະ​ຍ່າງ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ລຳ​ບາກ.

ຮູບ​ພາບ​ຈາກ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນພວກ​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ມີ​

ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ຊຸດ​ໂຊມ ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ຈ່ອຍ​ຜອມ​ຜິດ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ ແລະ​ຍ່າງດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມລຳ​ບາກ.

ໂຮງຮຽນໄດ້ລົງທະບຽນພວກນັກຮຽນ ເພື່ອສອນໂຄຣານໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອພວກຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ປິ່ນປົວຈາກການໃຊ້ຢາເສບດຕິດ ແລະບັນຫາອື່ນໆ. ເຖິງຢາງ ໃດ

ກໍດີ ຕຳຫຼວດກ່າວວ່າ ບ່ອນດັ່ງກ່າວບໍ່ມີໃບອະນຸຍາດ ເພື່ອບໍລິຫານໂຄງການ ການ

ສຶກສາໃດໆ.

ທ່ານອາລີ ຈັນກາ (Ali Janga) ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການຕຳຫຼວດປະຈຳລັດ​ກາ​ດູ​ນາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບ່່ອນນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນບ່ອນປິ່ນປົວ ຫຼືໂຮງຮຽນອິສລາມ ເພາະດັ່ງທີ່ທ່ານ ເຫັນດ້ວຍຕົນທ່ານ

ເອງ. ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍໃຊ້ ແບບບໍ່ແມ່ນຄົນ ທ່ານສາມາດເບິ່ງ ດວຍຕົນເອງ.”

ຕຳຫຼວດກ່າວວ່າເຈົ້າຂອງສະຖານທີ່ ແລະພະນັກງານອີກຫົກຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບ ໃນເວ

ລາຕຳ​ຫຼວດບຸກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຊ່ວຍ.



Police in northern Nigeria say they have rescued more than 300 boys and men held at an Islamic school where many had been beaten and sexually abused.



Police said Friday that many of the victims were found in chains when officers carried out the rescue in the city of Kaduna on Thursday following a tip.



Local television footage showed many of the victims in poor condition, appearing emaciated and walking with difficulty.



The school enrolled students to teach them the Koran and to help adults to rehabilitate from drug abuse or other problems. However, police say the place was not licensed to run any type of educational programs.



''This place is neither a rehab or an Islamic school because you can see it for yourselves … [The children] were used, dehumanized, you can see it yourself,'' said Kaduna state police commissioner Ali Janga.



Police say the owner of the facility and six staff members were arrested in the raid.

