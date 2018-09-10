ນາງງາມ ຈາກນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ ຄວ້າມົງກຸດ ນາງງາມ ອາເມຣິກາ 2019

ນາງ ເນຍ ອິມານີ ແຟຣັງຄ໌ລິນ ຈາກນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ ໄດ້ຊະນະການປະກວດນາງ

ງາມ ອາເມຣິກາ ຫຼື Miss America ໃນຕອນຄໍ່າຂອງວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ເປັນການແຂ່ງ

ຂັນທີ່ບໍ່ມີການໃສ່ຊຸດລອຍນໍ້າຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ 98 ປີ ຂອງການປະກວດ

ນາງງາມນີ້.

ນາງ ເນຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນການສຶກສາ 50,000 ໂດລາ ພ້ອມກັບມົງກຸດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ

“ມັນໄດ້ມີການໃຊ້ຄວາມຂະຫຍັນໝັ່ນພຽນຢ່າງຫຼວງ ຫຼາຍ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້ມາເຖິງຈຸດນີ້

ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີແຕ່ຢາກຂອບໃຈຄອບຄົວທີ່ຈົບງາມຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ.”

ນາງ ເນຍ ໄດ້ຮ້ອງເພງທີ່ຖືກເລືອກຈາກລະຄອນເພງ ລາ ໂບຮີມີ (La Boheme) ສຳ

ລັບການແຂ່ງຂັນດ້ານພອນສະຫວັນຂອງການປະກວດນາງງາມທີ່ຈັດຢູ່ເມືອງ ແອັດ

ແລນຕິກ ຊິຕີ້, ລັດ ນິວເຈີຊີ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເກຣັດເຈັນ ຄາລສັນ (Gretchen Carlson) , ປະທານນາງງາມ ອາເມຣິກາ

ແຫ່ງຊາດໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຕົ້ນປີນີ້ວ່າ ຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນຈະບໍ່ຖືກຕັດສິນຈາກຮູບຮ່າງໜ້າຕາຂອງ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າອີກຕໍ່ໄປ.

ນາງ ຄາຣາ ມັນດ໌, ນາງງາມ ອາເມຣິກາ ທີ່ກຳລັງຈະພົ້ນຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ, ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມ

ປັ່ນປ່ວນໃນຈົດໝາຍຂອງລາວ ທີ່ຂຽນກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງອົງການນາງງາມ

ອາເມຣິກາ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນທ່ານນາງ ຄາລສັນ ກັບ ປະທານໃຫຍ່ທ່ານນາງ ເຣຈິນາ ຮັອບເປີ.

ນາງ ມັນດ໌ ໄດ້ອ້າງວ່າ ທ່ານນາງ ຄາລສັນ ກັບທ່ານນາງ ຮັອບເປີ ໄດ້ “ປິດປາກ” ແລະ

“ລັງແກ” ລາວ. ທັງສອງທ່ານໄດ້ປະຕິເສດການກ່າວອ້າງທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ.

ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນ, 46 ຈາກ 51 ອົງການນາງງາມຂອງລັດ (ບໍ່ລວມນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ)

ໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ທ່ານນາງ ຄາລສັນ ກັບ ທ່ານນາງ ຮັອບເປີ ລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງຍ້ອນການ

ລົບລ້າງການແຂ່ງຂັນຮອບຊຸດລອຍນໍ້າຖິ້ມ ແລະ ສຳລັບດ້ານອື່ນໆ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຜົນງານ

ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນຖານະເປັນຜູ້ນຳຂອງນາງງາມ ອາເມຣິກາ.



Nia Imani Franklin of New York won the Miss America title Sunday night in the first swimsuit-free competition in the 98-year history of the pageant.



"It took a lot of perseverance to get here and I just want to thank my beautiful family," said Franklin who also won a $50,000 scholarship along with the crown.



Franklin sang a selection from the opera La Boheme for the talent competition of the pageant held in Atlantic City, New Jersey.



Gretchen Carlson, Miss America's national chairwoman, said earlier this year that that contestants would no longer be judged on their physical appearance.



Cara Mund, the outgoing Miss America, created a stir this year with her letter about the new leaders of the Miss American organization - Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper.



Mund claimed Carlson and Hooper "silenced" and "bullied" her. The women have denied the claims.



In addition, 46 of the 51 state pageant organizations (The District of Columbia is included) have asked for the resignation of Carlson and Hooper for dropping the swimsuit competition and for other aspects of their performance as leaders ofMiss America.