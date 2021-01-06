ຫວຽດນາມ ຕັດສິນຂັງຄຸກ ທ່ານຟາມ ຈີ ຢຸງ ນັກຂຽນຂ່າວອິນເຕີແນັດ 15 ປີ

ສານແຫ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງຫວຽດນາມ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໃຫ້ທ່ານຟາມ ຈີ ຢຸງ (Pham Chi Dung) ຜູ້ຕິຕຽນລັດຖະບານຄົນສຳຄັນ ແລະຜູ້ຂຽນຂ່າວໃຫ້ວີໂອເອ ຈຳຄຸກ 15 ປີ ຍ້ອນ “ໄດ້ທຳການ ແລະເຜີຍແຜ່ ການໂຄສະນາຊວນເຊື່ອຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ.”

ພວກທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາຮ່ວມກັບທ່ານຢຸງ ຄືນັກຂ່າວຫງວຽນ ເຈືອງ ທຸຍ (Nguyen Thuong Thuy) ແລະ ນັກຂ່າວເລ ຫູ ມິນ ຕວນ (Le Huu Minh Tuan) ຕ່າງກໍໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນໂທດຈຳຄຸກ 11 ປີ ແລະບຸກຄົນທັງສາມຍັງຈະປະເຊີນກັບການຖືກຝາກໂທດ ອີກຄົນລະ 3 ປີຫຼັງຈາກຖືກປ່ອຍໂຕແລ້ວ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທະນາຍຄວາມຈຳເລີຍ.

ທ່ານຢຸງ ອາຍຸ 55 ປີ ແມ່ນປະທານ ແລະຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງສະມາຄົມນັກຂ່າວອິດສະຫຼະຫວຽດນາມ ທີ່ຖືກສ້າງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 2014 ເພື່ອເປັນເວທີສະໜັບສະໜຸນສິດເສລີພາບໃນການສະແດງອອກຊຶ່ງຄວາມຄິດຄວາມເຫັນ ສິດເສລີພາບຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນແລະປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດບ່ອນທີ່ສື່ມວນຊົນທັງໝົດເປັນຂອງລັດຖະບານ ແລະພັກຄອມມູນິສໄດ້ສ້າງຕັ້ງອົງກອນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ເພື່ອປິດປາກປິດສຽງຂອງປະຊາຊົນ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ເອີ້ນທ່ານຢຸງໄປພົບຫຼາຍໆຄັ້ງໃນຖານພົວພັນກັບພວກເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານ ກ່ອນຖືກຈັບໃນປີ 2019.

ທ່ານຫງຽນ ວັນ ມຽງ (Nguyen Van Mieng) ນຶ່ງໃນພວກທະນາຍຄວາມທີ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ຄະດີໃຫ້ທ່ານຢຸງ ແລະນັກຂ່າວຫງວຽນ ເຈືອງ ທຸຍ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ ຄຳພິພາກສານີ້ ແມ່ນຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼາຍ. ທ່ານມຽງກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ບຸກຄົນທັງສາມນີ້ໄດ້ສະ ແດງອອກຊຶ່ງສິດທິຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນການມີສິດເສລີພາບໃນດ້ານການຂ່າວແລະການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະສິດທິມະນຸດ ແຕ່ໄດ້ຖືກລົງ ໂທດໃນຂໍ້ຫາ ‘ໂຄສະນາຊວນເຊື່ອຕ້ານລັດ.’”

ທ່ານມຽງກ່າວວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາບຸກຄົນທັງສາມວ່າສົ່ງເສີມເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ແລະກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ບຸກຄົນທັງສາມຕ່າງກໍໄດ້ປະຕິ ເສດຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານມຽງກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ “ໃນການຖະແຫຼງເທື່ອສຸດທ້າຍຕໍ່ສານນັ້ນ ທ່ານຟາມ ຈີ ຢຸງ ເວົ້າວ່າ ຖ້າທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບການຕັດສິນຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງແລ້ວ ມັນຈະເປັນການລະເມີດຢ່າງເປີດແປນຕໍ່ສິດເສລີພາບໃນດ້ານການຂ່າວ ຕະຫຼອດທັງປະຊາທິປະໄຕແລະສິດທິມະນຸດຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຫວຽດນາມ.”

ບັນດາກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ຮວມທັງອົງການນິລະໂທດກຳສາກົນ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຕັດສິນດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນໄດ້ເນັ້ນໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄວາມສົນໃຈຂອງລັດຖະບານຕໍ່ການມີສື່ມວນຊົນທີ່ເສລີໂດຍສະເພາະຢູ່ໃນໄລຍະກ່ອນໜ້າກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ຂອງພັກ ຊຶ່ງມີກຳນົດຈະຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນນີ້.

A Vietnamese court on Tuesday sentenced Pham Chi Dung, a prominent government critic and contributor to Voice of America (VOA), to 15 years in prison for “making and disseminating propaganda against the state.”

Dung’s co-accused – the journalists Nguyen Tuong Thuy and Le Huu Minh Tuan – were each sentenced to 11 years in prison, and all three will face three years’ probation after their release, a defense lawyer said.

Dung, 55, is the president and founder of the Independent Journalist Association of Vietnam. Established in 2014, the platform advocates for freedom of expression, media freedom and democracy in a country where all media is state owned and the Communist Party has built a large apparatus to stifle dissent.

Authorities summoned Dung several times in connection with the association before his arrest in 2019.

Nguyen Van Mieng, one of two lawyers defending Dung and Thuy, told VOA the verdicts were harsh. “These three people demonstrated their rights of freedom of press and advocate for democracy and human rights, but were convicted under the charge ‘propaganda against the state,’” said Mieng.

Authorities accused them of advocating for changing the political regime, Mieng said, adding that all three rejected the accusations.

“In his final statement to the court, Pham Chi Dung said that if he was sentenced to a harsh verdict, it would be a blatant violation of freedom of the press, as well as other democracy and human rights in Vietnam,” Mieng told VOA.

International rights groups including Amnesty International say the verdict underscores the government’s contempt for free media, particularly ahead of the Party’s national congress, which is due to take place this month.

“Even by its own deeply repressive standards, the severity of the sentences show the depths being reached by Vietnam’s censors,” Amnesty’s deputy regional director, Emerlynne Gil, said.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said the sentences were “clearly designed to extinguish any form of civil society debate” ahead of the congress. [[

