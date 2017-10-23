News Words: Impact ຜົນກະທົບ ຫຼື ແຮງກະທົບ

Impact 287-11(Th10/19/17)

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words. The Global Peace Index measures peace among the world’s nations. The 2017 report says that deaths and material costs from terrorism have risen sharply.

Impact

The study puts the impact of violence on the world economy last year at $14.3 trillion. To have an impact is to have a strong and often bad effect on something or someone. Impact is also the act or force of one thing hitting another.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວທີ່ເຮົາຈະຍົກຂຶ້ນມາສົນທະນາກັນໃນມື້ນນີ້ ແມ່ນຄຳໃດ? (Female: Impact) ແປວ່າຜົນກະທົບ.

The Global Peace Index measures peace among the world’s nations.

ດັດສະນີວັດແທກຄວາມສະຫງົບຂອງໂລກ ໄດ້ຊັ່ງຊາເບິ່ງສັນຕິພາບໃນບັນດາປະເທດຕ່າງໆທັງຫຼາຍຂອງໂລກ.

The 2017 report says that deaths and material costs from terrorism have risen sharply.

ແລ້ວລາຍງານໃນປີ 2017 ກໍເວົ້າວ່າ ຈຳນວນຄົນຕາຍ ແລະມູນຄ່າທີ່ເສຍຫາຍທາງດ້ານວັດຖຸຈາກລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ໄດ້ມີເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງໃຫຽ່ຫຼວງ.

The study puts the impact of violence on the world economy last year at $14.3 trillion. ການສຶກສາດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ຜົນກະທົບຈາກຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຕໍ່ເສດຖະກິດຂອງໂລກໃນປີກາຍນີ້ໄດ້ຕົກເປັນ 14 ພັນ 3 ຮ້ອຍຕື້ໂດລາ.

To have an impact is to have a strong and often bad effect on something or someone.

ຄຳວ່າ To have an impact to ຫຼືມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ ໝາຍເຖິງການມີສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ດີ ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ຕໍ່ອັນໃດອັນນຶ່ງ ສ່ິງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງ ຫຼືຄົນໃດຄົນຶ່ງ.

Impact is also the act or force of one thing hitting another.

ນອກນັ້ນ ຄຳວ່າ ຜົນກະທົບ ຍັງອາດໝາຍເຖິງການກະທຳ ຫຼືແຮງກະທົບຂອງສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຕຳກັບ ຫຼື ກະທົບກັບອີກສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງ ນຳ. ຄຳວ່າ act, a c t, act ແປວ່າ ການກະທຳ ຊຶ່ງເປັນປະຕິກິຣິຍາ ແລະຄຳວ່າ force, f o r c e, force ແປວ່າ ກຳລັງ ຫຼື ແຮງ​ ຫຼື ກຳລັງແຮງ. ເຮົາຫວັງວ່າ ທ່ານຄົງເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມໝາຍຂອງຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວຄຳນີ້ໄດ້ດີ.