Stabilize: ຮຽນຄວາມໝາຍຂອງຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວຄຳນີ້.

Copy and paste the embed code below. The code changes based on your selection.
The code has been copied to your clipboard.
Video size
News Words: Stabilize
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.” You might have heard this word used in stories about countries and their money. It often is used to talk about financial matters.
“Stabilize”
“In a bid to stabilize Ukraine’s economy, IMF Mission Chief Nikolay Gueorguiev says the world lending body has agreed to provide up to $18 billion in emergency aid, not counting the additional loan guarantees.”
“Stabilize” means to make something stop from changing. Many times, it means trying to keep something from becoming worse, or to fix it.
The word stabilize is also used in medicine. When patients are very sick, doctors will work to stabilize them, to prevent them from getting worse.
So the next time you hear the word “stabilize,” you will know what this News Word means.
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.” You might have heard this word used in stories about countries and their money.
ພົບກັນອີກເໜາະທ່ານ ໃນລາຍການ ຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ. ມື້ນີ້ເຮົາຈະຊ້ອມຄວາມ ເຂົ້າໃຈ ຄວາມໝາຍຂອງຄຳວ່າ “Stabilize”, s t a b i l i z e, “Stabilize”.
“Stabilize”
SL: “Stabilize”
You might have heard this word used in stories about countries and their money.
ທ່ານອາດເຄີຍໄດ້ຍິນໄດ້ຟັງຄຳສັບຄຳນີ້ມາແລ້ວ ຢູ່ໃນເລື້ອງກ່ຽວກັບປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ເລື້ອງການເງິນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. It often is used to talk about financial matters.
ມັນມັກຈະຖືກນຳໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນເລື້ອງກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາການເງິນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ຈະແມ່ນຕອນນຶ່ງຂອງລາຍງານຈາກນັກຂ່າວ. ລອງຟັງແລະພະຍາຍາມເຂົ້າໃຈເບິ່ງ ແລ້ວຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນເຮົາຈ່ຶງຈະກັບຄືນມາທົບທວນກັນ ເຖິງຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຂອງເນື້ອຄວາມດັ່ງກ່າວ.
“In a bid to stabilize Ukraine’s economy, IMF Mission Chief Nikolay Gueorguiev says the world lending body has agreed to provide up to $18 billion in emergency aid, not counting the additional loan guarantees.”
ເປັນຈັ່ງທ່ານ ນັກຂ່າວຜູ້ນັ້ນເວົ້າແນວໃດແດ່? ລາວເວົ້າວ່າ “ໃນຄວາມຫວັງ ວ່າຈະສ້າງຄວາມທຸ່ນທ່ຽງໃຫ້ແກ່ເສຖກິດຂອງປະເທດຢູເຄຣນນັ້ນ ທ່ານ Nikolay Gueorguiev ຫົວໜ້າອົງການກອງທຶນສາກົນ ຫຼື ໄອແອັມແອັຟ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຖາບັນໃຫ້ເງິນກູ້ຢືມຂອງໂລກແຫ່ງນີ້ ໄດ້ເຫັນດີວ່າ ຈະໃຫ້ເງິນຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອສຸກເສີນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 18 ພັນລ້ານ ໂດລາ ໂດຍບໍ່ນັບຈຳນວນເງິນຢືມຄ້ຳປະກັນນັ້ນໃສ່.”
“Stabilize” means to make something stop from changing.
ຄຳວ່າ “Stabilize” ໝາຍເຖິງ ການຢຸດຢັ້ງ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງໃດໆ.
Many times, it means trying to keep something from becoming worse, or to fix it.
ສ່ວນຫຼາຍແລ້ວມັນຈະໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ພະຍາຍາມຢຸດຢັ້ງບໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຮ້າຍແຮງຕື່ມ ຫຼືຈະແປວ່າງ່າຍໆວ່າ ພະຍາຍາມແກ້ໄຂ ກໍວ່າໄດ້.
The word stabilize is also used in medicine. When patients are very sick, doctors will work to stabilize them, to prevent them from getting worse.
ນອກຈາກນີ້ແລ້ວ ຄຳວ່າ stabilize ກໍແມ່ນຈະນຳໃຊ້ ຢູ່ໃນວົງການແພດເຊັ່ນກັນ. ເວລາຄົນປ່ວຍມີອາການຮ້າຍແຮງ ນາຍແພດກໍຈະພະຍາຍາມ stabilize ຫຼືແກ້ໄຂ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີອາການທຸ່ນທ່ຽງ ໃຫ້ດີຂຶ້ນ ຫຼຶບໍ່ໃຫ້ຮ້າຍແຮງໄປກວ່າທີ່ເປັນຢູ່.
So the next time you hear the word “stabilize,” you will know what this News Word means.
ມາຮອດໜີ້ ເປັນອັນວ່າບົດຮຽນຂອງເຮົາຈົບລົງແລ້ວ ແລະ ກໍຫວັງວ່າເທື່ອໜ້າ ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “stabilize,” ທ່ານຈະເຂົ້າໃຈ ແລະນຳເອົາມັນໄປໃຊ້ໃຫ້ໄດ້ດ້ວຍຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈ.