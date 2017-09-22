Stabilize: ຮຽນຄວາມໝາຍຂອງຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວຄຳນີ້.

News Words: Stabilize

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.” You might have heard this word used in stories about countries and their money. It often is used to talk about financial matters.

“Stabilize”

“In a bid to stabilize Ukraine’s economy, IMF Mission Chief Nikolay Gueorguiev says the world lending body has agreed to provide up to $18 billion in emergency aid, not counting the additional loan guarantees.”

“Stabilize” means to make something stop from changing. Many times, it means trying to keep something from becoming worse, or to fix it.

The word stabilize is also used in medicine. When patients are very sick, doctors will work to stabilize them, to prevent them from getting worse.

So the next time you hear the word “stabilize,” you will know what this News Word means.

ພົບກັນ​ອີກ​ເໜາະ​ທ່ານ ​ໃນ​ລາຍການ ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ. ມື້​ນີ້​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ຊ້ອມ​ຄວາມ​ ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ “Stabilize”, s t a b i l i z e, “Stabilize”.

“Stabilize”

SL: “Stabilize”

ທ່ານອາດ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ໄດ້​ຟັງ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ຄຳ​ນີ້​ມາ​ແລ້ວ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ເລື້ອງການ​ເງິນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. It often is used to talk about financial matters.

ມັນ​ມັກ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບັນຫາ​ການ​ເງິນ​ຂອງ​ພວ​ກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ນີ້​ຈະ​ແມ່ນ​ຕອນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຈາກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ. ລອງ​ຟັງ​ແລະ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ເບິ່ງ ​ແລ້ວ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ​ເຮົາ​ຈ່ຶງ​ຈະ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ທົບ​ທວນ​ກັນ ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ເນື້ອ​ຄວາມ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ. ​

​ເປັນ​ຈັ່ງທ່ານ ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຜູ້​ນັ້ນ​ເວົ້າ​ແນວ​ໃດ​ແດ່? ລາວ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ທຸ່ນ​ທ່ຽງ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ເສ​ຖກິດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ​ເຄຣນນັ້ນ ທ່ານ Nikolay Gueorguiev ຫົວໜ້າ​ອົງການ​ກອງ​ທຶນ​ສາກົນ ຫຼື ​ໄອ​ແອັມ​ແອັຟ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ໃຫ້​ເງິນ​ກູ້​ຢືມ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ​ແຫ່ງ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້ເຫັນ​ດີ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ເງິນຊ່ອຍ​ເຫຼື​ອສຸກ​ເສີນ​ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ 18 ພັນ​ລ້ານ ​ໂດ​ລາ ​ໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ນັບ​ຈຳນວນ​ເງິນ​ຢືມ​ຄ້ຳປະກັນ​ນັ້ນ​ໃສ່.”

ຄຳ​ວ່າ “Stabilize” ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ ການ​ຢຸດ​ຢັ້ງ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ໃດໆ.

ສ່ວນຫຼາຍ​ແລ້ວ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ພະຍາຍາມຢຸດ​ຢັ້ງ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮ​ງ​ຕື່ມ ຫຼືຈະ​ແປ​ວ່າງ່າຍໆ​ວ່າ ພະຍາຍາມ​ແກ້​ໄຂ ກໍ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້.

ນອກຈາກ​ນີ້​ແລ້ວ ຄຳ​ວ່າ stabilize ກໍ​ແມ່ນຈະ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ວົງ​ການ​ແພດ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ. ​ເວລາ​ຄົນປ່ວຍມີ​ອາການ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ນາຍ​ແພດ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ພະຍາຍາມ stabilize ຫຼື​ແກ້​ໄຂ ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ອາການ​ທຸ່ນ​ທ່ຽງ ​ໃຫ້​ດີ​ຂຶ້ນ ຫຼຶບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ໄປ​ກວ່າ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຢູ່.

ມາ​ຮອດ​ໜີ້ ​ເປັນ​ອັນວ່າ​ບົດຮຽນ​ຂອງ​ເຮົາ​ຈົບ​ລົງ​ແລ້ວ ​ແລະ ກໍ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າເທື່ອໜ້າ ​ເວລາ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ “stabilize,” ທ່ານຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ ​ແລະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ມັນ​ໄປ​ໃຊ້​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໃຈ.