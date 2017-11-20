ບົດຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນວົງການຂ່າວ: Personality

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words. This news word concerns the remains of an animal found in Canada.

Experts think the animal was swept out to sea millions of years ago. It was buried and turned into stone. On its head are what seem to be eyes. A researcher says it looks like it has a personality.

Personality is the set of emotional qualities and behaviors that make people different from one another. Personality can also be used when describing animals.

ສະບາຍດີ ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ໃນລາຍການຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ

ມື້ນີ້ ທ່ານຈະໄດ້ຮຽນຄຳວ່າ PERSONALITY SL: PERSONALITY P E R S O N A L I T Y PERSONALITY

ຄຳສັບໃນວົງການຂ່າວຄຳນີ້ ມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວພັນກັບ ຊາກກະດູກຂອງສັດ ທີ່ພົບເຫັນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດການາດາ.

Experts think the animal was swept out to sea millions of years ago. ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານພາກັນຄິດວ່າ ສັດໂຕນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກພັດລົງສູ່ທະເລ ເມື່ອຫຼາຍໆລ້ານປີຜ່ານມາ.

It was buried and turned into stone.

ມັນຖືກຖົມ ແລ້ວກໍໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຫີນ.

On its head are what seem to be eyes.

ຢູ່ສ່ວນຫົວຂອງມັນ ມັນມີສ່ວນ ທີ່ປາກົດວ່າແມ່ນໜ່ວຍຕາ.

A researcher says it looks like it has a personality.

ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າທ່ານນຶ່ງເວົ້າວ່າ ສັດໂຕນີ້ ມີທ່າທາງວ່າ ຄືຈະມີບຸກຄະລິກລັກຊະນະ.

Personality is the set of emotional qualities and behaviors that make people different from one another.

ຄຳວ່າ Personality ຫຼື ບຸກຄະລິກລັກຊະນະທາງດ້ານອາລົມແລະຄວາມປະພຶດ ທີ່ບົ່ງບອກວ່າ ຄົນນຶ່ງຕ່າງກັນກັບອີກຄົນນຶ່ງ.

Personality can also be used when describing animals.

ນອກຈາກນັ້ນແລ້ວ ຄຳວ່າ Personality ຫຼື ບຸກຄະລິກລັກຊະນະ ກໍຍັງສາມາດນຳເອົາມາໃຊ້ໄດ້ນຳ ເວລາເຮົາບັນລະຍາຍເຖິງພວກສັດ.

