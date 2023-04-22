ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Looting

NEWS WORDS: Looting

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ຂອງວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ສຽງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສອນ​ທ່ານ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ ຄຳ​ສັບ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ​.

You might hear this word in the story about crimes in troubled towns:

​ທ່ານ​ອາດ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຄຳ​ສັບນີ້ຢູ່​ໃນຂ່າວ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ບັນ​ຫາ:

LOOTING

The unarmed teenager was shot here, by white police officer

Sparking violence protests, looting and vandalism.

ຊາວ​ໜຸ່ມ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ພົກ​ພາ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງໄດ້​ຖືກຍິງ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ຄົນ​ຜີວ​ຂາວ ຈົນ​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ຄວາມ​ຮຸ​ນ​ແຮງ, ການ​ປຸ້ນ​ສະ​ດົມ ແລະ ການ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ.

Now, this is a gathering site for a community determined to quell the unrest and find justice.

ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັ​ນນີ້, ມັນ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມກັນ​ສຳ​ລັບຊຸມ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ມຸ່ງ​ໝັ້ນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລະ​ງັບ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ ແລະ ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ທຳ.

Looting means steal. It is against the law.

Looting ​ແປ​ວ່າລັກຂະ​ໂມຍ. ມັນ​ແມ່​ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ

Looting usually happens during riots, when police do not have control of the crowd.

Looting ຫຼື ການ​ປຸ້​ນ​ສະ​ດົມ ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ຈະລາ​ຈົນ, ເວ​ລາທີ່​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຄວ​ບຄຸມ​ຝູງຄົນ​ໄດ້.

When people break in the stores and Taking goods both big and

small, they are looting.

ເວລາຄົນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ທັບ​ມ້າງ​ຮ້ານ​ຄ້າ​ຕ່າງໆ ແລະ​ເອົາ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ ທັງ​ໃຫຍ່ ແລະ​ນ້ອຍ​ໄປ, ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ທຳ​ການ​ປຸ້ນ​ສະ​ດົມ.

So, the next time you are hearing the wo​rd looting, your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means!

ບັດ​ນີ້ ເວ​ລາ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຍິນຄຳ​ວ່າ looting ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ດີ​ພໍ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ນີ້​ໝາຍ​ຄວາ​ມ​ວ່າ​ຫ​ຍັງ!