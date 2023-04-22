ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Looting

NEWS WORDS: Looting
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫລາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ຂອງວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.
You might hear this word in the story about crimes in troubled towns:
ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຄຳສັບນີ້ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອາຊະຍາກຳຢູ່ໃນເມືອງທີ່ມີບັນຫາ:
LOOTING
LOOTING:
The unarmed teenager was shot here, by white police officer
Sparking violence protests, looting and vandalism.
ຊາວໜຸ່ມທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ພົກພາອາວຸດຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກຍິງຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫລວດຄົນຜີວຂາວ ຈົນກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການປະທ້ວງທີ່ໃຊ້ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ, ການປຸ້ນສະດົມ ແລະ ການທຳລາຍສິ່ງຂອງ.
Now, this is a gathering site for a community determined to quell the unrest and find justice.
ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ມັນເປັນບ່ອນເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນສຳລັບຊຸມຊົນທີ່ມີຄວາມມຸ່ງໝັ້ນທີ່ຈະລະງັບຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍ ແລະ ຊອກຫາຄວາມເປັນທຳ.
Looting.
Looting.
Looting means steal. It is against the law.
Looting ແປວ່າລັກຂະໂມຍ. ມັນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ
Looting usually happens during riots, when police do not have control of the crowd.
Looting ຫຼື ການປຸ້ນສະດົມ ປົກກະຕິຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນລະຫວ່າງການຈະລາຈົນ, ເວລາທີ່ຕຳຫລວດບໍ່ສາມາດຄວບຄຸມຝູງຄົນໄດ້.
When people break in the stores and Taking goods both big and
small, they are looting.
ເວລາຄົນພາກັນທັບມ້າງຮ້ານຄ້າຕ່າງໆ ແລະເອົາສິ່ງຂອງ ທັງໃຫຍ່ ແລະນ້ອຍໄປ, ພວກເຂົາທຳການປຸ້ນສະດົມ.
So, the next time you are hearing the word looting, your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means!
ບັດນີ້ ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ looting ພາສາອັງກິດອາເມຣິກັນ ຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍ ທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ!