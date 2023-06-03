ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Incarcerated

NEWS WORDS: INCARCERATED

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ຂອງວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ສຽງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສອນ​ທ່ານ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ ຄຳ​ສັບ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ.

This word has to do with American prisons.

ຄຳສັບນີ້ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບຄຸກໃນ ອາເມຣິກາ.

INCARCERATED

INCARCERATED: ອິນຄາເຊິເຣັດເດັດ

Thirty years later, the incarceration rate has increased 500 percent.

ສາມສິບປີຕໍ່ມາ, ອັດຕາການຖືກຈັບເຂົ້າຄຸກ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 500 ເປີເຊັນ.

The more than 200 million people now incarcerated in the U.S. make up the largest prison population in the world.

ປະຊາຊົນຫລາຍກວ່າ 200 ລ້ານຄົນ ທີ່ຖືກຈັບເຂົ້າຄຸກຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ປະກອບເປັນປະຊາກອນໃນຄຸກທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ.

The word incarcerated means to be put in a jail, or a prison.

ຄຳວ່າ incarcerated ໝາຍເຖິງການຈັບເຂົ້າຄຸກ.

People who are incarcerated are there because they are guilty of a crime.

ຄົນຖືກຂັງຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ກໍຍ້ອນເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຜິດທາງອາຍາ.

They are not free, and they cannot come and go on their own.

ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີອິດສະຫລະພາບ ແລະເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍບໍ່ສາມາດມາ ແລະໄປໃສດ້້ວຍຕົນເອງ.

Now, when you hear the word incarcerated, you will know what it means, and you can use it in a conversation!

ບັດນີ້ ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ incarcerated ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າມັນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ ແລະທ່ານສາມາດໃຊ້ມັນໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນການສົນທະນາ!