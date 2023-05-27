ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດ ໃນຂ່າວ GLAUCOMA

NEWS WORDS: GLAUCOMA

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່​ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ

This word is used in stories about your health.

ຄຳສັບຄຳນີ້ ຖືກໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວກ່ຽວກັບສຸຂະພາບຂອງທ່ານ

GLAUCOMA

GLAUCOMA: ກລໍໂຄມາ

Glaucoma effects more than 70 million people around the world, according to the World Health Organization.

ໂຣກຕາຕໍ້ຫີນ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຫລາຍກວ່າ 70 ລ້ານຄົນຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ.

People typically don’t even know there is a problem until glaucoma has permanently destroyed much of their vision.

ອີງຕາມອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ປະຊາຊົນແມ່ນບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າມັນມີບັນຫາຈົນກວ່າ ໂຣກຕາຕໍ້ຫີນ ໄດ້ທຳລາຍສາຍຕາສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຢ່າງຖາວອນ.

In China and India, glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness.

ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຈີນ ແລະ ອິນເດຍ ໂຣກຕາຕໍ້ຫີນ ແມ່ນພະຍາດທີ່ນໍາໜ້າເປັນອັນດັບສອງຂອງການແນມບໍ່ເຫັນ.

Glaucoma is an eye decease. It is one of the top causes of blindness in the world. It is irreversible. That means once a person has it, doctors cannot cure it.

ກລໍໂຄມາ ແມ່ນໂຣກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຕາ ຫຼື ພະຍາດຕາບອດ.ມັນແມ່ນນຶ່ງສາເຫດສູງສຸດທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕາບອດຢູ່ໃນໂລກ. ມັນບໍ່ສາມາດເອົາກັບຄືນມາໄດ້.

ນັ້ນກໍໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ເວລາໃດຄົນຜູ້ນຶ່ງເປັນ, ບັນດາແພດໝໍຈະບໍ່ສາມາດປິ່ນປົວມັນໄດ້.

Experts say a yearly eye exam is the best way to prevent glaucoma.

ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານ ກ່າວວ່າການກວດສາຍຕາແຕ່ລະປີ ເປັນວິທີທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນໂຣກຕາຕໍ້ຫີນ.

Now, when you hear the word glaucoma, you will know what this News Word means!

ບັດນີ້ ເວລາໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ ກລໍໂຄມາ ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.