ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Birthright Citizenship

NEWS WORDS: Birthright Citizenship

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ບ່ອນທີ່​ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວ

Today’s words are about becoming a citizen.

ຄໍາສໍັບຂອງມື້ນີ້ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເປັນສັນຊາດ

BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP

BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP: ສິດທິການເກີດມາເປັນສັນຊາດ

Some Republican presidential hopefuls, including businessman Donald Trump and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, say they want to do away with the so-called birthright citizenship. To do that, though would take a constitutional amendment.

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ທີ່ມີຄວາມຫວັງຢາກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ, ລວມທັງນັກທຸລະກິດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ແລະ ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ທ່ານເທດ ຄຣູສ, ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຢາກຍົກເລີກອັນທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ສິດທິການເກີດມາເປັນສັນຊາດ. ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະເຮັດຢ່າງນັ້ນ, ມັນຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ມີແກ້ໄຂ ລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ.

Birthright citizenship is the legal right to citizenship for children born in the country’s territory.

ສິດທິການເກີດມາເປັນສັນຊາດ ແມ່ນສິດທິທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ ສຳລັບພວກເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ເກີດຢູ່ໃນດິນແດນຂອງປະເທດ.

Any person born in the United States is given birthright citizenship.

ທຸກຄົນທີ່ເກີດຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບສິດໃນການເກີດມາເປັນສັນຊາດ.

Now, when you hear the words birthright citizenship you will know what these news words mean.

ບັດນີ້ ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ birthright citizenship ທ່ານຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.