Stock Market ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວ: ຮຽນຄຳວ່າ ຮຸ້ນສ່ວນ ຫຼື ຕະຫລາດຮຸ້ນ ໃນພາສາອັງກິດ

News Words
When you hear a story about American business, sometimes you hear this phrase: stock market.
“Traders are pausing Thursday after the U.S. stock market’s longest rally since July.”
A stock market is where people buy and sell ownership certificates, or stock, in companies. Many countries have stock markets. In the United States, the best known one is the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. The NASDAQ is another American stock market.
Now, when you hear the phrase “stock market,” your English will be good enough to know what these News Words means.
For more "News Words," visit our website at LearningEnglish.voanews.com
ທ່ານຜູ້ ຟັງທັງຫຼາຍ ລາຍການທີ່ທ່ານກຳລັງຟັງຢູ່ໃນຂະນະນີ້ເອີ້ນວ່າ “News Words.” ແປວ່າ “ຄຳສັບໃນວົງການຂ່າວ”. ສຳລັບມື້ນີ້ ເຮົາຈະເວົ້າລົມກັນກ່ຽວກັບຄຳວ່າ “stock market”.
When you hear a story about American business, sometimes you hear this phrase: stock market. ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນ ໄດ້ຟັງເລື້ອງກ່ຽວກັບທຸລະກິດອາເມ
ລິກັນ ບາງຄັ້ງບາງຄາວ ທ່ານກໍອາດຈະໄດ້ຍິນຄຳສັບນີ້: stock market.
“Traders are pausing Thursday after the U.S. stock market’s longest rally since July. ພວກຊື້ຂາຍຮຸ້ນ ພາກັນຢຸດພັກການຊື້ຂາຍຊົ່ວຄາວ ໃນວັນພະຫັດ ລຸນຫຼັງ ຕະຫລາດຮຸ້ນສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ມີລາຄາສູງຂຶ້ນຄຶືນ ເປັນເວລາຍາວນານທີ່ສຸດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນກໍລະກົດເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.”
A stock market is where people buy and sell ownership certificates, or stock, in companies. ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນ ແມ່ນບ່ອນທີ່ຜູ້ຄົນຊື້ແລະຂາຍຮຸ້ນ ກໍຄືໃບກຳມະສິດເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງຮຸ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆ.
Many countries have stock markets. ຫຼາຍໆປະເທດ ກໍແມ່ນມີຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນ.
In the United States, the best known one is the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. ຢູ່ສະຫະລັດ ຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນ ບ່ອນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີທີ່ສຸດ ກໍຄື ຕະຫຼາດແລກປ່ຽນຮຸ້ນນິວຢ໊ອກ ຢູ່ຖະໜົນ Wall Street.
The NASDAQ is another American stock market. NASDAQ ກໍແມ່ນຕະຫຼາດຮຸ້ນອາເມລິກັນອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ.
Now, when you hear the phrase “stock market,” your English will be good enough to know what these News Words means.
ບັດນີ້ ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “stock market,” ພາສາອັງກິດ ຂອງທ່ານກໍແມ່ນຈະດີພໍ ທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າໃຈໄດ້ ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນວົງການຂ່າວເຫລົ່ານີ້ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າແນວໃດ.
For more “News Words,” visit our website at LearningEnglish.voanews.com
ຖ້າທ່ານຢາກຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນວົງການຂ່າວໃໝ່ຕື່ມ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປເບິ່ງເວັບໄຊຕ໌ຂອງພະແນກ
ຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ ທີ່ LearningEnglish.voanews.com
