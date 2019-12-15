ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ຈາກ​ພູ​ໄຟ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຢູ່​ເກ​າະ ສີ​ຂາວ ຫຼື White Island ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ນິວ ຊີ​ແລນ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ 16 ຄົນ ຫຼັ​ງ​ຈາກ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ ຊິດ​ນີ ປະ​ເທດ ອອ​ສ ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ.

ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ​ຢູ່​ພື້ນ​ດິນ​ຢູ່​ເກາະ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ມື້ນີ້ ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ສົບ​ຂອງ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ​ຢູ່.

ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ທ່ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ເຄຼ​ເມັ້ນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ກະ​ແສ​ນ້ຳ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ສົບ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ແມ່ນ​ໄຫຼ​ໄປ​ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ທະ​ເລ,” ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ “ມັນມີ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ສູງຫຼາຍ” ທີ່​ສົບ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນ້ຳ.

ທ່ານ ເຄຼເມັ້ນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທີມ​ກູ້​ໄພ​ຮູ້​ສຶ​ກ​ອຶ​ດ​ອັດ​ໃຈ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ຢ່າງ​ສິ້ນ​ເຊີງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຄວາມ​ອຶດ​ອັດຂອງ​ຄົນນ​ຮັກ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າຜູ້​ທີ່​ຢາກ​ໄດ້ສົບ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ.”

ນັກ​ດຳ​ນ້ຳ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ​ຜູ້​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ “ສະ​ພາບກ​ານ​ທີ່​ພິ​ເສດ ແລະ ທ້າ​ທາຍ,” ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ຮອງ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ທ່ານ ຈອນ ທິມ​ສ໌. ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ດຳ​ນ້ຳ “ມີ​ວິ​ໄສ​ທັດ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ສູນ ແລະ ສອງ​ແມັດ” ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນ້ຳ​ທີ່​ປົນ​ເປື້ອນ​ດ້ວຍ​ຂີ້​ເຖົ່າ ແລະ ສິ່ງ​ອື່ນໆ​ທີ່​ຕົກ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ການ​ລ​ະ​ເບີດ​ຂອ​ງ​ພູ​ໄຟ​.

ສີ່​ສິບ​ເຈັດ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ເທິ​ງ​ເກາະ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ພູ​ໄພ​ໄດ້​ລະ​ເບີດ, ລວມ​ມີ​ຄົນ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ 24 ຄົນ, ທີ່​ເຫຼືອ​ແມ່ນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ ອັງ​ກິດ, ຈີນ, ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ, ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ, ນິວ ຊີ​ແລນ ແລະ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສາຍ​ຂອງ​ເຮືອ​ສຳ​ລານ ທີ່​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ໂດຍ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Royal Carribean.

ຜູ້​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ເບື້ອງ​ຕົ້ນ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 27 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ແຜ​ໄໝ້​ຢູ່​ຮ່າງ​ກາຍ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າຫຼາຍກວ່າ 71 ເປີ​ເຊັນ. ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຜິວ​ໜັງ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ 1 ລ້ານ​ 2 ແສນຕາ​ລາງ​ຊັງ​ຕີ​ແມັດ ເພື່ອ​ໄປ​ຕໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ນັ້ນ.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ນິວ ຊີ​ແລນ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຈາ​ຊິນ​ດາ ອາ​ເດີນ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ການ​ໄວ້​ອາ​ໄລ​ນຶ່ງ​ນາ​ທີໃນວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ອື່ນ ຕອນ 2 ໂມງ 11 ນາ​ທີ ສຳ​ລັບ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ, ເຊິ່ງ​ຕົງ​ກັບນຶ່ງ​ອາ​ທິດຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຂອງພູ​ໄຟ.



The confirmed death toll from the volcano eruption on White Island in New Zealand has risen to 16 after an Australian victim died in a hospital in Sydney.



A land search Sunday of the island failed to locate the bodies of the two people who remain missing.



Police Commissioner Mike Clement said, "The stream where the bodies were last seen . . . runs all the way through to the sea," adding there is "every chance" the two corpses are in the water.



"The rescue teams are frustrated," Clement said."We understand completely how frustrating it is for loved ones who want the bodies back."



Divers who searched Saturday for the two missing people faced "unique and challenging conditions," Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims said.The divers had "between zero and two meters visibility" in water contaminated with ash and other fallout from the volcano's eruption.



Forty-seven people were on the island when the volcano exploded, including 24 Australians, with the rest from Britain, China, Germany, Malaysia, New Zealand and the United States. Some of the victims were passengers from a cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean.



At least 27 initial survivors suffered burns over more than 71% of their bodies.Health officials have said they need an extra 1.2 million square centimeters of skin to provide grafts for the victims.



New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for a minute's silence Monday at 2:11 PM to honor the victims, exactly one week after the eruption.