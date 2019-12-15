ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດສູງສຸດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນຈາກພູໄຟລະເບີດຢູ່ເກາະ ສີຂາວ ຫຼື White Island ໃນປະເທດ ນິວ ຊີແລນ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 16 ຄົນ ຫຼັງຈາກຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍໃນນະຄອນ ຊິດນີ ປະເທດ ອອສ ເຕຣເລຍ.
ການຄົ້ນຫາຢູ່ພື້ນດິນຢູ່ເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຊອກຫາສົບຂອງສອງຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງຫາຍສາບສູນຢູ່.
ຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫຼວດທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ເຄຼເມັ້ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ກະແສນ້ຳບ່ອນທີ່ສົບໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນແມ່ນໄຫຼໄປຈົນຮອດທະເລ,” ທ່ານເວົ້າຕື່ມວ່າ “ມັນມີໂອກາດສູງຫຼາຍ” ທີ່ສົບທັງສອງນັ້ນແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນນ້ຳ.
ທ່ານ ເຄຼເມັ້ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ທີມກູ້ໄພຮູ້ສຶກອຶດອັດໃຈ. ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃຈຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມອຶດອັດຂອງຄົນນຮັກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຜູ້ທີ່ຢາກໄດ້ສົບກັບຄືນມາ.”
ນັກດຳນ້ຳຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ທຳການຄົ້ນຫາຜູ້ຫາຍສາບສູນສອງຄົນໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບ “ສະພາບການທີ່ພິເສດ ແລະ ທ້າທາຍ,” ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງຮອງຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫຼວດທ່ານ ຈອນ ທິມສ໌. ບັນດານັກດຳນ້ຳ “ມີວິໄສທັດລະຫວ່າງ ສູນ ແລະ ສອງແມັດ” ຢູ່ໃນນ້ຳທີ່ປົນເປື້ອນດ້ວຍຂີ້ເຖົ່າ ແລະ ສິ່ງອື່ນໆທີ່ຕົກອອກມາຈາກການລະເບີດຂອງພູໄຟ.
ສີ່ສິບເຈັດຄົນໄດ້ຢູ່ເທິງເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວ ເວລາທີ່ພູໄພໄດ້ລະເບີດ, ລວມມີຄົນ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ 24 ຄົນ, ທີ່ເຫຼືອແມ່ນມາຈາກປະເທດ ອັງກິດ, ຈີນ, ເຢຍຣະມັນ, ມາເລເຊຍ, ນິວ ຊີແລນ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ. ຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍບາງຄົນແມ່ນຜູ້ໂດຍສາຍຂອງເຮືອສຳລານ ທີ່ປະຕິບັດການໂດຍບໍລິສັດ Royal Carribean.
ຜູ້ລອດຊີວິດໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 27 ຄົນໄດ້ມີແຜໄໝ້ຢູ່ຮ່າງກາຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຫຼາຍກວ່າ 71 ເປີເຊັນ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສຸຂະພາບໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການຜິວໜັງຕື່ມອີກ 1 ລ້ານ 2 ແສນຕາລາງຊັງຕີແມັດ ເພື່ອໄປຕໍ່ໃຫ້ຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍນັ້ນ.
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ນິວ ຊີແລນ ທ່ານນາງ ຈາຊິນດາ ອາເດີນ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງການໄວ້ອາໄລນຶ່ງນາທີໃນວັນຈັນມື້ອື່ນ ຕອນ 2 ໂມງ 11 ນາທີ ສຳລັບຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ, ເຊິ່ງຕົງກັບນຶ່ງອາທິດຫຼັງຈາກການລະເບີດຂອງພູໄຟ.
The confirmed death toll from the volcano eruption on White Island in New Zealand has risen to 16 after an Australian victim died in a hospital in Sydney.
A land search Sunday of the island failed to locate the bodies of the two people who remain missing.
Police Commissioner Mike Clement said, "The stream where the bodies were last seen . . . runs all the way through to the sea," adding there is "every chance" the two corpses are in the water.
"The rescue teams are frustrated," Clement said."We understand completely how frustrating it is for loved ones who want the bodies back."
Divers who searched Saturday for the two missing people faced "unique and challenging conditions," Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims said.The divers had "between zero and two meters visibility" in water contaminated with ash and other fallout from the volcano's eruption.
Forty-seven people were on the island when the volcano exploded, including 24 Australians, with the rest from Britain, China, Germany, Malaysia, New Zealand and the United States. Some of the victims were passengers from a cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean.
At least 27 initial survivors suffered burns over more than 71% of their bodies.Health officials have said they need an extra 1.2 million square centimeters of skin to provide grafts for the victims.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for a minute's silence Monday at 2:11 PM to honor the victims, exactly one week after the eruption.