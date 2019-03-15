ມີຄົນນຶ່ງ ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າທຳການຄາດຕະກຳ ທີ່ກ່ຽວພັນກັນກັບການໂຈມຕີ ທີ່ເປັນການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຢູ່ວັດສາດສະໜາອິສລາມສອງແຫ່ງໃນນິວຊີແລນ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ 49 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ບຸສ (Mike Bush), ຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫລວດເວົ້າວ່າ ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສຈະໄປປາກົດໂຕຢູ່ສານໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນເສົາ ມື້ອື່ນນີ້.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານ ບຸສ (Bush) ບໍ່ຍອມບອກຊື່ຂອງບຸກຄົນທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫານັ້ນ ແຕ່ໂທລະພາບຂອງນິວຊີແລນ ຫລື TVNZ ໄດ້ບົ່ງບອກວ່າ ມືປືນຄົນນັ້ນແມ່ນທ້າວ ເບຣນທັນ ແທແຣນທ໌ (Brenton Tarrant) ອາຍຸ 28 ປີ ມາຈາກເມືອງ Grafton, ລັດ New South Wales ຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອອສເຕຣເລຍຢືນຢັນວ່າ ມືປືນຄົນນັ້ນ ເປັນພົນລະເມືອງຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ.
ມີ 4 ຄົນ ຊຶ່ງໃນນັ້ນມີຜູ້ຊາຍ 3 ຄົນ ແລະແມ່ຍິງ 1 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມ. ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີນິວຊີແລນທ່ານນາງ ຈາຊິນດາ ອາເດິນ (Jacinda Ardern) ເວົ້າວ່າ ບໍ່ມີໃຜໃນນັ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີຂອງຄົນທີ່ຄວນຖືກເຝົ້າຕິດຕາມເລີຍ.ຕຳຫລວດເວົ້າວ່າ ຜູ້ນຶ່ງໃນຈຳນວນຜູ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມນັ້ນປາກົດວ່າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີຫຍັງກ່ຽວ ຂ້ອງກັບການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນເລີຍ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງທຳການສືບສວນອີກສອງຄົນຢູ່.
ທ່ານ ບຸສ (Bush) ເວົ້າວ່າ "ບໍ່ມີອົງການໃດມີຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວກັບພວກຄົນເຫລົ່ານີ້ " ແລະ "ເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານຊາວອອາເຕຣເລຍຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ" ກໍບໍ່ມີຄືກັນ. ທ່ານກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ ໂດຍເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການສືບສວນແມ່ນຈະ "ໄດ້ກວດເບິ່ງຄວາມອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ຄືນ ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາ ຢູ່ໃນວົງການພວກປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍ ແລະຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ບໍ່ໄດ້ພາດໂອກາດທີ່ຈະທຳການປ້ອງກັນ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີເຫດການອັນໜ້າສະຫຍອງຂວັນນີ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້."
41 ຄົນທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດໄປນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນວັດອິສລາມແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ...
ມີເດັກນ້ອຍຈຳນວນນຶ່ງນອນຢູ່ໃນຈຳນວນ 48 ຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປິ່ນປົວຍ້ອນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຈາກການຖືກປືນຍິງ.
ທ່ານ ບຸສ (Bush) ກ່າວອີກວ່າ "ມີຈຳນວນອາວຸດປືນ" ຖືກເກັບກູ້ເອົາມາຈາກວັດອິສລາມທັງສອງແຫ່ງ.
ທ່ານນາງ ອາເດິນເວົ້າວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ "ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ" ແລະ "ກໍເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ເຄີຍພົບພໍ້ມາກ່ອນເລີຍ.”
ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ມີການໂຈມຕີນີ້ແລ້ວ ການເຕືອນກ່ຽວກັບໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ດ້ານການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຂອງນິວຊີແລນ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຈາກລະດັບຕ່ຳ ໄປສູ່ລະດັບສູງ.
ຍັງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງໃນທັນທີ ທັນໃດເທື່ອວ່າ ທຸກຄົນທີ່ມີສ່ວນພົວພັນກັບການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມໝົດແລ້ວຫລືບໍ່.
A person has been charged with murder in connection with the terrorist attacks on two mosques in New Zealand that killed 49 people.
Police Commissioner Mike Bush said the suspect will appear in court Saturday morning.
While Bush refused to name the person who has been charged, Television New Zealand (TVNZ) has identified the gunman as 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant from Grafton, New South Wales, Australia. Australian officials have confirmed the gunman is an Australian citizen.
Four people -- three men and one woman -- have been arrested. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said none of them were on security watch lists.
Police said one of those apprehended apparently had nothing to do with the attack. He said they are still investigating the other two.
Bush said "no agency had any information about these people" and neither did "my Australian colleagues." He added that part of the investigation will be "to look back at every possibility to ensure that we, in law enforcement and security, didn't miss any opportunities to prevent this horrendous event."
Forty-one of those killed were at one mosque..
Young children are among the 48 people being treated for gunshot wounds.
Bush said a "record number of firearms" was recovered at both mosques.
Ardern said the attacks were "unprecedented" and "unlike anything we've ever experienced before."
Following the attacks, New Zealand's terror threat was raised from low to high.
It was not immediately clear if everyone involved with the attacks has been arrested.
Video of the shootings was apparently posted by the gunman on social media live as the incidents unfurled
Sites were asked to remove the horrific footage.
Police have urged people to stay away from all mosques in New Zealand in the wake of the shootings.
The prime minister said Friday was one of New Zealand's darkest days."
Ardern said "Many of those who will have been directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here. They have chosen to make New Zealand their home, and it is their home. They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not."
Improvised explosive devices were found after the attacks, police said, and added that all had been disarmed.
All of Christchurch, including schools, was on lockdown, following the shootings, but the lockdown was later lifted.
The Bangladesh cricket team was at one of the mosques when the shooting started, but the players were able to escape. Their third test match with New Zealand, scheduled for Sunday, has been cancelled.
