ມີ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ​ທຳ​ການ​ຄາດ​ຕະ​ກຳ ​ທີ່​ກ່ຽວ​ພັນ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ການໂຈມ​ຕີ ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ການກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍຢູ່​ວັດ​ສາດ​ສະ​ໜາ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ສອງ​ແຫ່ງ​ໃນ​ນິວ​ຊີ​ແລນ ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ 49 ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດນັ້ນ.



ທ່ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ບຸສ (Mike Bush), ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາການຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ປາ​ກົດ​ໂຕ​ຢູ່​ສານ​ໃນຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ ​ມື້​ອື່ນນີ້.



ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ ບຸສ (Bush) ບໍ່​ຍອມບອກ​ຊື່​ຂອງ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫານັ້ນ ​ແຕ່ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບຂອງ​ນິວ​ຊີ​ແລນ ຫລື TVNZ ໄດ້​ບົ່ງ​ບອກວ່າ ມື​ປືນ​ຄົນ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນທ້າວ ເບ​ຣນ​ທັນ ແທ​ແຣນ​ທ໌ (Brenton Tarrant) ອາ​ຍຸ 28 ປີ ມາຈາກ​ເມືອງ Grafton, ລັດ New South Wales ຂອງອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ. ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍຢືນ​ຢັນ​ວ່າ ມື​ປືນ​ຄົນ​ນັ້ນ​ ເປັນ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ.



​ມີ 4 ຄົນ ຊຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ​ມີຜູ້​ຊາຍ 3 ຄົນ ແລະ​ແມ່​ຍິງ 1 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ. ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ນິວ​ຊີ​ແລນທ່ານ​ນາງ ຈາ​ຊິນ​ດາ ອາ​ເດິນ (Jacinda Ardern) ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ໃຜ​ໃນນັ້ນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ຊີຂອງຄົນ​ທີ່​ຄວ​ນ​ຖືກ​ເຝົ້າ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ເລີຍ.ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ກຸມນັ້ນປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ກ່ຽວ ຂ້ອງ​ກັບການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນັ້ນ​ເລີຍ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທຳ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນອີກ​ສອງ​ຄົນຢູ່.

ທ່ານ ບຸ​ສ (Bush) ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ "ບໍ່​ມີ​ອົງ​ການ​ໃດ​ມີ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ " ແລະ "ເພື່ອນ​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ຊາວອ​ອາ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ" ກໍ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄື​ກັນ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ອີກວ່າ ໂດຍ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ແມ່ນຈະ "ໄດ້ກວດ​ເບິ່ງຄວາມ​ອາດເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ຄືນ ເພື່ອຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ວົງ​ການພວກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ແລະ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ພາດ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ທຳ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີເຫດ​ການ​ອັນ​ໜ້າ​ສະ​ຫຍອງ​ຂວັນ​ນີ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄດ້."

41 ຄົນ​ທີ່​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໄປ​ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ວັດອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ...



ມີ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ນອນ​ຢູ່​ໃນຈຳ​ນວນ 48 ຄົນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວຍ້ອນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຖືກປືນຍິງ.



​ທ່ານ ບຸ​ສ (Bush) ກ່າ​ວອີກວ່າ "ມີຈຳ​ນວນ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ປືນ" ຖືກເກັບ​ກູ້​ເອົາ​ມາ​ຈາກວັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ແຫ່ງ.

ທ່ານນາງ ອາ​ເດິນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ "ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ເຄີຍມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ" ແລະ "ກໍ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່ເຄີຍ​ພົບ​ພໍ້​ມາ​ກ່ອນ​ເລີຍ.”

ພາຍ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການໂຈມ​ຕີນີ້​ແລ້ວ ການ​ເຕືອນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ດ້ານ​ການກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ນິວ​ຊີ​ແລນ ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນຈາກ​ລະ​ດັບ​ຕ່ຳ ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ລະ​ດັບສູງ​.

ຍັງບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່ຈະ​ແຈ້ງໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ ທັນ​ໃດ​ເທື່ອ​ວ່າ ​ທຸກ​ຄົນທີ່​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ໝົດ​ແລ້ວຫລືບໍ່.

A person has been charged with murder in connection with the terrorist attacks on two mosques in New Zealand that killed 49 people.



Police Commissioner Mike Bush said the suspect will appear in court Saturday morning.



While Bush refused to name the person who has been charged, Television New Zealand (TVNZ) has identified the gunman as 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant from Grafton, New South Wales, Australia. Australian officials have confirmed the gunman is an Australian citizen.



Four people -- three men and one woman -- have been arrested. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said none of them were on security watch lists.



Police said one of those apprehended apparently had nothing to do with the attack. He said they are still investigating the other two.



Bush said "no agency had any information about these people" and neither did "my Australian colleagues." He added that part of the investigation will be "to look back at every possibility to ensure that we, in law enforcement and security, didn't miss any opportunities to prevent this horrendous event."



Forty-one of those killed were at one mosque..



Young children are among the 48 people being treated for gunshot wounds.



Bush said a "record number of firearms" was recovered at both mosques.



Ardern said the attacks were "unprecedented" and "unlike anything we've ever experienced before."



Following the attacks, New Zealand's terror threat was raised from low to high.



It was not immediately clear if everyone involved with the attacks has been arrested.



Video of the shootings was apparently posted by the gunman on social media live as the incidents unfurled



Sites were asked to remove the horrific footage.



Police have urged people to stay away from all mosques in New Zealand in the wake of the shootings.



The prime minister said Friday was one of New Zealand's darkest days."



Ardern said "Many of those who will have been directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here. They have chosen to make New Zealand their home, and it is their home. They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not."



Improvised explosive devices were found after the attacks, police said, and added that all had been disarmed.



All of Christchurch, including schools, was on lockdown, following the shootings, but the lockdown was later lifted.



The Bangladesh cricket team was at one of the mosques when the shooting started, but the players were able to escape. Their third test match with New Zealand, scheduled for Sunday, has been cancelled.



