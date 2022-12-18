ນິວຊີແລນ ໄດ້ຮັບຜ່ານກົດໝາຍການປະຕິຮູບຢາສູບ ເພື່ອຫ້າມການສູບຢາສຳລັບພວກຄົນລຸ້ນໃໝ່. ກົດໝາຍສະບັບທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜ່ານໂດຍສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມານີ້ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ພວກຄົນຊາວນິວຊີແລນລຸ້ນໃໝ່ທີ່ເກີດລຸນຫຼັງປີ 2008 ຈະບໍ່ສາມາດຊື້ຢາສູບ ຫຼື ຢາເສັ້ນໄດ້ຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍເລີຍ. ຟີລ ເມີເຊີ ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຊິດນີ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ອັດຕາການສູບຢາຂອງຊາວນິວຊີແລນ ແມ່ນຕ່ຳເປັນປະຫວັດການຢູ່ແລ້ວ. ແປດເປີເຊັນຂອງພວກຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ສູບຢາໃນແຕ່ລະວັນ ອີງຕາມຕົວເລກຈາກລັດຖະ ບານ ເຖິງຢ່າງນັ້ນກໍຕາມ ເກືອບນຶ່ງສ່ວນຫ້າຂອງພວກຊົນເຜົ່າພື້ນເມືອງ ມາວຣີ (Maori) ກໍສູບຢາ.

ແຕ່ທາງການ ຢາກຈະຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ການຊົມໃຊ້ຫລຸດລົງຫຼາຍຕື່ມອີກ ໃຫ້ຕ່ຳກວ່າ 5 ເປີເຊັນ ພາຍໃນປີ 2025. ເປົ້າໝາຍ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ແມ່ນເພື່ອກຳຈັດການສູບຢາອອກໄປທັງໝົດ.

ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຮັບຜ່ານໂດຍສະພາ ໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມານີ້ ຢູ່ນະຄອນ ແວລລິງຕັນ ມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ໂດຍການບັງຄັບຫ້າມການຊື້ຢາສູບໂດຍພວກຊາວໜຸ່ມນິວຊີແລນ ຕະຫຼອດຊີວິດ. ການປະຕິຮູບດັ່ງກ່າວ ບັນຍັດວ່າ ຜະລິດຕະພັນຢາສູບທັງຫຼາຍ ຈະບໍ່ສາມາດຂາຍໃຫ້ແກ່ບຸກຄົນໃດກໍຕາມທີ່ເກີດໃນວັນທີ 1 ມັງກອນ 2009 ຫຼື ລຸນຫຼັງວັນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຢ່າງເດັດຂາດ.

ກົດໝາຍສະບັບນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືເປັນສະບັບປະເພດທຳອິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າທີ່ບໍ່ມີຢູ່ແຫ່ງຫົນໃດໃນໂລກ.

ຈຳນວນຮ້ານຄ້າທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຂາຍຢາສູບ ຈະຖືກຫລຸດລົງຈາກທີ່ມີຢູ່ 6,000 ແຫ່ງ ໃຫ້ເຫຼືອຢູ່ພຽງ 600 ແຫ່ງໃນທົວປະເທດ. ປະລິມານທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍຂອງສານນິໂຄທີນທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີໃນຜະລິດຕະພັນຢາສູບ ຈະຍັງຖືກຕັດລົງເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ພວກວິຈານຂອງການປ່ຽນແປງກົດໝາຍ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ພວກເຂົາອາດຈະຊັກຊວນໃຫ້ມີຕະຫຼາດຂາຍຜະລິດຕະພັນຢາສູບທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ.

ອາຈານ ນິກຄ໌ ວີລສັນ ເປັນຫົວໜ້າກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ປະຈຳຢູ່ມະຫາວິ ທະຍາໄລ ໂອຕາໂກ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການກະຈາຍສຽງ ຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຫຼື ABC ໃນວັນພຸດຜ່ານມານີ້ ວ່າ ການຍົກເລີ້ກກຳນົດອາຍຸທີ່ຖືກກົດໝາຍ ໃນການຊົມໃຊ້ຢາສູບ ເທື່ອລະໜ້ອຍນັ້ນ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງມາດຕະການຕ່າງໆໃນຕໍ່ຕ້ານການສູບຢາ.

ທ່ານວີລສັນ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ອັນນັ້ນ ເປັນພຽງສ່ວນນຶ່ງເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແທ້ໃດ ຂອງຊຸດອັນນີ້ ແລະຕົວຈິງແລ້ວ ມັນອາດຈະເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຊຸດທີ່ບໍ່ສຳຄັນຫຼາຍປານໃດ ຊຶ່ງຍັງພົວພັນກັບການຫລຸດຜ່ອນແຫລ່ງວາງຂາຍແລະການຕັດສານນິໂຄທີນ ອອກ ຈາກຢາສູບ ແລະການຕັດສານນິກໂຄທີນອອກຈາກຢາສູບ ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ອາດເປັນພາກສ່ວນທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດຂອງສິ່ງທີ່ກົດໝາຍນີ້ ກຳລັງເຮັດຢູ່.”

ລັດຖະບານນິວຊີແລນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກົດໝາຍຢາສູບ ທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ແມ່ນຈຳເປັນເພື່ອຊ່ອຍໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນມີຊີວິດຍືນຂຶ້ນແລະມີຊີວິດທີ່ສຸຂະພາບດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັດວ່າ ເງິນຈຳນວນຫຼາຍພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ຈະຊ່ອຍເກັບຮັກສາໄວ້ ໂດຍທີ່ບໍ່ຕ້ອງການເພື່ອການຮັກສາປິ່ນປົວການເຈັບເປັນຕ່າງໆທີ່ເກີດຍ້ອນການສູບຢາ.

ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ນຳໜ້າໂລກ ກ່ຽວກັບການຄວບຄຸມຢາສູບ ດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ພາບແຕ້ມເຕືອນທາງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບທັງຫຼາຍ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຊຸດກົດໝາຍທຳມະດາ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກນຳສະເໜີໃນປີ 2012 ແລະການເກັບພາສີທີ່ສູງ. ກົມສະຖິຕິຂອງອອສ ເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ລາຍງານໃນປີ 2021 ວ່າ ນຶ່ງໃນສິບຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ຄົນໃດ ຫຼື 2 ລ້ານ 1 ແສນຄົນ ເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ສູບຢາແ​ຕ່ລະວັນເປັນປະຈຳ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ອັດຕາການສູບຢາໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງໃນຫຼາຍໆປະເທດ ພວກເຂົາຍັງຄົງຫົວດື້ສູງໃນສ່ວນອື່ນ ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ແລະພາກສ່ວນອື່ນໆຂອງຢູໂຣບ ອີງຕາມອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ຫຼື WHO.

ອົງການ WHO ກ່າວວ່າ “ການໃຊ້ຢາສູບ ເປັນສາເຫດໃຫຍ່ສຸດ ອັນນຶ່ງຂອງໂລກ ທີ່ສາມາດປ້ອງກັນການເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະພະຍາດທີ່ບໍ່ຕິດແປດ.”

New Zealand has passed tobacco reforms to ban smoking for the next generation. Laws passed by parliament on Tuesday mean that New Zealanders born after 2008 will never be able to legally buy cigarettes or tobacco. From Sydney, Phil Mercer reports.

New Zealand’s smoking rate is already at historic lows. Eight percent of adults smoke every day, according to government figures, although almost a fifth of indigenous Māori people smoke.

But authorities want to drive consumption down even further to below 5% by 2025. The aim, they say, is to stamp out smoking altogether.

Legislation passed Tuesday by parliament in Wellington effectively imposes a lifetime ban on young New Zealanders buying cigarettes. The reforms mandate that tobacco products can never be sold to individuals born on or after January 1, 2009.

The laws are thought to be the first of their kind anywhere in the world.

The number of stores allowed to sell cigarettes will be reduced from 6,000 to just 600 nationwide. The legal amount of nicotine permitted in tobacco products will also be cut.

Critics of the changes have warned they could encourage an illicit market in tobacco products.

Professor Nick Wilson is the head of the public health department at the University of Otago. He told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Wednesday that gradually lifting the legal age of tobacco consumption is part of a raft of anti-smoking measures.

Professor Wilson said, “that is just one strand, really, of this package and it may actually be the least critical part of the package, which also involves retail outlet reduction and removing nicotine from tobacco, and the removing nicotine from tobacco is really probably by far the most critical part of what this law is doing.”

The New Zealand government has said that stricter tobacco laws were needed to help thousands of people live longer, healthier lives. Officials have insisted that billions of dollars would be saved by not needing to treat the illnesses caused by smoking.

Australia has led the world on tobacco control with graphic health warnings, along with plain packaging laws introduced in 2012 and high taxes. The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported in 2021 that one in ten adults, or 2.1 million people, were daily smokers.

While smoking rates have fallen in many countries, they remain stubbornly high in others, particularly in Southeast Asia and parts of Europe, according to the World Health Organization.

The WHO says, “tobacco use is the world’s single biggest cause of preventable death and noncommunicable disease.”