ເວລາເທດສະການ ຂອງວັນພັກ ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ກໍຮັດກຸມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນພ້ອມກັນ

ປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຈະສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນຂອບຄຸນພະເຈົ້າ ດັ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຄີຍເຮັດ

ມາເປັນປະເພນີ, ດ້ວຍການເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນກັບຄອບຄົວ ແລະ ໝູ່ເພີື່ອນຢູ່ອ້ອມໂຕະກິນເຂົ້າ

ທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍອາຫານ, ເບິ່ງການເດີນສວນສະໜາມ ແລະ ເບິ່ງກິລາເຕະບານນຳກັນ.

ແລະ ສຳລັບຫຼາຍຄົນ ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍໄດ້ເລີ່ມການໄປຫາຊື້ເຄື່ອງຂອງໃນວັນພັກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ແຕ່ການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງໃນປີ 2017 ນີ້, ລວມທັງການເດີນສວນສະໜາມວັນ

Thanksgiving ຂອງຮ້ານສັບພະສິນຄ້າ Macy’s ໃນເຂດ Manhattan, ແມ່ນຈະໄດ້

ຮັບການກວດກາ ຢ່າງລະອຽດ.

ການເດີນສວນສະໜາມ, ເຊິ່ງດຶງດູດຜູ້ຊົມປະມານ 200,000 ຄົນ, ຈະມີຂຶ້ນພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າ

ໃດສັບປະດາ ຫຼັງຈາກຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຊາວ Uzbekistan ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ການຂັບລົດກະບະຕຳເຂົ້າໃສ່ຝູງຊົນຢູ່ທາງຂີ່ລົດຖີບ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ 8 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ.



ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ຈະລວມມີ

ຕຳຫຼວດແມ່ນປືນ, ພ້ອມກັບລົດຖອກດິນ ແລະ ໝາດົມກິ່ນລະເບີດ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ເຫັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ເທື່ອນັ້ນ, ກົມຕຳຫຼວດນະຄອນນິວຢອກ

ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສົ່ງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄປຍາມຕາມເສັ້ນທາງຜ່ານ

ເຂດ Manhattan. ການເດີນສວນສະໜາມເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນເວລາ 9 ໂມງເຊົ້າ ຕາມເວລາ ຂອງ

ພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ.

ວັນຂອບຄຸນພະເຈົ້າ ມີປະເພນີຫຼາຍຢ່າງ, ສິ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດ ກໍແມ່ນການເດີນທາງເພື່ອ

ໄປຢາມພີ່ນ້ອງ ແລະ ໝູ່ຄູ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ປະຊາຊົນເກືອບ 90 ລ້ານຄົນ ແມ່ນຄາດວ່າ

ຈະອອກເດີນທາງຕາມຖະໜົນ, ທາງອາກາດ ແລະ ລົດໄຟ ກ່ອນມື້ພັກນີ້ ເຊິ່ງຫຼາຍກວ່າ

ປີກາຍນີ້ 1 ລ້ານຄົນ. ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເປັນໄລຍະວັນພັກ ຂອບຄຸນພະເຈົ້າ ທີ່ໜາແໜ້ນທີ່ສຸດ

ໃນເກືອບນຶ່ງທົດສະວັດ.

ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ອຳນາດ ໃນການໃຫ້ອະໄພຂອງທ່ານໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່

ຜ່ານມາ ເພື່ອໄວ້ຊີວິດຂອງໄກ່ງວງຄູ່ນຶ່ງຈາກການຖືກອົບໃນວັນຂອບຄຸນພະເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຂອງວັນພັກຢູ່ຄະລືຫາດ ມາຣ໌-ອາ-ລາໂກ ຂອງທ່ານ ໃນເມືອງ

ພາມ ບີດຈ໌ ລັດ ຟລໍຣີດາ.

ເມື່ອທ່ານ ທຣຳ ເດີນທາງກັບສູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ, ມັນກໍຈະຖືກປ່ຽນແປງໄປເປັນວັນ

Christmas ໂດຍນັກຕົກແຕ່ງອາສາສະໝັກກອງທັບ ແລະ ຄົນຂາຍດອກໄມ້ ຜູ້ທີ່ ຈະໃຊ້ເວລາໃນທ້າຍອາທິດຕົກແຕ່ງຫ້ອງຕ່າງໆຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ. ສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ

ທ່ານນາງ ເມີລາເນຍ ທຣຳ ແລະ ລູກຊາຍທ້າວ ບາຣອນ ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ຮັບ

ເອົາຕົ້ນ Christmas ທີ່ຖືກສົ່ງໄປທຳນຽບຂາວ. ມັນຈະຖືກນຳໄປສະແດງໄວ້ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງ

ຮັບແຂກສີຟ້າຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ.

Americans will celebrate Thanksgiving Thursday as they traditionally do — gathering with family and friends around tables groaning with food, watching parades and football games, and, for many, starting their holiday shopping.



But the 2017 celebrations, including the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, will be under close scrutiny.



The parade, which attracts about 200,000 spectators, comes just weeks after an Uzbek migrant is accused of driving a rented truck onto a crowded bike path, killing eight people.



New York officials said security will include police sharpshooters, as well as sand-laden dump trucks and bomb-sniffing dogs.



While they have verified no credible threats, the New York City Police Department said it is deploying thousands of police officers along the 4-kilometer (2.5-mile) route through Manhattan. The parade beings at 9 a.m. EST (1400 UTC).



Thanksgiving has many traditions, not the least of which is traveling to be with their family and friends. Almost 49 million people were expected to take to the roads, air and railways ahead of the holiday — 1 million more than last year — making it the busiest Thanksgiving holiday travel period in almost a decade.



President Donald Trump wielded his pardon power Tuesday to spare a pair of turkeys from the Thanksgiving roaster. He will spend the holiday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.



When Trump returns to the White House, it will have been transformed for Christmas by an army of volunteer decorators and florists who will spend the weekend decking its halls. First lady Melania Trump and son Barron on Monday accepted delivery of the official White House Christmas tree. It goes on display in the White House Blue Room.

