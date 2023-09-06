ລັດຖະບານຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຄົນໃໝ່ຂອງ ໄທ ທ່ານ ເສດຖາ ທະວີສິນ ໄດ້ສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໂດຍກະສັດ ມະຫາ ວະຈິຣາລົງກອນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ເສດຖາ ໄດ້ສັນຍາວ່ານີ້ຈະເປັນ “ລັດຖະບານສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນ” ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສ ສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນ ບາງກອກ ບໍ່ດົນຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານ ແລະຄະນະລັດຖະມົນຕີ 33 ຄົນໄດ້ສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າທ່ານຈະເປີດຕົວວາລະແຜນການນະໂຍບາຍຂອງທ່ານຢ່າງເປັນທາງການໃນວັນຈັນໜ້າ.
ມະຫາເສດຖີດ້ານອະສັງຫາລິມະຊັບອາຍຸ 61 ປີດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຮັບການເລືອກເອົາໂດຍບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ໄທ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 22 ສິງຫາທີ່ຜ່ານມາຫຼັງຈາກການສະເໜີຊື່ທ່ານໂດຍພັກເພື່ອໄທ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນພັກທີ່ໄດ້ກຳເນີດຂຶ້ນມາເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ຈາກການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທາງການເມືອງ ທີ່ຖືກຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໂດຍອະດີດນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທັກສິນ ຊິນນະວັດ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມຈາກປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ທຸກຍາກຢູ່ເຂດຊົນນະບົດຂອງໄທ ສຳລັບນະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນປະກັນສຸຂະພາບທົ່ວໄປ ແລະ ຈ່າຍເງິນສົດໃຫ້ບັນດາຊາວນາ.
ການສະເໜີຊື່ຂອງທ່ານ ເສດຖາ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ການປະເຊີນໜ້າທາງການເມືອງສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີມາຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ພັກກ້າວໄກທີ່ມີຫົວກ້າວໜ້າ ແລະ ພວກຄູ່ຮ່ວມພັນທະມິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະຢ່າງຜິດຄາດໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດເມື່ອເດືອນພຶດສະພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ຜູ້ນຳພັກ ທ່ານ ພິທາ ລິ້ມຈະເລີນຣັດ ແມ່ນບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ຈຳເປັນເພື່ອເອົາຊະນະຕຳແໜ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍ້ອນການຄັດຄ້ານທີ່ແຂງແກ່ນໃນສະພາຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການໜູນຫຼັງໂດຍທະຫານ.
ພັກເພື່ອໄທໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນອັນດັບສອງໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງເມື່ອເດືອນພຶດສະພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ແຕ່ໄດ້ຕັ້ງພັນທະມິດກັບກອງທັບ ແລະ ສະມາຊິກສະພາທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນກະສັດ ເພື່ອບັນລຸສິ່ງຂ້ອງຄາ.
ທ່ານ ເສດຖາ ຍັງຈະກຳຕຳແໜ່ງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການເງິນ, ດ້ວຍພັກເພື່ອໄທກໍຈະກຳຕຳແໜ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ, ປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ, ການຄ້າ, ການຂົນສົ່ງ ແລະ ສາທາລະນະສຸກ.
The government of new Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was sworn into office Tuesday by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
Prime Minister Srettha pledged that this will be “a government for the people” in his inaugural address delivered in Bangkok shortly after he and his 33 cabinet ministers were sworn in. He said he would formally unveil his policy agenda next Monday.
The 61-year-old real estate tycoon was elected by Thai lawmakers on August 22 after his nomination by the Pheu Thai party, the latest to emerge from the political movement forged by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was popular among Thailand’s rural poor for such policies as universal health care and cash payments to farmers.
Sretta’s nomination ended a political standoff that had lingered since the progressive Move Forward Party and its coalition partners scored an upset victory in May’s parliamentary elections. Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat failed to get the necessary votes to win the post due to strong opposition in the conservative, military-backed senate.
Pheu Thai came in second in May’s elections, but formed an alliance with military and pro-royalist lawmakers to break the stalemate.
Srettha will also hold the post of finance minister, with Pheu Thai also holding the key posts of foreign, defense, commerce, transport and health ministries.