ທ່ານ ເສດ​ຖາ ຍັງ​ຈະກຳ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ເງິນ, ດ້ວຍ​ພັກ​ເພື່ອ​ໄທກໍ​ຈະ​ກຳຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ, ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ, ການ​ຄ້າ, ການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ ແລະ ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ.

The government of new Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was sworn into office Tuesday by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Prime Minister Srettha pledged that this will be “a government for the people” in his inaugural address delivered in Bangkok shortly after he and his 33 cabinet ministers were sworn in. He said he would formally unveil his policy agenda next Monday.

The 61-year-old real estate tycoon was elected by Thai lawmakers on August 22 after his nomination by the Pheu Thai party, the latest to emerge from the political movement forged by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was popular among Thailand’s rural poor for such policies as universal health care and cash payments to farmers.

Sretta’s nomination ended a political standoff that had lingered since the progressive Move Forward Party and its coalition partners scored an upset victory in May’s parliamentary elections. Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat failed to get the necessary votes to win the post due to strong opposition in the conservative, military-backed senate.

Pheu Thai came in second in May’s elections, but formed an alliance with military and pro-royalist lawmakers to break the stalemate.