ພວກຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນໃໝ່ໆ ຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ໄປຮ່ວມ ກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ແຫ່ງຊາດ ຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ

ໃນອາທິດນີ້ ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ຫວັງທີ່ຈະແຜ້ວທາງ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຊະນະຕື່ມອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ດັ່ງໃນປີ 2016 ດ້ວຍການປຸກລະດົມພວກທີ່ສັດທາຕໍ່ພັກ ແລະຊັກຊວນຈູງໃຈ ພວກມີສິດອອກສຽງ ທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນຕັດສິນໃຈເທື່ອນັ້ນໃຫ້ເຂົ້າມາ. ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງຄວາມເຫັນຂອງມວນຊົນສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ມີຄະແນນນຳຫລັງຜູ້ຖືກແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ. ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ແຫ່ງຊາດ ຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໃນເມືອງຊາຣລັອດ ລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ນັ້ນ ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ ແຄໂຣລິນ ເປຣຊູຕີ ໂອ້ລົມກັບພວກມີສິດອອກສຽງຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າບໍ່ໍ່ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານທຣຳ ໃນປີ 2016 ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະເຮັດໃນປີນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈຳນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ແທນທັງຫຼາຍຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ປີ 2020 ໄດ້ປະຕິຍານວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ຜູ້ຖືກແຕ່ຕັ້ງຜູ້ດຽວ. ແຕ່ສຳລັບ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ມັນກໍບໍ່ງ່າຍແບບນີ້ ໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນ.

ທ່ານນາງເອມີ ວິນເດີ ນິວຕັນ ຜູ້ແທນຈາກລັດຢູທາ ເວົ້າໄປວ່າ “ທ່ານທຣໍາ ແມ່ນຂາຍບໍ່ອອກສໍາລັບຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ໃນລັດຂອງພວກເຮົາ”

ລັດຢູທາ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນລັດທີ່ອານຸລັກນິຍົມຫຼາຍ ເປັນອັນດັບທີ 9 ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ.

ເມື່ອສີ່ປີກ່ອນ ຜູ້ແທນ ທ່ານນາງ ເອມີ ວິນເດີ ນິວຕັນ ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ທ່ານມາຣໂກ ຣູບີໂອ ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ແລະບໍ່ໄດ້ລົງຄະ ແນນໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣຳ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ.

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ເພິ່ນເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ແທ້ຈິງຫຼືບໍ່. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ເພິ່ນຈະເຮັດໃນສິ່ງທີ່ເພິ່ນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເພິ່ນຈະເຮັດນັ້ນ.”

ແຕ່ທ່ານນາງ ກ່າວວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ພິສູດໃຫ້ເຫັນແລ້ວວ່າ ທ່ານນາງຜິດ…

ທ່ານນາງເອມີ ວິນເດີ ນິວຕັນ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ເພິ່ນບໍ່ຢ້ານທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າໄປແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທີ່ຍາກຕ່່າງໆ ແລະເຈົ້າເບິ່ງເລື້ອງການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ອັນນັ້ນເປັນຕົວຢ່າງທີ່ເດັ່ນອັນນຶ່ງຂອງບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ນຳຂຶ້ນມາແກ້ໄຂ.”

ຜູ້ແທນ ອອດສ໌ກາຣ ບຣອກຄ໌ ພາກພູມໃຈທີ່ໄດ້ນັ່ງຢູ່ດ້ານຫລັງປ້າຍປະຈຳລັດຂອງທ່ານ ຄືລັດເທນເນັສຊີ ໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນໃຫ້ແກ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໃນປີນີ້. ແຕ່ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ເລືອກ ຜູ້ແທນທ່ານຣູບີໂອ ໃນປີ 2016 ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະປ່ຽນໄປເລືອກເອົາທ່ານທຣຳ.

ທ່ານບຣອກຄ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານທຣຳ ແມ່ນສຽງໃໝ່ສົດ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ເພິ່ນແຕກຕ່າງແທ້ໆຈາກພວກນັກການເມືອງທີ່ຢູ່ໃນການຈັດຕັ້ງ ໃນຊ່ວງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດທົດສະວັດຜ່ານມານີ້ ແລະເພິ່ນກໍໄດ້ໃຫ້ສັນຍາ ທີ່ເຮັດໃນສິ່ງໃໝ່ໆ.”

ທ່ານນາງແຄໂຣລິນ ເປຣຊູຕີ ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານບຣອກຄ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ນຳມາຊຶ່ງການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂອງວຽກງານ ແລະເສດຖະກິດທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ກ່ອນໜ້າການມາຮອດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ. ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງຂອງອົງການ Pew Research ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເສດຖະກິດ ແມ່ນເລື້ອງອັນດັບນຶ່ງ ສຳລັບ 8 ໃນ 10 ຂອງຜູ້ມີສິດອອກສຽງ ໃນເດືອນພະ ຈິກນີ້.”

ທ່ານນາງ ແບຣນດີ ສະໄນປ໌ສ ຍັງປ່ຽນໃຈໄປຝ່າຍທຣຳ. ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ທ່ານແທດ ຄຣູຊ໌ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງປີ 2016. ແຕ່ຕໍ່ຈາກນັ້ນລູກຊາຍຂອງລາວ ຊື່ວ່າ ໂມ ໄດ້ພາລາວໄປຮ່ວມການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມ ຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ.

ທ້າວໂມ ສະໄນປ໌ສ ເປັນຊາຍໜຸ່ມສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ຈາກເມືອງແກັສຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ຍິນວ່າ ເພິ່ນແຕກຕ່າງຊ່ຳໃດ ແລະວິທີທີ່ເພິ່ນບໍ່ຢ້ານທີ່ຈະເວົ້າໃນສິ່ງທີ່ເພິ່ນຄິດ ແລະໃນຕອນນັ້ນເລີຍ ແລະທີ່ແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ‘ອັນນັ້ນແຫຼະ ເປັນຊາຍຄົນນັ້ນທີ່ເພິ່ນຈະເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະ.’”

ທ່ານນາງສະໄນປ໌ສ ກ່າວວ່າ ຈຸດຢືນຂອງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີຕໍ່ຈີນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ໃຈຂອງທ່ານນາງ.



ທ່ານນາງແບຣນດີ ສະໄນປ໌ສ ຜູ້ແທນຈາກເມືອງແບລມອນຕ໌ ລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາ

ເໜືອ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການເຂົ້າຫລັບນອນກັບຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ໃນຕ່າງປະເທດ ເພື່ອຜົນປະໂຫຍດສຳລັບພວກເຮົາ ກໍສົມເຫດສົມຜົນ. ມັນບໍ່ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງມີທຸກໆຂັ້ນຕອນ ຂອງທຸກສິ່ງທຸກອັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃນອາເມຣິກາ ແຕ່ສິ່ງທີ່ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງ ການ ແມ່ນຫາແຫລ່ງຜະລິດທີ່ຈຳເປັນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເໝາະສົມສຳລັບພວກເຮົາ.”



ພວກມີສິດອອກສຽງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນທັງຫຼາຍ ຈະມີໂອກາດພາຍໃນບໍ່ເກີນສອງເດືອນ ທີ່ຈະຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າ ນະໂຍບາຍຂອງປະທານາທະບໍດີ ແລະປະຫວັດຜົນ ງານກ່ຽວກັບເສດຖະກິດອັນໃດ ຈະພຽງເພື່ອຈະໃຫ້ທ່ານກັບຄືນໄປຄອງຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກສີ່ປີ.

This week the Republican Party is hoping to pave the way for a repeat of President Donald Trump’s 2016 win by energizing the party faithful and wooing undecided voters. Public opinion polls show the president trailing Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden. At the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, VOA’s Carolyn Presutti spoke with several voters who said they did not back Trump in 2016, but they will this year.

Delegates at the 2020 Republican National Convention pledged their support for one nominee. But for Donald Trump, it wasn’t this easy the last time.

(Aimee Winder Newton, Utah Delegate)

“Trump was a hard sell for a lot of people in our state.”

Utah is one of most conservative states (#9) in the U.S.

Four years ago, delegate Aimee Winder Newton supported Florida Senator Marco Rubio and didn’t even vote for Trump in the election.

(Aimee Winder Newton, Utah Delegate)

“I wasn't sure he was the real deal. I wasn't sure he would really do what he said he would do.”

But she says President Trump proved her wrong…

(Aimee Winder Newton, Utah Delegate)

“He's not afraid to go after hard issues and you look at the Middle East peace talks that we've had recently, that's a prime example of some of the things that President Trump has brought to the table.”

Delegate Oscar Brock was proud to sit behind his state sign as Tennessee voted for President Trump this year. But he was also a 2016 Rubio delegate, before switching to Trump.

(Oscar Brock, Tennessee Delegate)

“Trump was a voice of freshness, I mean he was so different than establishment politicians in the last couple of decades and he promised to do something new.”

(VOA’s Carolyn Presutti)

“Brock says the president delivered job growth and a strong economy before the arrival of the coronavirus. A Pew Research poll shows the economy is the number one issue for eight out of 10 voters in November.”

Brandy Snipes is also a Trump convert. She supported Texas Senator Ted Cruz in the 2016 campaign. But then her son Mo took her to a Trump rally.

(Mo Snipes, Gaston County Teenage Republicans)

“I heard how different he was and how he wasn't afraid to say what he was thinking, and right then and there I said, ‘That man, he’s going to win.’ ”

Snipes says the president’s stance on China won her over.

(Brandy Snipes, Belmont, North Carolina Delegate)

“Getting in bed with someone in a foreign country to benefit us can make sense. It doesn't mean that you have to have every single process of every single thing done in America, but what you want to outsource needs to make sense for us.”

American voters will have the chance in a little over two months to decide whether the president’s policies and track record on the economy will be enough to return him to office for another four years.