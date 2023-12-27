ອິສຣາແອລ ວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະຂະຫຍາຍການສູ້ລົບ ຢູ່ໃນກາຊາ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມວິຕົກກັງວົນ

ອິສຣາແອລ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະຂະຫຍາຍການຕໍ່ສູ້ທາງພາກພື້ນດິນ ຢູ່ພາກກາງຂອງເຂດກາຊາ ທີ່ມີປະຊາກອນອົບພະຍົບອາໄສຢູ່ໃນສູນຢ່າງໜາແໜ້ນ ແລະວ່າ ສົງຄາມຕໍ່ກຸ່ມຮາມາສຂອງຕົນນັ້ນ ອາດຍືດເຍື້ອອອກໄປອີກຫຼາຍເດືອນ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຈາກອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.

“ບໍ່ມີທາງລັດໃດໆ ໃນການທັບມ້າງອົງກອນກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ” ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງທັບບົກ ທ່ານເຮີຊີ ຮາເລີວີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໂດຍອ້າງອີງເຖິງພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮາມາສ.

ກອງທັບຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ໂຈມຕີເປົ້າໝາຍຕ່າງໆຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ແຫ່ງ ລວມທັງທາງເຂົ້າໄປໃນອຸໂມງຫຼາຍບ່ອນ ແລະສະຖານທີ່ຖືກນຳໃຊ້ໂດຍພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮາມາສ ເພື່ອຈັດຕັ້ງການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ຕ້ານກຳລັງຂອງອິສຣາແອລ.

ໂຄສົກຂອງກອງທັບອິສຣາແອລ ພົນຕີ ແດນນີລ ຮາກາຣີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍການຕໍ່ສູ້ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນບໍລິເວນທີ່ຮູ້ກັນດີວ່າ ເປັນສູນກາງຂອງຄ້າຍ.”

ການຂະຫຍາຍຂອງການຕໍ່ສູ້ໃນໃຈກາງຂອງກາຊາ ໄດ້ກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ອອກຄຳເຕືອນ ກ່ຽວກັບການໂຈມຕີຂອງອິສ ຣາແອລທັງຫຼາຍທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນໃນໄລຍະສອງມື້ຜ່ານມານີ້.

“ພວກເຮົາເປັນຫ່ວງເປັນໃຍຢ່າງຍິ່ງກ່ຽວກັບການສືບຕໍ່ໂຈມຕີຖະລົ່ມໃຈກາງກາຊາໂດຍກອງກຳລັງຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເອົາຊີວິດຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນແລ້ວ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ມື້ກ່ອນວັນຄຣິສມັສ” ໂຄສົກຫ້ອງການດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານຊີຟ ມາການໂກ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.

ທ່ານເວົ້າອີກວ່າ “ກອງກຳລັງຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ຕ້ອງເອົາທຸກມາດຕະການທີ່ມີຢູ່ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງພວກພົນລະເຮືອນ. ການແຈ້ງເຕືອນ ແລະການສັ່ງໃຫ້ຍົກຍ້າຍ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຍົກເວັ້ນພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕໍ່ພັນທະຕ່າງໆດ້ານກົດໝາຍມະນຸດສະທຳສາກົນຢ່າງຄົບຖ້ວນ.”

Israel on Tuesday said it plans to expand ground fighting in central Gaza Strip's densely populated refugee camps and that its war on Hamas could last several more months, raising concerns from the United Nations.

"There are no short cuts in dismantling a terrorist organization," army chief Herzi Halevi said Tuesday, referring to Hamas militants.

The Israeli military said it attacked more than 100 targets, including tunnel shafts and sites used by Hamas militants to organize attacks against Israeli forces.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said, "We have expanded the fighting to an area known as the central camps."

The expansion of fighting in central Gaza prompted the United Nations on Tuesday to voice alarm over Israeli attacks that killed more than 100 Palestinians in the past two days.

"We are gravely concerned about the continued bombardment of Middle Gaza by Israeli forces, which has claimed more than 100 Palestinian lives since Christmas Eve," U.N. Human Rights Office spokesperson Seif Magango said on Tuesday.

"Israeli forces must take all measures available to protect civilians. Warnings and evacuation orders do not absolve them of the full range of their international humanitarian law obligations," Magango said.