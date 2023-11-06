ຊາວບ້ານໃນເນປານ ຈັດພິທີເຜົາສົບຄົນຮັກຄົນແພງ ຂອງພວກເຂົາ ທີ່ໄດ້ສູນເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນເຫດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານ 157 ຄົນ

ຊາວບ້ານໃນເຂດພູດອຍທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອຂອງເນປານ ໄດ້ຈັດພິທີເຜົາສົບຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ຜູ້ທີ່ສູນເສຍຊີວິດໃນເຫດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວທີ່ໄດ້ສັ່ນສະເທືອນຕໍ່ພື້ນທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນສຸກຜ່ານມານີ້ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

ແຮງສັ່ນສະເທືອນຂອງແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ໄດ້ສັງຫານ 157 ຄົນ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ. 13 ສົບໄດ້ຖືກຫາມລົງໄປແຄມຝັ່ງແມ່ນ້ຳເບຣີ ແລະໄດ້ຖືກວາງຢູ່ເທິງກອງຟືນກ່ອນໜ້າກຳນົດການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນວາງເພີງໃນພິທີ່ເຜົາສົບຂອງສາສະໜາ​ຮິນດູ.

ທັງໝົດ 13 ສົບແມ່ນມາຈາກຄຸ້ມບ້ານຈຸຍຣີ (Chiuri) ໃນເມືອງຈາຈາຣໂຄຕ ຊຶ່ງທາງການໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນຈຸດສູນກາງຂອງແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ. ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຈຸດເພັ່ງເລັງຫຼັກຂອງຕົນ ແມ່ນການສະໜອງອາຫານການກິນ ແລະຈັດຕັ້ງສະຖານທີ່ພັກພິກຊົ່ວຄາວສຳລັບຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ອາໄສຢູ່ ທ່າມກາງຄວາມໜາວເຢັນທີ່ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ໃນແລງວັນເສົາຜ່ານມານີ້.

Villagers in the mountains of northwest Nepal have cremated the bodies of some who perished in an earthquake that shook the area Friday night.

The strong temblor killed 157 people and left thousands homeless. The 13 bodies were carried on Sunday to the banks of the Bheri River and placed on pyres made of stacked wood before being set on fire in a Hindu cremation ceremony.

All 13 were from Chiuri village in Jajarkot district which authorities said was the epicenter of the quake. The government said its main focus is to supply food and set up temporary shelters for the thousands who spent Saturday night in the bitter cold.