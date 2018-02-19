NDE 11B-4: Comic Book Guy

ໃນບົດຮຽນນີ້ ທ່ານຈະໄດ້ຮຽນ ວິທີໃຊ້ How much ກັບ How many.
Saly: ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ມື້ນີ້ທ່ານຈະໄດ້ຟັງເລື້ອງບຸກຄົນຕາມຖະໜົນ.
Larry: Man on the Street
Saly: ບຸກຄົນຕາມຖະໜົນ
Kent Moss ຊຶ່ງເປັນບຸກຄົນທ່ອງ່ທຽວໄປຕາມຖະໜົນຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ໄປເວົ້າລົມກັບຄົນຜູ້ນ່ຶງທີ່ຂາຍປຶ້ມ
ເລື້ອງຕະຫຼົກ.
Superman ແປວ່າມະນຸດເລີດໂລກ ແຕ່ວ່າ ເມື່ອເວົ້າກັນທົ່ວໄປ ເຮົາຈະທັບສັບເລີຍ ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ superman
I’m selling comic books. ແປວ່າ ຂ້ອຍພວມຂາຍປຶ້ນຕະຫຼົກຢູ່.
I didn’t read any comics except Superman. Chinese translationແປວ່າ ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ໄດ້ອ່ານປຶ້ມຕະຫຼົກຫົວໃດ ນອກຈາກປຶ້ມ superman.
I wanted to fly. ແປວ່າຂ້ອຍຢາກບິນ
UPBEAT MUSIC
Kent: Hello. This is the New Dynamic English Man on the Street, Kent Moss.
With me is Tom Jordan.
Tom, can you tell us what you’re doing here on the sidewalk?
Tom: I’m selling comic books.
Kent: Selling comic books??
What kind of comics are you selling?
Tom: Superman comics.
I have over one hundred Superman comic books!
Kent: How about Batman?
Do you have any Batman comic books?
Tom: Nope.
Just Superman.
Kent: Superman, Batman,... I read all those comics when I was a boy.
Tom: Not me. I didn’t read any comics except Superman.
I wanted to be Superman.
I wanted to fly!
And I liked his clothes!
Kent: (laughs) Oh, so that’s why you’re wearing a Superman suit!
MUSIC
Larry: A Question for You
Saly: ຄຳຖາມສຳລັບທ່ານ
Max: Now here’s a question for you.
Larry: Listen for the bell, then say your answer.
Saly: ຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ເຊີນຟັງຄຳຖາມ. ຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນສຽງກະດິງແລ້ວ ໃຫ້ທ່ານຕອບຄຳຖາມດັ່ງກ່າວ.
Max: How many glasses of water do you drink each day?
(ding)
(pause for answer)
Max: OK!
MUSIC
Saly: ບັດນີ້ເຮົາມີເລື້ອງເລື້ອງນ່ຶງມາໃຫ້ທ່ານຟັງ. ເລື້ອງນີ້ແມ່ນລະຫວ່າງ Max, Kathy, ກັບ Max. ເຂົາເຈົ້າລົມກັນນອກເວລາອອກອາກາດ.
Story Interlude: Voting/Elections: sales tax
Larry: And.... we’re off the air.
Say, do you have a copy of today’s newspaper?
Max: Mmmm, sorry, I don’t.
Kathy: Oh, I do, Larry.
SFX: paper rustling
Kathy: (VO) Yeah. I have the newspaper here.
Larry: Thank you.
Kathy: What’s up? Is there a story you’re interested in?
SFX: paper rustling, pages turning sound
Larry: (VO) There’s an article here about the sales tax.
Kathy: Oh, I heard about that.
The City Council wants to raise the sales tax, right?
Are you for it or against it?
Larry: Actually, I’m for it.
They’ll use the money to improve the schools and hire more teachers
Kathy: So you don’t mind paying more money when you buy something?
Larry: Not if it helps the schools.
In my opinion, education has to come first.
Kathy: You have a good point there.
But I need to know more before I make up my mind.
Larry: You should read this article, then.
It’s got a lot of good information.
Kathy: Thanks, Larry.
SFX: Elizabeth entering
Eliz: Hi, Kathy, Larry.
OK. Let’s get started.
Saly: ຄຳວ່າ What's up? ໃນປະໂຫຽກ What's up? Is there a story you're interrested in? ແປວ່າ ເປັນຫຽັງ ຫຼືມີຫຽັງ ຫຼືມີຄວາມເປັນໄປເປັນມາແນວໃດ ກໍວ່າໄດ້. What's up? Is there a story you're interested in? ເປັນຫຽັງ? ເຈົ້າມີເລື້ອງຫຽັງສົນໃຈຢາກອ່ານບໍ?
Kathy: What's up? Is there a story you're interrested in?
ພໍເວົ້າມາຮອດນີ້ Elizabeth ກໍໄຂປະຕູເຂົ້າມາ ເພື່ອຈະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນສອນບົດຮຽນ Functioning in Business.
