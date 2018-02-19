NDE 11B-4: Comic Book Guy

﻿﻿

Saly: ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ມື້ນີ້ທ່ານຈະໄດ້ຟັງເລື້ອງບຸກຄົນຕາມຖະໜົນ.

Man on the Street: Comic Book Guy

Larry: Man on the Street

Saly: ບຸກຄົນຕາມຖະໜົນ

Kent Moss ຊຶ່ງເປັນບຸກຄົນທ່ອງ່ທຽວໄປຕາມຖະໜົນຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ໄປເວົ້າລົມກັບຄົນຜູ້ນ່ຶງທີ່ຂາຍປຶ້ມ

ເລື້ອງຕະຫຼົກ.

Superman ແປວ່າມະນຸດເລີດໂລກ ແຕ່ວ່າ ເມື່ອເວົ້າກັນທົ່ວໄປ ເຮົາຈະທັບສັບເລີຍ ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ superman

Batman ແປວ່າມະນຸເຈຍ ຄຳນີ້ກໍຄືກັນ ເຮົາຈະບໍ່ແປມັນ ຄົນລາວທົ່ວໄປຈະໃຊ້ຄຳວ່າ batman ເລີຍ.

I’m selling comic books. ແປວ່າ ຂ້ອຍພວມຂາຍປຶ້ນຕະຫຼົກຢູ່.

I didn’t read any comics except Superman. Chinese translationແປວ່າ ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ໄດ້ອ່ານປຶ້ມຕະຫຼົກຫົວໃດ ນອກຈາກປຶ້ມ superman.

I wanted to fly. ແປວ່າຂ້ອຍຢາກບິນ

Kent: Hello. This is the New Dynamic English Man on the Street, Kent Moss.

With me is Tom Jordan.

Tom, can you tell us what you’re doing here on the sidewalk?

Tom: I’m selling comic books.

Kent: Selling comic books??

What kind of comics are you selling?

Tom: Superman comics.

I have over one hundred Superman comic books!

Kent: How about Batman?

Do you have any Batman comic books?

Tom: Nope.

Just Superman.

Kent: Superman, Batman,... I read all those comics when I was a boy.

Tom: Not me. I didn’t read any comics except Superman.

I wanted to be Superman.

I wanted to fly!

And I liked his clothes!

Kent: (laughs) Oh, so that’s why you’re wearing a Superman suit!

Larry: A Question for You

Saly: ຄຳຖາມສຳລັບທ່ານ

Max: Now here’s a question for you.

Larry: Listen for the bell, then say your answer.

Saly: ຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ເຊີນຟັງຄຳຖາມ. ຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນສຽງກະດິງແລ້ວ ໃຫ້ທ່ານຕອບຄຳຖາມດັ່ງກ່າວ.

Max: How many glasses of water do you drink each day?

(ding)

(pause for answer)

Max: OK!

Saly: ບັດນີ້ເຮົາມີເລື້ອງເລື້ອງນ່ຶງມາໃຫ້ທ່ານຟັງ. ເລື້ອງນີ້ແມ່ນລະຫວ່າງ Max, Kathy, ກັບ Max. ເຂົາເຈົ້າລົມກັນນອກເວລາອອກອາກາດ.

Story Interlude: Voting/Elections: sales tax

Larry: And.... we’re off the air.

Say, do you have a copy of today’s newspaper?

Max: Mmmm, sorry, I don’t.

Kathy: Oh, I do, Larry.

SFX: paper rustling

Kathy: (VO) Yeah. I have the newspaper here.

Larry: Thank you.

Kathy: What’s up? Is there a story you’re interested in?

SFX: paper rustling, pages turning sound

Larry: (VO) There’s an article here about the sales tax.

Kathy: Oh, I heard about that.

The City Council wants to raise the sales tax, right?

Are you for it or against it?

Larry: Actually, I’m for it.

They’ll use the money to improve the schools and hire more teachers

Kathy: So you don’t mind paying more money when you buy something?

Larry: Not if it helps the schools.

In my opinion, education has to come first.

Kathy: You have a good point there.

But I need to know more before I make up my mind.

Larry: You should read this article, then.

It’s got a lot of good information.

Kathy: Thanks, Larry.

SFX: Elizabeth entering

Eliz: Hi, Kathy, Larry.

OK. Let’s get started.

Saly: ຄຳວ່າ What's up? ໃນປະໂຫຽກ What's up? Is there a story you're interrested in? ແປວ່າ ເປັນຫຽັງ ຫຼືມີຫຽັງ ຫຼືມີຄວາມເປັນໄປເປັນມາແນວໃດ ກໍວ່າໄດ້. What's up? Is there a story you're interested in? ເປັນຫຽັງ? ເຈົ້າມີເລື້ອງຫຽັງສົນໃຈຢາກອ່ານບໍ?

Kathy: What's up? Is there a story you're interrested in?

ພໍເວົ້າມາຮອດນີ້ Elizabeth ກໍໄຂປະຕູເຂົ້າມາ ເພື່ອຈະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນສອນບົດຮຽນ Functioning in Business.

