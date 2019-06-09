ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ກາ​ຊັກ​ສ​ຖານ ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂອງ​

ເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອເລືອກຜູ້ສືບທອດຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳ

ພາປະເທດໃນເຂດເອເຊຍກາງ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປະເທດໄປປະກາດເອກະລາດຈາກສະຫະ

ພາບ ໂຊວຽດ.

ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ກະ​ທັນ​ຫັນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເອີ້ນ​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໂດຍ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ເນີຊັ​ລ​ຕານ ນາ​ຊາ​

ບາເຢຟ, ອາຍຸ 78 ປີ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງຢ່າງບໍ່ຄາດຄິດໃນເດືອນມີນາທີ່

ຜ່ານມາ.

ທ່ານ ຄາ​ສ​ຊິມ ໂຈ​ມາດ ໂທ​ຄາ​ເຢ​ຟ, ອາ​ຍຸ 66 ປີ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ວ່າ​

ການແທນ, ໄດ້ຖືກພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ຈະເອົາຊະນະຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນຫົກຄົນອື່ນໆໄດ້ຢ່າງ

ແນ່ນອນ.

ເປັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ກາ​ຊັກ​ສ​ຖານ, ທີ່​ຜູ້​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ລາຍ​ຊື່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​

ບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງ, ແຕ່ຝ່າຍຄ້ານທີ່ມີການຈັດຕັ້ງດີແມ່ນອ່ອນແອ.

ການ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດູ​ບານ​ໃໝ່​ປີນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ສິ່ງ

ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນການມອບອຳນາດທີ່ໄດ້ມີການຈັດແຈງໄວ້ ແລະ ເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງ

ສຳລັບການຕໍ່ຕ້ານການເລືອກຕັ້ງ.

ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ເປັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອະ​ດີດ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ ໂຊວຽດ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເລີນ​ຮຸ່ງ​ເຮືອງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ

ນັ້ນ, ຄາຊັກສຖານ ແມ່ນຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງແຍກລະຫວ່າງ ຈີນ ແລະ ຣັດເຊຍ.

Voters in Kazakhstan began casting their ballots on Sunday to choose a successor to the president, who had led the Central Asian country since independence from the Soviet Union.



The snap election was called after President Nursultan Nazarbayev, 78, unexpectedly resigned in March.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, 66, who became acting president, is seen as certain to beat the six other candidates.



For the first time in Kazakhstan, a genuine opposition candidate is on the ballot, but organized opposition is weak.



Anti-government rallies were held this spring to protest what they see as an orchestrated handover of power and to call for a boycott of the election.



One of the most prosperous former Soviet republics, Kazakhstan stands at a crossroads between neighbors China and Russia.