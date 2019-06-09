ບັນດາຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃນປະເທດ ກາຊັກສຖານ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມປ່ອນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງ
ເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອເລືອກຜູ້ສືບທອດຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳ
ພາປະເທດໃນເຂດເອເຊຍກາງ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປະເທດໄປປະກາດເອກະລາດຈາກສະຫະ
ພາບ ໂຊວຽດ.
ການເລືອກຕັ້ງກະທັນຫັນ ໄດ້ຖືກເອີ້ນຈັດຂຶ້ນໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເນີຊັລຕານ ນາຊາ
ບາເຢຟ, ອາຍຸ 78 ປີ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງຢ່າງບໍ່ຄາດຄິດໃນເດືອນມີນາທີ່
ຜ່ານມາ.
ທ່ານ ຄາສຊິມ ໂຈມາດ ໂທຄາເຢຟ, ອາຍຸ 66 ປີ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີວ່າ
ການແທນ, ໄດ້ຖືກພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ຈະເອົາຊະນະຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນຫົກຄົນອື່ນໆໄດ້ຢ່າງ
ແນ່ນອນ.
ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນປະເທດ ກາຊັກສຖານ, ທີ່ຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນຝ່າຍຄ້ານໄດ້ມີລາຍຊື່ຢູ່ໃນ
ບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງ, ແຕ່ຝ່າຍຄ້ານທີ່ມີການຈັດຕັ້ງດີແມ່ນອ່ອນແອ.
ການຊຸມນຸມຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນລະດູບານໃໝ່ປີນີ້ ເພື່ອປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ສິ່ງ
ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນການມອບອຳນາດທີ່ໄດ້ມີການຈັດແຈງໄວ້ ແລະ ເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງ
ສຳລັບການຕໍ່ຕ້ານການເລືອກຕັ້ງ.
ໃນຖານະເປັນນຶ່ງໃນປະເທດອະດີດສາທາລະນະລັດ ໂຊວຽດ ທີ່ຈະເລີນຮຸ່ງເຮືອງທີ່ສຸດ
ນັ້ນ, ຄາຊັກສຖານ ແມ່ນຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງແຍກລະຫວ່າງ ຈີນ ແລະ ຣັດເຊຍ.
Voters in Kazakhstan began casting their ballots on Sunday to choose a successor to the president, who had led the Central Asian country since independence from the Soviet Union.
The snap election was called after President Nursultan Nazarbayev, 78, unexpectedly resigned in March.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, 66, who became acting president, is seen as certain to beat the six other candidates.
For the first time in Kazakhstan, a genuine opposition candidate is on the ballot, but organized opposition is weak.
Anti-government rallies were held this spring to protest what they see as an orchestrated handover of power and to call for a boycott of the election.
One of the most prosperous former Soviet republics, Kazakhstan stands at a crossroads between neighbors China and Russia.
