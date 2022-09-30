ອົງ​ກ​ານ NATO ປະກາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ໃສ່​ພື້ນ​ຖານໂຄງລ່າງ​ຂອງ 30 ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນ​ະ​ທີ່​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຢ່າ​ງ​ແຂງ​ຂັນ​ວ່າ ການ​ແຕກຂອງ​ສອງທໍ່​ສົ່ງ​ຢູ່​ທະ​ເລ​ບາລ​ຕິກ ທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ແກັ​ສ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ​ຈາກ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍໄປ​ຫາ​ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ​ນັ້ນ ເປັນຜົນ​ຈາກການ​ລອບ​ໂຈມ​ຕີໂດຍ​ກົງ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ທີ່​ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ວ່າ “ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ໃດໆ​ທີ່ຈະ​ໂຈມຕີ​ ​ຕໍ່ໂຄງພື້ນ​ຖານ​ໂຄງ​ລ່າງ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງພັນ​ທະ​ມິດຈະ​ພົບ​ກັບ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ຕອບແບບສາ​ມັກ​ຄີ ແລະມີ​ຄວາມ​ແນ່ວ​ແນ່.” ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກ່າ​ວ​ວ່າ ການ​ແຕກ​ແຫງຢູ່ສີ່​ບ່ອນ​ຂອງ​ທໍ່​ແກັ​ສ ແມ່ນ “ມີຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຢ່າງ​ເລິກ​ເຊີ່ງ.”

​ອົງ​ການ NATO ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຜູ້​ໃດ ​ໃນ​ການ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ທໍ່​ແກັ​ສ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທີ່​ມີທັງ​ໝົດ​ ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ໄດ້​ຊີ້ບອກ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນວ່າ ນີ້​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ ບໍ່​ຫົວ​ຊາ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຂອງການ​ລອບ​ທຳ​ລາຍ. ການ​ຮົ່ວ​ໄຫຼ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ ແລະ​ຕໍ່​ສິ່ງ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ.”

​ຢູ່​ມົ​ສ​ກູ ໂຄ​ສົກ​ວັງ​ເຄ​ຣັມ​ລິນ ທ່ານ​ດີ​ມີ​ຕ​ຣີ ແ​ພສ​ກັອ​ຟ ກ່າວໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ການ​ແຕກ​ແຫງ​ຂອງ​ທໍ່​ແກັ​ສ Nord Stream ຈະ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ໂດຍປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃດ​ນຶ່ງ.

“​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ການ​ໂຈ​ມ​ຕີ​ຈາກ​ຜູ້​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ທີ່​ອາດ​ຈະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ປະ​ເ​ທດ” ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ແ​ພ​ສ​ກັອ​ຟ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ. ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານ​ວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ຕໍ່​ມາ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ເທິ​ກີ ທ່ານ​ຣີເຊບ ຕາ​ຢິບ ເອີີ​ດ​ວນ ວ່າ “ການ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ສາ​ກົນ” ​ໄດ້​ຖືກຖີ້ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່.

ທ່ານ​ແ​ພ​ສ​ກັອ​ຟ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ເບິ່ງນຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ແລ້ວ Nord Stream ມັນ​ຍາກ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ວາດ​ພາບເຖິງ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ລົງ​ໄດ້​ໂດຍ​ປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃດ​ນຶ່ງ. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຢ່າງ​ຮີບ​ດ່ວນ.”

​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ວ່າ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ເພື່ອ​ຜົ​ນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຂຶ້ນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ພ​ະ​ລັງ​ງ​ານ ແລະ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ໃນ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປັດ​ປ່​າຍການ​ບຸກ​ລຸກ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ເຈັດ​ເດືອນ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ​ແຕ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອື່ນໆ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງ​ໃນ​ການ​ຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ເພື່ອ​ຖີ້ມ​ໂທດ ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ວ່າ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ສືບ​ສວນພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.

NATO vowed retaliation Thursday for attacks on the critical infrastructure of its 30 member nations, while strongly suggesting the rupture of two Baltic Sea pipelines meant to send natural gas from Russia to Germany was the direct result of sabotage.

Ambassadors to NATO, the West's key military alliance, said in a statement, "Any deliberate attack against allies' critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response." They said four ruptures in the pipelines were of "deep concern."

NATO did not accuse anyone of damaging the pipelines but said that "all currently available information indicates that this is the result of deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible acts of sabotage. These leaks are causing risks to shipping and substantial environmental damage."

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that the ruptures in the Nord Stream pipelines would not have been possible without a state actor's involvement.

"It looks like a terror attack, probably conducted on a state level," Peskov told reporters. Russian President Vladimir Putin later told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that "international terrorism" was to blame.

"Judging by the amount of destruction of the Nord Stream, it's hard to imagine that such action could have been taken without a state involvement," Peskov said. "It's a very dangerous situation that requires a quick investigation."

Some European officials and energy experts have suggested that Russia likely carried out the attacks, to benefit from higher energy prices and to create more economic chaos in Europe for its support of Ukraine in fending off Russia's seven-month invasion. But other officials urged caution in assessing blame until investigators determine what happened.