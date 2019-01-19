ປ່າໄມ້ ຊຶ່ງມັກຈະເອີ້ນວ່າ ແມ່ນປອດຂອງໂລກມະນຸດເຮົາ ຍ້ອນປ່າໄມ້ເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຜະລິດ
ອັອກຊີເຈັນ. ນອກນັ້ນ ປ່າໄມຍັງໄດ້ເກັບກັກທາດຄາບອນໄວ້ ເປັນຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍນຳ.
ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດ ຈາກອົງການ ອະວະກາດ ສະຫະລັດ ຫລື NASA ຕ້ອງການ
ຢາກຈະຮູ້ວ່າ ມີທາດຄາບອນຫຼາຍປານໃດແທ້ ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງໄດ້ ສົ່ງດາວ
ທຽມຂຶ້ນສູ່ອະວະກາດ ເພື່ອຈະເກັບກຳ ການວັດແທກທີ່ແນນອນນີ້ ໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Kevin Enochs ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ ຈະນຳ
ເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ພວກຕົ້ນໄມ້ຕ່າງໆ ແມ່ນເປັນສ່ວນປະກອບຫຼັກ ໃນອັນທີ່ພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດ
ເອີ້ນວ່າ ຊີວະມວນຫຼືໄບໂອແມສ ຂອງໂລກ.
ທ່ານຣາຟ ດູບາຢາ ຈາກໂຄງການ GEDI ທີ່ຫຍໍ້ມາຈາກຄຳວ່າ Global Ecosystem Dynamics Investigation ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາທີ່ພວກເຮົາເວົ້າເຖິງໄບໂອແມສ ຂອງປ່າ
ທັງໝົດນີ້ ຄືວ່າ ນ້ຳໜັກຂອງຕົ້ນໄມ້ທັງຫຼາຍແມ່ນເທົ່າໃດ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າ ເຈົ້າຮູ້ເຖິງ
ໄບໂອແມສ ຂອງພວກມັນ ມັນໜັກຊ່ຳໃດ ແລະເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງໄບໂອແມສ ຕົ້ນໄມ້ຕົ້ນນຶ່ງ
ແມ່ນຄາບອນ.”
ແລະເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ກັນຢ່າງແນ່ນອນແລ້ວວ່າ ທາດຄາບອນທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ໂລກຮ້ອນມີຫຼາຍປານໃດ
ຢູ່ໃນຕົ້ນໄມ້ພວກນັ້ນ, ຂັ້ນຕອນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ການເກັບກັກທາດຄາບອນແມ່ນສິ່ງນຶ່ງ ທີ່ພວກ
ວິທະຍາສາດ ຂອງອົງການນາຊາ ຕ້ອງການຢາກຈະເຮັດ ມາເປັນເວລາດົນນານແລ້ວ.
ທ່ານຣາຟ ດູບາຢາ ກ່າວວ່າ "ມັນແມ່ນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບ
ສ່ວນປະກອບຂອງທາດຄາບອນ ທີ່ມີໃນປັດຈຸບັນ. ພວກເຮົາຈຳເປັນ ທີ່ຈະມີແຜນທີ່
ຂອງໂລກທີ່ດີທີ່ບົ່ງບອກໄດ້ວ່າ ບ່ອນໃດ ມີຄາບອນແດ່. ແລະເຫດຜົນທີ່ພວກເຮົາ
ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງຮູ້ ກໍຍ້ອນວ່າ ເວລາໃດພວກເຮົາຕັດຕົ້ນໄມ້ ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນຈະປ່ອຍ
ທາດຄາບອນ ອອກໄປສູ່ບັນຍາກາດ ແລະພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ມັນໄດ້ປ່ອຍທາດ
ຄາບອນອອກໄປຫຼາຍປານໃດ.”
ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະເຮັດແຜນທີ່ໂລກ, ທັງນີ້ກໍຍ້ອນດາວທຽມຂະໜາດຕູ້ເຢັນ
ທີ່ຖືກສົ່ງຂຶ້ນໄປ ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນທັນວາຜ່ານມານີ້ ແລະໃນອີກບໍ່ດົນ ກໍຈະມີການຕິດຕັ້ງຢູ່
ສະຖານີອະວະກາດນາໆຊາດ.
ທ່ານໄບຣເອັນ ແບລຣ໌ ນັກວິທະຍາສາດຈາກໂຄງການ GEDI ກ່າວວ່າ "GEDI ນີ້
ແມ່ນອຸບປະກອນວັດແທກດ້ວຍແສງແລເຊີ. ມັນເປັນອຸບປະກອນ ທີ່ວັດແທກ
ດ້ວຍການສັງເກດເບິ່ງ.ພວກເຮົາມີແສງແລເຊີ ທີ່ສົ່ງຄື້ນອອກແສງມາ ຄື້ນເຫຼົ່ານີ້
ຈະເດີນທາງລົງໄປຍັງໂລກ, ພວກມັນໄດ້ຖືກສະທ້ອນຈາກໂລກ ແລະມັນກໍຈະເກັບກຳ
ສິ່ງສະທ້ອນຕ່າງໆ."
ການວັດແທກທີ່ຊັດເຈນຂອງການສະທ້ອນ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກວິທະຍາສາດສາມາດ
ລົງຄວາມເຫັນໄດ້ ເຖິງຄວາມສູງແລະນ້ຳໜັກຂອງພວກຕົ້ນໄມ້ໃນປ່າແລະຕາມຄຸ້ມ
ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງພວກເຈົ້າ.
ການຮຽນຮູ້ຕ່າງໆນີ້ ຈະສາມາດຊ່ອຍຄົ້ນພົບ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ວ່າ ມີຄາບອນຫຼາຍປານໃດ
ທີ່ເກັບສະສົມໄວ້ ແຕ່ມັນຍັງມີຢ່າງອື່ນ ບ່ອນທີ່ສາມາດຈະປູກຕົ້ນໄມ້ຕື່ມ, ແລະມີທາດ
ຄາບອນຫຼາຍປານໃດ ຖືກປ່ອຍອອກມາ ຈາກການຕັດໄມ້ທຳລາຍປ່າ ໄປສູ່ບັນຍາ
ກາດນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານດູບາຢາ ກ່າວຕື່ມອີກວ່າ "ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ, ນຶ່ງໃນສິ່ງທີ່ວິເສດທີ່ສຸດ ກ່ຽວກັບ
ໂຄງການ GEDI ນີ້ ແມ່ນວ່າພວກເຮົາຈະມີ ຄວາມສູງຂອງຕົ້ນໄມ້ ທີ່ກະວ່າເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ
ໄດ້ປະມານ 10 ພັນລ້ານຕົ້ນ. ມັນແມ່ນຄືວ່າ ພວກຕົ້ນໄມ້ໃນເຂດໝູ່ບ້ານຂອງທ່ານແມ່ນວັດແທກໄດ້ໂດຍ GEDI."
ໂຄງການ GEDI ຈະເລີ້ມເຮັດວຽກໃນຮອບ 2 ປີຂ້າງໜ້າ ແລະຈະກຳກັບສິ້ງຊອມເບິ່ງເລື້ອງອື່ນໆເຊັ່ນ ແຜ່ນນ້ຳກ້ອນເປື່ອຍ ແລະນ້ຳຖ້ວມ ໃນເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລນຳດ້ວຍນັ້ນ.
Forests are often called the lungs of the planet because they produce so much oxygen. But they also store huge amounts of carbon. NASA scientists want to know exactly how much carbon and so they have just launched a satellite that will finally give them an exact measurement. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.
Trees make up a huge portion of the what scientists call the world's biomass.
Ralph Dubayah, GEDI Program
"When we talk about the biomass of the forest all that is, is how much do the trees weigh. If you know their biomass, how much they weigh, half of the biomass of a tree is carbon."
And knowing exactly how much planet warming carbon is locked in those trees, a process called carbon sequestration, has been something NASA scientists have wanted to do for a long time.
Ralph Dubayah, GEDI Program
"It is really critical that we understand what the current carbon content of the forest is today. We need a good global map of where the carbon is. And the reason we need that is because whenever we cut down trees, we are going to release carbon into the atmosphere and we do not know how much carbon they are releasing."
And now they are going to get their global map, thanks to this refrigerator sized satellite that launched in early December and will soon be deployed on the International Space Station.
Bryan Blair, GEDI Instrument Scientist
"GEDI is a laser altimeter, so it is an active optical instrument. We have lasers that emit pulses of light, they travel down to the earth, they get reflected from the earth and then we receive the reflection."
Exactly measuring that reflection will let scientists determine the exact height and weight of the trees in the forest and in your neighborhood.
And knowing that will help scientists discover not only how much carbon is being held in storage, but also things like where there is room to plant more trees, and how much carbon, deforestation is releasing into the atmosphere.
Ralph Dubayah, GEDI Program
"Really, one of the coolest things about GEDI is that we are going to get upwards of 10 billion estimates at how tall trees are. It is highly likely that trees on your block are going to be measured by GEDI..."
GEDI will be working for the next two years and will also be monitoring things like melting ice sheets and coastal flooding.
