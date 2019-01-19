ປ່າ​ໄມ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ມັກ​ຈະ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ​ແມ່ນ​ປອດ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ເຮົາ ​ຍ້ອນ​ປ່າ​ໄມ້​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ຜະ​ລິດ​

ອັອກ​ຊີ​ເຈັນ. ນອກ​ນັ້ນ ປ່າ​ໄມຍັງ​ໄດ້​ເກັບ​ກັກທາດຄາ​ບອນ​ໄວ້ ​ເປັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫຼວງຫຼາຍ​ນຳ.

​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ ຈາກອົງ​ການ​ ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຫລື NASA ຕ້ອງ​ການ

​ຢາກ​ຈະ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ມີ​ທາດ​ຄາ​ບອນ​ຫຼາຍປານ​ໃດ​ແທ້ ​ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈຶ່ງ​ໄດ້ ສົ່ງ​ດາວ

​ທຽ​ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສູ່​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ ເພື່ອຈະ​ເກັບ​ກຳ ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ແນນອນ​ນີ້ ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ Kevin Enochs ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງວັນນະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ

ເອົາລາຍ​ລະອຽດ ​ມາສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ພວກ​ຕົ້ນ​ໄມ້​ຕ່າງໆ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ປະ​ກອບ​ຫຼັກ​ ​ໃນ​ອັນທີ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ

ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ​ຊີ​ວະ​ມວນ​ຫຼືໄບ​ໂອແມສ ຂອງ​ໂລກ.



ທ່ານຣາ​ຟ ດູ​ບາ​ຢາ ຈາກ​ໂຄງ​ການ GEDI ທີ່​ຫຍໍ້​ມາ​ຈາກຄຳ​ວ່າ Global Ecosystem Dynamics Investigation ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ເວ​ລາທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາເວົ້າ​ເຖິງໄບ​ໂອແມສ ຂອງ​ປ່າ

ທັງ​ໝົດ​ນີ້ ຄື​ວ່າ ນ້ຳ​ໜັກຂອງ​ຕົ້ນ​ໄມ້​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍ​ແມ່ນເທົ່າ​ໃດ ຖ້າ​ຫາກວ່າ ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ເຖິງ

ໄບ​ໂອແມສ ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ມັນ ມັນ​ໜັກ​ຊ່ຳ​ໃດ ແລະ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງໄບ​ໂອແມສ​ ​ຕົ້ນ​ໄມ້​ຕົ້ນ​ນຶ່ງ​

ແມ່ນ​ຄາ​ບອນ.”



ແລະ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້ກັນຢ່າງ​ແນ່​ນອນ​ແລ້ວ​ວ່າ ​ທາດຄາ​ບອນ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ໂລກ​ຮ້ອນ​ມີ​ຫຼາຍ​ປານ​ໃດ

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ໄມ້​ພວກ​ນັ້ນ, ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ​ ​ການ​ເກັບ​ກັກທາດຄາ​ບອນແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ພວກ

ວິ​ທະ​ຍາສາດ ຂອງອົງ​ການ​ນາ​ຊາ ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຢາກ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນ​ນານ​ແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານຣາ​ຟ ດູ​ບາ​ຢາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ "ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ

ສ່ວນ​ປະ​ກອບຂອງ​ທາດ​ຄາ​ບອນ ​ທີ່​ມີໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ. ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ທີ່

​ຂອງ​ໂລກ​ທີ່​ດີທີ່​ບົ່ງ​ບອກ​ໄດ້​ວ່າ ບ່ອນ​ໃດ ມີ​ຄາ​ບອນແດ່. ແລະ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​

ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ຮູ້ ​ກໍ​ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ ເວ​ລາ​ໃດ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕັດ​ຕົ້ນ​ໄມ້ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ປ່ອຍ​

ທາດ​ຄາ​ບອນ ອອ​ກ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ບັນ​ຍາ​ກາດ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ມັນ​ໄດ້​ປ່ອຍ​ທາດ

ຄາ​ບອນອອກ​ໄປ​ຫຼາຍ​ປານ​ໃດ.”

​ໃນປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ໂລກ, ​ທັງ​ນີ້​ກໍຍ້ອນ​ດາວ​ທຽມ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ຕູ້ເ​ຢັນ

ທີ່​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄປ ​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ໃນ​ອີກ​ບໍ່​ດົນ ກໍ​ຈະມີ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​

ສະ​ຖ​າ​ນີ​ອະວະ​ກາດ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ.

ທ່ານໄບ​ຣເອັນ ແບ​ລ​ຣ໌ ນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດຈາກ​ໂຄງ​ການ GEDI ກ່າວ​ວ່າ "GEDI ​ນີ້ ​

ແມ່ນ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນວັດ​ແທກ​ດ້ວຍ​ແສງ​ແລ​ເຊີ. ​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນ ​ທີ່ວັດ​ແທກ​

ດ້ວຍ​ການສັງ​ເກດ​ເບິ່ງ.ພວກເຮົາ​ມີ​ແສງ​ແລ​ເຊີ ທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ຄື້ນ​ອອກ​ແສງມາ ​ຄື້ນ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້​

ຈະ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ລົງ​ໄປ​ຍັງໂລກ, ພວກ​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກສະ​ທ້ອນຈາກ​ໂລກ ແລະ​ມັນ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ເກັບ​ກຳ​

ສິ່​ງສະທ້ອນ​ຕ່າງໆ."



ການວັດ​ແທກທີ່​ຊັດ​ເຈນຂອງ​ການ​ສະ​ທ້ອນ ​ຈະ​ເ​ຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​ສາ​ມາດ

ລົງ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ໄດ້ ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ສູງ​ແລະ​ນ້ຳ​ໜັກ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ຕົ້ນ​ໄມ້​ໃນ​ປ່າແລະ​ຕາມ​ຄຸ້ມ

​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ຄຽງ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ.



ການຮຽນ​ຮູ້​ຕ່າງໆ​ນີ້ ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຊ່ອຍ​ຄົ້ນ​ພົບ ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ວ່າ ມີ​ຄາ​ບອນ​ຫຼາຍ​ປານ​ໃດ

ທີ່​ເກັບ​ສະ​ສົມ​ໄວ້ ແຕ່​ມັນ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຢ່າງ​ອື່ນ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຈະ​ປູກ​ຕົ້ນ​ໄມ້​ຕື່ມ, ແລະມີທາດ​

ຄາ​ບອນ​ຫຼາຍ​ປານ​ໃດ ​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ອອກ​ມາ ຈາກການ​ຕັດ​ໄມ້​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ປ່າ ​ໄປສູ່​ບັນ​ຍາ

​ກາດນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານດູ​ບາ​ຢາ ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກວ່າ "ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ, ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ວິ​ເສດ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັ​ບ

ໂຄງ​ການ GEDI ນີ້ ແມ່ນວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ມີ ຄວາມ​ສູງ​ຂອງ​ຕົ້ນ​ໄມ້ ​ທີ່​ກະ​ວ່າເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ

​ໄດ້​ປະ​ມານ 10 ພັນ​ລ້ານຕົ້ນ. ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຄື​ວ່າ ພວກ​ຕົ້ນ​ໄມ້​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ໝູ່​ບ້ານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ແມ່ນ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ໄດ້​ໂດຍ GEDI."

ໂຄງ​ການ GEDI ຈະ​ເລີ້ມເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໃນ​ຮອບ 2 ປີ​ຂ້າງ​ໜ້າ ແລະ​ຈະ​ກຳ​ກັບ​ສິ້ງ​ຊອມ​ເບິ່ງ​ເລື້ອງ​ອື່ນໆເຊັ່ນ ແຜ່ນ​ນ້ຳ​ກ້ອນ​ເປື່ອຍ​ ແລະ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ແຄມຝັ່ງທະ​ເລ​ນຳ​ດ້ວຍນັ້ນ.

Forests are often called the lungs of the planet because they produce so much oxygen. But they also store huge amounts of carbon. NASA scientists want to know exactly how much carbon and so they have just launched a satellite that will finally give them an exact measurement. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.



Trees make up a huge portion of the what scientists call the world's biomass.



Ralph Dubayah, GEDI Program

"When we talk about the biomass of the forest all that is, is how much do the trees weigh. If you know their biomass, how much they weigh, half of the biomass of a tree is carbon."



And knowing exactly how much planet warming carbon is locked in those trees, a process called carbon sequestration, has been something NASA scientists have wanted to do for a long time.



Ralph Dubayah, GEDI Program

"It is really critical that we understand what the current carbon content of the forest is today. We need a good global map of where the carbon is. And the reason we need that is because whenever we cut down trees, we are going to release carbon into the atmosphere and we do not know how much carbon they are releasing."



And now they are going to get their global map, thanks to this refrigerator sized satellite that launched in early December and will soon be deployed on the International Space Station.



Bryan Blair, GEDI Instrument Scientist

"GEDI is a laser altimeter, so it is an active optical instrument. We have lasers that emit pulses of light, they travel down to the earth, they get reflected from the earth and then we receive the reflection."



Exactly measuring that reflection will let scientists determine the exact height and weight of the trees in the forest and in your neighborhood.



And knowing that will help scientists discover not only how much carbon is being held in storage, but also things like where there is room to plant more trees, and how much carbon, deforestation is releasing into the atmosphere.



Ralph Dubayah, GEDI Program

"Really, one of the coolest things about GEDI is that we are going to get upwards of 10 billion estimates at how tall trees are. It is highly likely that trees on your block are going to be measured by GEDI..."



GEDI will be working for the next two years and will also be monitoring things like melting ice sheets and coastal flooding.