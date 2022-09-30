ອົງການ NASA ປະສົບຄວາມສໍາເລັດ ໃນການສົ່ງຍານອະວະກາດດາດທ໌ (DART) ໄປຕໍາໃສ່ໂງ່ນຫິນຢູ່ນອກອະວະກາດທີ່ຫ່າງໄກອອກໄປ ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເຊິ່ງເປັນການທົດສອບກ່ຽວກັບລະບົບປ້ອງກັນດາວເຄາະຄັ້ງ ທໍາອິດຂອງໂລກ. ໃນການທົດລອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນອອກແບບມາ ເພື່ອປ້ອງ​ກັນໄພພິບັດຈາກການແລ່ນ​ເຂົ້າ​ຕຳໜ່ວຍໂລກຂອງໂງ່ນ​ຫີນ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່. ພາລະ ກິດທີ່ທະເຍີທະຍານດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນໂດຍໜ່ວຍງານວິທະ ຍາສາດແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງປະເທດອອສເຕຣເລຍ. ຟີລ ເມີເຊີ ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ຈາກນະຄອນຊິດນີ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

“ວາວ!”

“ພວມ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ ຈາກ​ວີ​ດີ​ໂອ​ຢູ່”

ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ບອກ​ຊື່​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ກ່​າວ​ວ່າ “ມາ​ແລ້ວ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ແລ້ວ.”

“ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ແລ້ວ.”

ມີການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຢູ່ທີ່ສູນກາງການດໍາເນີນງານນອກນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ດີຊີ.

10 ເດືອນ ລຸນຫຼັງການປ່ອຍຍານອະວະກາດດັ່ງກ່າວ, ການທົດສອບກ່ຽວກັບການປ່ຽນ​ທິດ​ທາງ​ໂງ່ນ​ຫີນ ຂອງອົງການ NASA ຫຼື ພາລະກິດ DART ທີ່ ຍານ​ແລ່ນ​ເຂົ້າ​ຕຳໂງ່ນຫີນ ໃນໄລຍະໄກນັ້ນ ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບຄວາມສໍາເລັດ.

ຈຸດປະສົງແມ່ນ​ໃຊ້ຍານອະວະກາດ​ແລ່ນເຂົ້າໄປ​ຕຳໃສ່ໂງ່ນ​ຫີນໂດຍກົງ ເຊິ່ງ​ມີ​ຄວາມແຮງພໍ ທີ່ຈະປ່ຽນທິດທາງໂຄຈອນຂອງໂງ່ນຫິນ ທີ່ມີຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ກວ່າປະມານບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດວິນາທີ.

ຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ, ມັນຈະໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍມື້ ຫຼືຫຼາຍອາທິດ ຈຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ຮູ້​ຈັກໄດ້ວ່າເສັ້ນທາງການສັນຈອນຂອງໂງ່ນຫິນຂະໜາດນ້ອຍກວ່ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງໄປເທົ່າໃດ.

ທ່ານນາງຣີເບກກ້າ ອາລເລັນ (Rebecca Allen), ຈາກສູນກາງຟີຊິກດາຣາສາດ ແລະຄອມພິວເຕີ້ຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລສວິນເບີນ (Swinburne) ຂອງປະເທດອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່​ ອົງ​ການອອກອາກາດຂອງປະເທດອອສເຕຣເລຍວ່າ ພາລະກິດດັ່ງກ່າວ ປະສົບກັບຜົນສໍາເລັດທີ່ໜ້າຍິນດີທີ່ສຸດ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ, ມັນໜ້າເຫຼືອເຊື່ອ ເນື່ອງຈາກມັນເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ໜ້າເຫຼືອເຊື່ອ, ມັນແລ່ນເຂົ້າໃຈກາງເປົ້າພໍດີ, ຖ້າພວກເຮົາຫາກຮ້ອງມັນວ່າແນວນັ້ນ. ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ, ພວກເຮົາມີແຕ່ຄາດວ່າ ມັນສາມາດໄປຕໍາໃສ່ຂ້າງຂອງໂງ່ນຫິນເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ມັນແລ່ນໄປຕໍາໃສ່ຈຸດທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການ ໃຫ້ມັນໄປຕໍາໃສ່ໂດຍກົງເລີຍ, ແລະອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ອົງການ NASA ບໍ່ໄດ້ຜິດຫວັງກັບຜົນກະທົບ ທີ່​ແມ່ນ​ຍຳ ຂອງຍານອະ ວະກາດ DART ແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ.”

ພາລະກິດ​ຍານ DART ຂອງອົງການ NASA ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນໂດຍໜ່ວຍງານດ້ານວິທະຍາສາດແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງປະເທດອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຫຼື CSIRO.

ມັນຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ໃນການສື່ສານດ້ານອະວະກາດທີ່ຊັບຊ້ອນຂອງແຄນເບີຣາໄດ້ຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງ, ອັນເປັນນຶ່ງໃນສາມສະຖານີຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ທີ່ປະກອບເຂົ້າໃນເຄືອຂ່າຍອະວະກາດໄດ້ດີກວ່າຂອງອົງການ NASA, ແລະກໍຮັບສັນຍານສຸດທ້າຍຈາກຍານອະວະກາດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມັນໄດ້ພຸ້ງເຂົ້າໄປ ແລ້ວຕໍາໃສ່ໂງ່ນຫິນໃນອັນທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ Dimorphos.

ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານກ່ຽວກັບການປ້ອງກັນດາວເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ການປ່ຽນແປງທິດທາງຂອງໂງ່ນຫິນ ຫຼືດາວຫາງທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍນັ້ນ ຈຶ່ງເລືອກທີ່ຈະລະເບີດມັນຖິ້ມ ແລ້ວເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນກາຍເປັນເສດນ້ອຍໆຫຼາຍອັນທີ່ສາມາດຕົກລົງມາສູ່ພື້ນໂລກໄດ້.

ນັກດາຣາສາດຂອງປະເທດອອສເຕຣເລຍ ທ່ານນາງເຄີດສເຕັນ ແບັງສ໌ (Kirsten Banks) ກ່າວວ່າ ພາລະກິດຍານ DART ຂອງອົງການ NASA ຈະເປັນການທົດລອງການປ້ອງກັນດາວເຄາະ ຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນຈະປ່ຽນທິດທາງການໂຄຈອນຂອງໂງ່ນຫິນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນໄດ້ເລັກນ້ອຍໃນຈໍານວນໂງ່ນຫິນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າ. ພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດເຫັນການປ່ຽນແປງເລັກນ້ອຍໃນຊ່ວງເວລານຶ່ງ, ການໂຄຈອນຂອງດາວເຄາະອ້ອມຮອບບໍລິເວນໂງ່ນຫິນ ແລະການວັດແທກປະສິດທິພາບຂອງວິທີການປ້ອງກັນດາວເຄາະໂດຍສະເພາະ.”

ໂງ່ນຫິນສອງກ້ອນ ທີ່ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນພາລະກິດຍານ DART ຂອງອົງການ NASA, ທັງສອງໜ່ວຍນັ້ນແມ່ນມີຂະໜາດນ້ອຍຫຼາຍເມື່ອສົມທຽບໃສ່ໂງ່ນຫິນທີ່ເຄີຍມາຕໍາໃສ່ໜ່ວຍໂລກປະມານ 66 ລ້ານປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ໃນເວລານັ້ນ ມັນໄດ້ທໍາລາຍສັດສາຍພັນຕ່າງໆ ແລະພືດອີກຫຼາຍຊະນິດຂອງໂລກປະມານ 75 ເປີເຊັນ, ລວມທັງໄດໂນເສົານໍາອີກດ້ວຍ.

NASA has successfully crashed its DART spacecraft into a faraway asteroid Monday in a test of the world’s first planetary defense system. The experiment is designed to avert a potentially catastrophic meteorite collision with Earth. The ambitious mission has been supported by Australia’s national science agency. Phil Mercer reports from Sydney.

MISSION CONTROL ACT. EST AND FADE

Unnamed researcher: “Wow!”

“Awaiting visual confirmation.”

Unnamed researcher: ‘Alright! We got it.”

“And we have impact.”

There were celebrations at the mission operations center outside Washington, D.C.

Ten months after its launch, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test — or DART — mission has successfully slammed into a distant asteroid.

The aim was to crash the spacecraft directly into the moonlet hard enough to shift its orbital track around a second, larger asteroid.

It will, however, take days or even weeks to establish how much the smaller asteroid’s path has changed.

Rebecca Allen is from Australia’s Swinburne University’s Center for Astrophysics and Supercomputing. She told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that the mission was a great success.

ALLEN ACT

“It was incredible just because it was, you know, a full bullseye, if we can call it that. You know, we were expecting maybe it could glance off the side. Is it going to hit exactly where they wanted to and once again NASA does not disappoint with the precision of the impact of the DART spacecraft.”

NASA’s DART mission has been supported by Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO.

It manages the Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex, one of three stations around the world that make up NASA’s Deep Space Network and was to receive the final signals from the spacecraft as it approached and hit the asteroid known as Dimorphos.

Planetary defense experts have said that altering the course of a menacing asteroid or comet is preferable to blowing it up and creating multiple pieces that could rain down on Earth.

Australian astrophysicist Kirsten Banks says NASA’s DART mission will test our planetary defenses.

BANKS ACT

“It is going to change the orbit of that asteroid a little bit around the bigger one. We will be able to see a slight change in the periods, how it takes that little moonlet to orbit around the asteroid and quantitatively measure the effectiveness of this particular method of planetary defense.”

The two asteroids that were part of NASA’s DART mission are both very small compared with the asteroid that hit Earth about 66 million years ago, wiping out about 75% of the world's plant and animal species, including the dinosaurs.