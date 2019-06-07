ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມທາງ​ການ​ທູດກັບ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ ກຳ​ລັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ດີເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ທາງ​ພຽງ​ຢາງ​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ອົດ​ທົນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຫລຸດ​ນ້ອຍ​ຖອຍ​ລົງໄປ ​ກໍ​ຕາມ. ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ ​ທີ່ນຳ​ອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ ​ກົງ​ກັນ​ວັນ​ຄົບ​ຮອບ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີຂອງກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳກັ​ບ ທ່ານ ກິມ​ ຈົງ ອຶນ​ຢູ່​ສິງ​ກະ​ໂປ, ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເກົ​າ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອທ່ານ​ນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ "ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄຳແນະ​ນຳ​ທີ່​ດີ​ໃຫ້​ປ່ຽນ​ວິ​ທີ​ການ​ຄຳ​ນວນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນໄປ​ຊະ." Cindy Saine ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທາງ​ການ​ທູດຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ​ຈາກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັ​ບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

​ໃນຂະ​ນະ​ຢຸດ​ແວ່ ທີ່ປະ​ເທດ​ໄອຣ໌​ແລນນັ້ນ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ພວກນັກຂ່າວທີ່ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທູດ​ພິ​ເສດ​ລະ​ດັບສູງ​ສຸດຂອງ ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ເລື້ອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊີ​ວິດພາຍ​ຫຼັງ​ທີ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ຢູ່ຮາ​ໂນ່ຍ​ ລົ້ມ​ແຫລວນັ້ນ ​ຖືກ​ພິ​ສູດ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ຈິງ. ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ອອກ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ໃນ​ແງ່​ດີອີກ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ກັບ​ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ລົບ​ລ້າງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນີວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ທີ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າຖືກ​ຢຸດ​ສະ​ງັກຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ "ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ປະ​ທານ​ກິມ ຢາກ​ເຮັດ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ ແລະ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າກໍ​ຢາກ​ເຮັດ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ທ່ານ​ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາອັນສົມ​ຄວນ."



ໄດ້​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ​ພໍ​ດີ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ທ່ານ ກິມ ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ໄດ້​ເຊັນນຳ​ກັນຢູ່​ໃນ​ສິງ​ກະ​ໂປ, ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເກົ​າ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ ທ່ານນຶ່ງ ກໍເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຖ້າ​ຫາກວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ​ບໍ່​ປ່ຽນ​ວິ​ທີ​ການຂອງ​ຕົນ, ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ “ພຽງ​ເຈ້ຍ​ເປົ່າ​ໃບ​ນຶ່ງ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ."



ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກຸມ​ພາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ​ຢູ່​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ ລະ​ຫວ່າງທ່ານ ກິມ ແລະ​ທ່ານທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ພັງ​ທະ​ລາຍ​ລົງ​ຍ້ອນ​ການບໍ່ຕົກ​ລົງກັນໄດ້ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ອັດ​ຕາ​ຄວາ​ມ​ໄວ ໃນ​ການ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ຄຽງ​ຄູ່​ກັນ​ໄ​ປກັບບາດ​ກ້າວ ຕ່າງໆ ຂອງການ​ທັບ​ມ້າງ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ ​ຄື​ແນວໃດ. ພວກ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອໂດຍ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ແລ້ວ​ ແມ່ນ​ມິດ​ງຽບ​ຢູ່​ນັບ ຕັ້ງແຕ່​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ທີ່ຮາ​ໂນ່ຍ​ລົ້ມ​ເຫລວ ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ.

​ຈີນ ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຫັນ​ເຫ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງ ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ໄປກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຢັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຢູ່, ອີງຕາມ​ພວກວິ​ເຄາະ​ເຫດ​ການ​ບາງ​ທ່ານ.

ທ່ານ ສ​ກັອດ ສ​ນາຍ​ເດີ (Scott Snyder) ຈາກ​ສະ​ພາ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ "ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕົ້ນ​ຕໍ ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ທາງ​ການ ​ຄ້າ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດກັບ​ຈີນ ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ບູ​ລິ​ມະ​ສິດຂອງ​ເລື້ອງ​ເກົາ​ຫລີເໜືອ ໃນ​ນາມທີ່​ເປັນ​ບັນ​ຫານອນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫົວ​ຂໍ້​ຂອງ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກັບ​ຈີນນັ້ນ [ຫລຸດ​ລົງ]. ແລະ​ເພາະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ, ມັນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຍາກ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄປ​ອີກ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຈີນ ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື ຫລາຍ​ເທົ່າ​ກັນ​ກັບ ​ລະ​ດັບ​ທີ່​ທາ​ງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ ເພາະ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ກຳ​ລັງສຸມ​ໃສ່​ບັນ​ຫາ​ອື່ນຢູ່​ໃນ​ສາຍ​ສຳ​ພັນດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນັ້ນ."

ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ, ຜູ້​ນຳ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ ແລະ​ການ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ທາງ​ການ​ທູດ​ໃນ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງທີ່​ຍາກ​ຈະ​ຮູ້​ໄດ້ຢູ່ ສຳ​ລັບ​ນັກ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າກໍ​ຍັງບໍ່​ຮູ້​ອີກ​ດ້ວຍ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ທ່ານ​ຈຶ່ງ​ງົດ "ການ​ສະ​ແດງກາ​ຍະ​ກຳ ແລະ​ສິ​ລະ​ປະ ​ຂະ​ໜາດໃຫຍ່” ຫລື “Grand Mass Gymnastics and Artistic Performance" ທີ່​ໂດ່ງ​ດັງ​ຂ​ອງ​ປະ​ເທດນັ້ນໄວ້ ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ ພາ​ຍຫລັງ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ມີ​ການສະ​ແດງຮອບທຳ​ອິດ​ລອງເບິ່ງ​ແລ້ວ.

ເບິ່ງ​ວີ​ດິ​ໂອ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

U.S. President Donald Trump says diplomatic efforts with North Korea are going well, even as Pyongyang is warning its patience is wearing thin. In a statement coinciding with the one-year anniversary of Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un in Singapore, a North Korean foreign ministry official Wednesday warned "the U.S. would be well-advised to change its current method of calculation." VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from the State Department.





On a stop in Ireland, President Donald Trump said media reports that North Korea's top envoy to the U.S. had been executed after the failed Hanoi summit have been proven false. He also expressed optimism about the apparently stalled talks with Kim Jong Un on denuclearization.



President Donald Trump:

"I think that Chairman Kim would like to make a deal, and I would like to make a deal with him. I look forward to seeing him at the appropriate time."



Exactly one year after the agreement signed by Kim and Trump in Singapore, a North Korean foreign ministry official said that if Washington doesn't change its approach, the agreement would turn out to be a "mere blank sheet of paper."



A summit this February in Vietnam between Kim and Trump broke down over disagreements on how to match the pace of sanctions relief with steps to dismantle North Korea's nuclear program. Experts say North Korea has largely been silent since the failed Hanoi talks.



China may also been distracted from the North Korea nuclear issue as it continues its trade battle with the U.S., say some analysts.



Scott Snyder, Council of Foreign Relations:

"The main impact of trade tensions between the U.S. and China is [lowering] the priority of North Korea as an issue on the agenda of U.S.-China relations. And so, it's going to be harder to get China to cooperate as much as the United States would like because they're focused on other issues in the relationship."



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his next diplomatic moves remain an enigma for observers. They are also wondering why he temporarily suspended the country's famous "Grand Mass Gymnastics and Artistic Performance" after attending its premiere this week.

