ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຂອງສະຫະລັດເວົ້າວ່າ ການດຳເນີນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທາງການທູດກັບເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ກຳລັງດຳເນີນໄປດ້ວຍດີເຖິງແມ່ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ທາງພຽງຢາງເຕືອນວ່າ ຄວາມອົດທົນຂອງຕົນ ກຳລັງຫລຸດນ້ອຍຖອຍລົງໄປ ກໍຕາມ. ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ ກົງກັນວັນຄົບຮອບນຶ່ງປີຂອງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດລະຫວ່າງທ່ານທຣຳກັບ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນຢູ່ສິງກະໂປ, ໃນວັນພຸດຜ່ານມາ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດເກົາຫລີເໜືອທ່ານນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ "ສະຫະລັດຈະໄດ້ຮັບຄຳແນະນຳທີ່ດີໃຫ້ປ່ຽນວິທີການຄຳນວນຂອງຕົນໃນປັດຈຸບັນໄປຊະ." Cindy Saine ນັກຂ່າວທາງການທູດຂອງວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຈາກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໃນຂະນະຢຸດແວ່ ທີ່ປະເທດໄອຣ໌ແລນນັ້ນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ລາຍງານຂອງພວກນັກຂ່າວທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ ທູດພິເສດລະດັບສູງສຸດຂອງ ເກົາຫລີເໜືອຮັບຜິດຊອບເລື້ອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຖືກປະຫານຊີວິດພາຍຫຼັງທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດຢູ່ຮາໂນ່ຍ ລົ້ມແຫລວນັ້ນ ຖືກພິສູດວ່າ ບໍ່ຈິງ. ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ສະແດງອອກເຖິງຄວາມຫວັງໃນແງ່ດີອີກ ກ່ຽວກັບການເຈລະຈາກັບທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໃນເລື້ອງລົບລ້າງອາວຸດນີວເຄລຍ ທີ່ປາກົດວ່າຖືກຢຸດສະງັກຢູ່ນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳກ່າວວ່າ "ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ປະທານກິມ ຢາກເຮັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍຢາກເຮັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກັບທ່ານ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າຈະໄດ້ພົບທ່ານ ໃນເວລາອັນສົມຄວນ."
ໄດ້ນຶ່ງປີພໍດີ ຫລັງຈາກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງລະຫວ່າງທ່ານ ກິມ ແລະທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ເຊັນນຳກັນຢູ່ໃນສິງກະໂປ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ທ່ານນຶ່ງ ກໍເວົ້າວ່າ ຖ້າຫາກວໍຊິງຕັນ ບໍ່ປ່ຽນວິທີການຂອງຕົນ, ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວກໍຈະກາຍເປັນ “ພຽງເຈ້ຍເປົ່າໃບນຶ່ງເທົ່ານັ້ນ."
ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດໃນເດືອນກຸມພາຜ່ານມາ ຢູ່ຫວຽດນາມ ລະຫວ່າງທ່ານ ກິມ ແລະທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ພັງທະລາຍລົງຍ້ອນການບໍ່ຕົກລົງກັນໄດ້ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ອັດຕາຄວາມໄວ ໃນການຍົກເລີກການລົງໂທດ ຄຽງຄູ່ກັນໄປກັບບາດກ້າວ ຕ່າງໆ ຂອງການທັບມ້າງໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍຂອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ຄືແນວໃດ. ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານເວົ້າວ່າ ເກົາຫລີເໜືອໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວ ແມ່ນມິດງຽບຢູ່ນັບ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ການພົບປະທີ່ຮາໂນ່ຍລົ້ມເຫລວ ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.
ຈີນ ອາດຈະຖືກເຮັດໃຫ້ຫັນເຫຄວາມສົນໃຈ ອອກຈາກບັນຫານິວເຄລຍຂອງ ຂອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອໄປກໍເປັນໄດ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ສືບຕໍ່ສູ້ຢັນທາງການຄ້າກັບສະຫະລັດຢູ່, ອີງຕາມພວກວິເຄາະເຫດການບາງທ່ານ.
ທ່ານ ສກັອດ ສນາຍເດີ (Scott Snyder) ຈາກສະພາການພົວພັນຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ "ຜົນກະທົບຕົ້ນຕໍ ຂອງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທາງການ ຄ້າລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດກັບຈີນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ບູລິມະສິດຂອງເລື້ອງເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ໃນນາມທີ່ເປັນບັນຫານອນຢູ່ໃນຫົວຂໍ້ຂອງການພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດກັບຈີນນັ້ນ [ຫລຸດລົງ]. ແລະເພາະສະນັ້ນ, ມັນຈະເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຍາກຂຶ້ນໄປອີກ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຈີນ ໃຫ້ການຮ່ວມມື ຫລາຍເທົ່າກັນກັບ ລະດັບທີ່ທາງສະຫະລັດຢາກໃຫ້ເປັນ ເພາະວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກຳລັງສຸມໃສ່ບັນຫາອື່ນຢູ່ໃນສາຍສຳພັນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ."
ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ, ຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ແລະການເອົາບາດກ້າວທາງການທູດໃນຂັ້ນຕໍ່ໄປຂອງທ່ານ ຍັງເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຍາກຈະຮູ້ໄດ້ຢູ່ ສຳລັບນັກສັງເກດການທັງຫລາຍ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຍັງບໍ່ຮູ້ອີກດ້ວຍວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຈຶ່ງງົດ "ການສະແດງກາຍະກຳ ແລະສິລະປະ ຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່” ຫລື “Grand Mass Gymnastics and Artistic Performance" ທີ່ໂດ່ງດັງຂອງປະເທດນັ້ນໄວ້ ຊົ່ວຄາວ ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ໄດ້ມີການສະແດງຮອບທຳອິດລອງເບິ່ງແລ້ວ.
U.S. President Donald Trump says diplomatic efforts with North Korea are going well, even as Pyongyang is warning its patience is wearing thin. In a statement coinciding with the one-year anniversary of Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un in Singapore, a North Korean foreign ministry official Wednesday warned "the U.S. would be well-advised to change its current method of calculation." VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from the State Department.
On a stop in Ireland, President Donald Trump said media reports that North Korea's top envoy to the U.S. had been executed after the failed Hanoi summit have been proven false. He also expressed optimism about the apparently stalled talks with Kim Jong Un on denuclearization.
President Donald Trump:
"I think that Chairman Kim would like to make a deal, and I would like to make a deal with him. I look forward to seeing him at the appropriate time."
Exactly one year after the agreement signed by Kim and Trump in Singapore, a North Korean foreign ministry official said that if Washington doesn't change its approach, the agreement would turn out to be a "mere blank sheet of paper."
A summit this February in Vietnam between Kim and Trump broke down over disagreements on how to match the pace of sanctions relief with steps to dismantle North Korea's nuclear program. Experts say North Korea has largely been silent since the failed Hanoi talks.
China may also been distracted from the North Korea nuclear issue as it continues its trade battle with the U.S., say some analysts.
Scott Snyder, Council of Foreign Relations:
"The main impact of trade tensions between the U.S. and China is [lowering] the priority of North Korea as an issue on the agenda of U.S.-China relations. And so, it's going to be harder to get China to cooperate as much as the United States would like because they're focused on other issues in the relationship."
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his next diplomatic moves remain an enigma for observers. They are also wondering why he temporarily suspended the country's famous "Grand Mass Gymnastics and Artistic Performance" after attending its premiere this week.
