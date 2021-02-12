ຊົນເຜົ່າກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ຂອງມຽນມາ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການປະທ້ວງ ທີ່ນັບມື້ນັບແຮງຂຶ້ນ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານຂອງທະຫານ

ມາຮອດວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຂອງຊົນເຜົ່າກຸ່ມນ້ອຍໃນມຽນມາທີ່ມັກຈະຖືກກົດຂີ່ຂົ່ມເຫັງນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການປະທ້ວງທົ່ວປະເທດທີ່ນັບມື້ນັບແຮງຂຶ້ນເປັນມື້ທີ 6 ແລ້ວ ເພື່ອຄັດຄ້ານການໂຄ່ນລົ້ມລັດຖະບານພົນລະເຮືອນ.

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຂອງຊົນເຜົ່າກະຫລ່ຽງ, ຣາໄຄນ໌, ແລະກະຈິນຊຶ່ງເປັນຊົນເຜົ່າ ກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການເດີນຂະບວນ ເປັນກຸ່ມໃຫຍ່ໆ ຜ່ານຖະໜົນຫົນທາງສາຍຕ່າງໆ ຂອງນະຄອນຢາງກຸ້ງ ໂດຍໄດ້ນຸ່ງເຄື່ອງນຸ່ງທີ່ມີສີສັນຂອງເຂດທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມາ. ທະຫານຂອງມຽນມາ ໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ກຸ່ມຊົນເຜົ່າຕ່າງໆຂອງປະເທດ ມາເປັນເວລາຫລາຍທົດສະວັດແລ້ວ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມຈະທຳລາຍການຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃຫ້ມີສິດປົກຄອງຕົນເອງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ການປະທ້ວງດັ່ງກ່າວ ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ລັດຖະບານທະຫານ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ຍຶດອຳ ນາດຂອງຕົນໄວ້ ໄດ້ອາທິດກວ່າແລ້ວ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ຂັບໄລ່ຜູ້ນຳແທ້ຈິງ, ທ່ານນາງອອງ ຊານ ຊູຈີ. ນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ວຍທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດຂອງທ່ານນາງ ກໍຄືທ່ານ ກໍ ທິນ ສເວ (Kyaw Tint Swe) ເປັນຜູ້ນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາສະມາຊິກ ຂອງພັກສັນນິ ບາດແຫ່ງຊາດເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຫລື NLD ຂອງທ່ານນາງຊູຈີ ທີ່ຖືກນຳຕົວອອກຈາກເຮືອນໄປໂດຍກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພໃນເວລາກາງຄືນ ແລະຖືກກັກຂັງ. ພວກຜູ້ນຳຂອງຄະນະກຳມະການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງມຽນມາ ກໍ່ມີລາຍງານວ່າໄດ້ຖືກກັກຂັງເຊັ່ນກັນ. ຄະນະກຳມະການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຄຳກ່າວອ້າງຂອງທະຫານວ່າ ມີການສໍ້ໂກງຢ່າງແຜ່ຫຼາຍໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງເດືອນພະຈິກຜ່ານມາເຊິ່ງພັກ NLD ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະຢ່າງຖ້ວມລົ້ນນັ້ນ.

ການກັກຂັງຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນນຶ່ງມື້ ຫລັງຈາກຝ່າຍທະຫານໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນສຳ ນັກງານໃຫຍ່ແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງພັກ NLD ຢູ່ນະຄອນຢ້າງກຸ້ງ.

ທະຫານໄດ້ໃຊ້ການກ່າວອ້າງວ່າມີການສໍ້ໂກງການເລືອກຕັ້ງເປັນເຫດຜົນທີ່ພາ ໃຫ້ມີການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານໃນວັນທີ 1 ກຸມພາຜ່ານມາ ແລະການກັກບໍລິເວນທ່ານນາງ ຊູຈີ ແລະສະມາຊິກຂັ້ນສູງຂອງລັດຖະບານພົນລະເຮືອນໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາ. ນາຍພົນອາວຸໂສ ມິນ ອອງ ແລັງ (Min Aung Hlaing), ຜູ້ທີ່ນຳພາການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານ, ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມາຢູ່ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຜ່ານທາງໂທລະພາບທີ່ສາຍຢູ່ທົ່ວປະເທດວ່າ ຈະມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃໝ່ເພື່ອນຳເອົາ “ປະຊາທິປະໄຕອັນຖືກຕ້ອງ ແລະການມີລະບຽບວິໄນ” ກັບຄືນມາ ແຕ່ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຊາບຢ່າງເຈາະຈົງວ່າ ມັນຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນເມື່ອໃດແທ້ໆ.

ພວກທະຫານໄດ້ປະກາດພາວະສຸກເສີນເປັນເວລາ 1 ປີ. ທ່ານນາງອອງຊານຊູຈີທີ່ກຳລັງຖືກກັກບໍລິເວນຢູ່ທີ່ເຮືອນພັກທາງການຂອງທ່ານນາງໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ເນປີດໍນັ້ນ ກຳລັງປະເຊີນໜ້າ ກັບຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາວ່າ ນຳເຂົ້າ ແລະໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງວິທະ ຍຸໂອ້ລົມວອກກີທອກກີ 6 ອັນ ຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການກວດຄົ້ນເຮືອນຂອງທ່ານນາງນັ້ນ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

Members of Myanmar’s often persecuted ethnic minorities Thursday joined a sixth day of growing nationwide protests against the military’s overthrow of the civilian government.

Members of the ethnic Karen, Rakhine and Kachin minority groups participated in a mass march through the streets of Yangon dressed in the colorful outfits of their regions. Myanmar’s military has targeted the country’s ethnic groups for decades in an effort to crush their demands for greater autonomy.

The protests come as the military junta continues to tighten its grip on power more than a week after ousting de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. One of her closest aides, Kyaw Tint Swe, was among a handful of members of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party who were taken from their homes by security forces overnight and detained. The leadership of Myanmar’s electoral commission has also reportedly been detained. The commission rejected the military’s claims of widespread fraud in November’s elections, which the NLD won in a landslide.

The latest detentions took place a day after the military raided the NLD’s national headquarters in Yangon.

The military has used the claims of election fraud as justification for the February 1 coup and subsequent detention of Suu Kyi and senior members of the civilian government. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the coup, promised Monday in a nationally televised speech that new elections would be held to bring a "true and disciplined democracy,” but did not specify when they would take place.

The military has declared a one-year state of emergency. Suu Kyi, who is under house arrest at her official residence in the capital, Naypyitaw, is facing charges of illegally importing and using six unregistered walkie-talkie radios found during a search of her home.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators have filled the streets of Myanmar’s biggest cities in defiance of a strict curfew and a ban on gatherings of more than four people, holding signs filed with pro-democracy slogans, many of them with pictures of Suu Kyi. The crowds have included civil servants, medical personnel, railway employees, teachers and workers from other sectors who have walked off their jobs.

Protesters also raised a three-finger salute as they marched, a sign of resistance against tyranny in the popular “Hunger Games” movies.

Security forces have grown increasingly aggressive against the protesters, firing warning shots, rubber bullets and water cannon in an effort to disperse them. At least two people were hit with live ammunition earlier this week in Naypyitaw, one of them a young woman who was shot in the head and later slipped into a coma. Amnesty International said Thursday video footage from the protest shows 19-year-old Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot by a policeman carrying a submachine gun.

Tom Andrews, a United Nations expert on human rights in Myanmar, called on security forces to “stand down” Wednesday after becoming “alarmed at the increasing levels of force against peaceful protesters.”

U.S. President Joe Biden Wednesday signed an executive order blocking Myanmar’s generals from access to $1 billion in assets currently held in the United States.

“The military must relinquish power it seized,” Biden said.

New Zealand said Tuesday it is suspending all high-level military and political contacts with Myanmar and imposing a travel ban on its leaders.

The United Nations Human Rights Council will hold a special session Friday to discuss the crisis.

Myanmar, also known as Burma, has long struggled between civilian and military rule, but until last week had been in a hopeful transition to democracy.

A British colony until 1948, the country was ruled by military-backed dictators from 1962 until 2011.

An uprising in 1988 led to an election in 1990, which the NLD won in a landslide. But the elected members of parliament were imprisoned, and the dictatorship continued.

Suu Kyi, the daughter of Myanmar's assassinated independence hero, Gen. Aung San, emerged as a leader in the pro-democracy rallies and in the NLD. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 while under house arrest.

In 2010, senior general Than Shwe announced the country would be handed over to civilian leaders, who included retired generals. They freed political prisoners, including the lawmakers from the NLD, and Suu Kyi, who was elected in a 2012 by-election and later became the state counselor of Myanmar.

While popular among Myanmar’s Buddhist majority, the 75-year-old Suu Kyi has seen her international reputation tarnished over her government’s treatment of the country's mostly Muslim Rohingya minority.

In 2017, an army crackdown against the Rohingya, sparked by deadly attacks on police stations in Rakhine state, led hundreds of thousands of them to flee to neighboring Bangladesh, where they remain.

The International Criminal Court is investigating Myanmar for crimes against humanity.