ສານມຽນມາ ຕັດສິນລົງໂທດ ນັກຂ່າວອາເມຣິກັນ ໃຫ້ຕິດຄຸກ 11 ປີ

ສານ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງມຽນມາໄດ້ຕັດສິນລົງໂທດ ນັກຂ່າວອາເມຣິກັນ ທ່ານແດນນີ ເຟັນສະເຕີ (Denny Fenster) ​ໃຫ້ຕິດຄຸກເຖິງ 11 ປີ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາ​ຄົບ​ຄ້າ​ສະ​ມາ​ຄົມ​ແບບຜິດກົດໝາຍ

ຍຸແຍ່ໃຫ້ຕໍ່ຕ້ານທະຫານ ແລະລະເມີດກົດລະບຽບວີຊາ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທະນາຍ

ຄວາມ ແລະນາຍຈ້າງຂອງທ່ານ ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້.

ທ່ານທັນ ຊໍ ອອງ (Than Zaw Aung) ທະນາຍຄວາມທ່ານເຟັນສະເຕີ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ

ວ່າ ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີແຜນທີ່ຈະຂໍອຸທອນ.

ທ່ານເຟັນສະເຕີ ປະເຊີນໜ້າການກ່າວຫາເພີ້ມເຕີມ ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຫາຍຸແຍ່ ແລະ ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ທີ່

ອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານຖືກຕິດຄຸກຕະຫຼອດຊີວິດ. ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານ ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດ

ທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ສາມາດອະທິບາຍໄດ້ວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງຈຶ່ງມີການຕັ້ງຂໍ້ຫາຕື່ມ ຫຼືເປັນ

ຫຍັງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈຶ່ງກ່າວຫາທ່ານເຟັນສະເຕີ ວ່າໄດ້ເຮັດສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ.

ການກ່າວຫາເພີ້ມເຕີມ ໄດ້ມີ​ຂຶ້ື້ນພາຍໃຕ້ໝວດທີ 124A ຂອງກົດໝາຍ​ອາຍາ​ມຽນ​ມາ ຊຶ່ງ​

ໄດ້ຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການຍຸແຍ່ເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ແລະພາຍໃຕ້ໝວດທີ 50A ຂອງກົດ

ໝາຍຕໍ່ຕ້ານການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຂອງມຽນມາ ຊຶ່ງຖືວ່າມີຄວາມຜິດໃນການຕິດຕໍ່ກັບ “ກຸ່ມກໍ່

ການຮ້າຍ.”

ໜັງສືພິມ Frontier Myanmar ຊຶ່ງມີຫ້ອງການຢູ່ນະຄອນຢ່າງກຸ້ງ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງ

ການ ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ວ່າ “ທຸກໆຄົນຢູ່ໃນບໍລິສັດ Frontier ມີຄວາມຜິດຫວັງ ແລະບໍ່ດີໃຈ

ກັບການຕັດສິນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.

A Myanmar court has sentenced American journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison on charges of unlawful association, incitement against the military and breaching visa rules, his lawyer and employer said Friday.

Than Zaw Aung, Fenster’s lawyer, told VOA there are currently no plans for an appeal.

Fenster faces additional charges of sedition and terrorism, which could see him in jail for life. His lawyer said Wednesday he could not explain why the new charges were made, or what the authorities are accusing Fenster of having done.

The additional charges were filed under Section 124A of Myanmar’s penal code, which prohibits sedition against the government, and under Section 50A of Myanmar’s counterterrorism law, which criminalizes contact with “terrorist groups.”

"Everyone at Frontier is disappointed and frustrated at this decision," Yangon-based Frontier Myanmar said in a statement Friday.