ອິສຣາແອລ ຖອນອຸປະກອນ ທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອ ຈາກ ສະຖານທີ່ ສັກສິດ ໃນ ເຈຣູຊາແລັມ

ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳມຸສລິມໃນນະຄອນ ເຈຣູຊາ​ແລັມ ໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດ​ໃຫ້ພວກ​ທີ່​ໄປ​ສວດ​ມົນ​ພາ

ວະນາ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນສະຖານທີ່ສັກສິດໃນເຂດເມືອງເກົ່ານະຄອນເຈຣູຊາແລັມອີກຄັ້ງໜຶ່ງ

ຫຼັງຈາກ ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ປົດອົງປະ ກອບອັນສຸດທ້າຍຂອງມາດຕະການຮັກສາຄວາມ

ປອດໄພ ທີ່ຖືກຕິດຕັ້ງໃສ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້.

ຊາວ ປາແລສໄຕນ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຕາມຖະໜົນແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆຢູ່ ນອກວັດອິສ

ລາມ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກນາຍຊ່າງໄດ້ມ້າງປະຕູເຫຼັກ, ຮົ້ວ ແລະ

ກ້ອງວົງຈອນປິດອອກຈາກທາງເຂົ້າທັງຫຼາຍ. ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າໄປໄດ້

ຈົນກວ່າຈະມີການກວດ ກາໂດຍຄະນະກຳມະການຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ມຸສລິມ.

ມາດຕະການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ, ເຊິ່ງລວມມີເຄື່ອງຈັບໂລຫະ, ໄດ້ຖືກຕິດຕັ້ງ​ ເພື່ອ

ເປັນການຕອບໂຕ້ ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 14 ກໍລະກົດ ໂດຍມືປືນຊາວ ອາຣັບ ຄົນ

ໜຶ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານ ຕຳຫຼວດຍາມຊາວອິສຣາແອລ 2 ຄົນ. ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງອິສຣາ

ແອລ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຊາວ ມຸສລິມໃນນະຄອນ ເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ບໍ່ພໍໃຈ, ທີ່ໄດ້ສົງໄສມາດົນ

ນານແລ້ວວ່າ ອິສຣາແອລ ຢາກຈະຂະຫຍາຍການຄວບຄຸມ ສະຖານທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວຂອງ

ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າອອກໄປຕື່ມ ເທື່ອລະເລັກເທື່ອລະນ້ອຍ, ເຊິ່ງຮູ້ຈັກກັນໂດຍຊາວມຸສລິມ

ໃນຖານະ ວິຫານອັນປະເສີດ ແລະ ຊາວຢິວຮູ້ຈັກກັນໃນຖານະ ວັດພູ ຫຼື Temple

Mount.

ໃນການປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະຍ່າງຜ່ານເຄື່ອງຈັບໂລຫະນັ້ນ, ພວກ​ທີ່​ໄປ​ສວດມົນ​ພາວະນາ

ຊາວມຸສລິມ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຈັດການສູດມົນປະຈຳວັນ ໃນຮູບແບບຂອງການປະທ້ວງຢູ່ນອກ

ສະຖານທີ່ສັກສິດດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນທີ່ຕັ້ງຂອງວັດຫຼັງຄາກົມ ແລະ ວັດມຸສລິມ al-

Agsa.

ການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນທົ່ວນະຄອນ ເຈຣູຊາ​ແລັມ, ປະສົມດ້ວຍລາຍງານຕ່າງໆ ກ່ຽວ

ກັບ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍບໍ່ຄາດຄິດ. ແລະ ກຸ່ມທີ່ເປັນຄູ່ແຂ່ງ ອົງການ

Fatah ແລະ Hamas ຂອງຊາວ ປາແລສໄຕນ໌ ໄດ້ປະກາດຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທຳການປະ

ທ້ວງຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ໂດຍຊາວມຸສລິມ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ອິສຣາແອລ ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ອື່ນນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບມາດຕະ

ການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພທີ່ຖືກຕິດຕັ້ງຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ໆມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນນັ້ນ.

ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານ

Antonio Guterres ຕ້ອງອອກຖະແຫຼງການສະ ບັບໜຶ່ງ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ຮຽກຮ້ອງ

"ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳດ້ານການເມືອງ, ສາສະໜາ ແລະ ປະຊາຄົມຕ່າງໆ ໃຫ້ລະເວັ້ນຈາກການ

ກະທຳ ແລະ ໃຊ້ຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ເປັນການຍຸແຍ່.”

Muslim leaders in Jerusalem have given permission for their worshippers to reenter a revered holy site in the Old City after Israel removed the final elements of security measures it installed there earlier this month.



Palestinians began celebrating in the streets outside the shrine early Thursday after workmen dismantled metal gates, railings and security cameras from the entrances.But they could not enter the site until it was inspected by a committee of Muslim officials.



The security measures, which included metal detectors, were installed in response to a July 14 attack by Arab gunmen who killed two Israeli police guards.Israel's actions angered Jerusalem Muslims, who have long suspected that Israel gradually wants to expand its control of the site, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount.



Refusing to pass through the metal detectors, Muslim worshippers began holding daily prayer services as a form of protest outside the complex, which houses the revered Dome of the Rock and the al-Aqsa mosque.



Protests broke out across Jerusalem, mixed with reports of random violence.And rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas issued calls for mass protests by Muslims against Israel on Friday over security measures installed at a contested site.



The rising tensions prompted United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to issue a statement Wednesday calling on "all political, religious and community leaders to refrain from provocative action and rhetoric."