ຕຶກ ໃນເມືອງ ມຸມໄບ ຂອງອິເດຍ ຍຸບລົງທັບ ຜູ້ຢູ່ອາໄສ ເສຍຊີວິດ ຫຼັງຈາກຝົນຕົກໜັກ

ລົມມໍລະສຸມລະດູຝົນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພາກສ່ວນຕ່າງໆຂອງອິນເດຍ ເກີດນ້ຳຖ້ວມ ໃນ

ສັບປະດານີ້ ໂດຍຊ້ຳເຕີມ ຜົນກະທົບຂອງລະດູການທີ່ໄດ້ເອົາຊີວິດປະຊາຊົນ ໄປ

ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1,200 ຄົນ ໃນທົ່ວເຂດເອເຊຍໃຕ້ແລ້ວ.



​ຕຶກຫຼັງນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຍຸບລົງ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ Mumbai ຂອງອິນເດຍ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້

ສັງຫານ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 2 ຄົນ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ອີກ ປະມານ 30 ຄົນ ຕິດຄ້າງຢູ່ໃນຕຶກດັ່ງກ່າວ

ຫຼັງຈາກ ຝົນຕົກລົງມາ 3 ມື້ ເຮັດໃຫ້ນ້ຳຖ້ວມເມືອງນີ້.

ພວກພະນັກງານກູ້ໄພ ໄດ້ຊ່ອຍດຶງເອົາພວກຄົນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ອອກມາຈາກຊາກຫັກພັງ

ຂອງຕຶກດັ່ງກ່າວ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ບອກບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ວ່າ ເກົ້າຄອບຄົວ ໄດ້ອາໄສ

ຢູ່ໃນຕຶກ ນັ້ນ.

ລົມມໍລະສຸມລະດູຝົນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເມືອງຫລວງດ້ານການຄ້າ ຂອງອິນເດຍ ເກີດນ້ຳຖ້ວມ

ໃນສັບປະດານີ້ ແລະ ບັນດານັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ອາດຈະມີຝົນຕົກໜັກ

ອີກຫຼາຍຫ່າ ຢູ່ຂົງເຂດ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ກ່ອນມັນຈະຄ່ອຍໆຮ້ວຍລົງໃນວັນສຸກ ມື້ຮື.

ບັນດາປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງອິນເດຍ ກໍຍັງໄດ້ຖືກກະທົບ ໂດຍລົມມໍລະສຸມລະດູຝົນ

ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ ໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ແລະ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 40

ລ້ານຄົນ.

ເມືອງ Karachi ຂອງ ປາກິສຖານ ກໍມີຝົນຕົກໜັກ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ແລະ ຄາດກັນວ່າ

ຈະມີພາຍຸຫຼາຍຫົວ ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ໃນໄລຍະ ສອງສາມມື້ຂ້າງໜ້າ.

ບັງກລາແດັສ ແລະ ເນປານ ກໍຈະປະສົບກັບ ໄພນ້ຳຖ້ວມຮ້າຍແຮງ ທີ່ຈະກົດດັນໃຫ້

ປະຊາຊົນ ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ຍົກຍ້າຍອອກຈາກເຮືອນຊານບ້ານຊ່ອງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

Monsoons have flooded parts of India this week, adding to the toll of a season that has killed more than 1,200 people across South Asia.



A building collapsed Thursday in Mumbai, India, killing at least two people and trapping around 30 others after days of flooding rains in the city.



Rescuers pulled several people from the rubble of the building. A police official told reporters nine families were living there.



Monsoons have flooded India's commercial capital this week and forecasters said more heavy rain was possible in the region Thursday before easing on Friday.



India's neighbors have also been hit by the monsoon season, which began in June and has affected more than 40 million people.



Karachi, Pakistan saw heavy rain Thursday and storms were expected across the country for several days.



Bangladesh and Nepal have also experienced severe flooding that forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

