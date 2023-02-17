ຜູ້ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈາກ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ທີ່​ຖະ​ຫລົ່ມ​ບາງ​ເຂດ​ໃນ​ພ​າກ​ໃຕ້​ເທີ​ກີ ແລະ​ພາ​ກ​ເໜືອ​ຊິ​ເຣຍ ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເຖິງ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ 41,000 ຄົນ​ແລ້ວ ​ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ກຸ່​ມໃຫ້ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຂດ ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຂອງ​ຊິ​ເຣຍ​ ໄດ້ມີ​ການ​ຊັກ​ຊ້າ.

ຫລາຍກວ່າ 5,800 ຄົນ ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈາກ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ 7.5 ​ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊິ​ເຣຍ ມີສາ​ເຫດຫລາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ຂັດ​ຂ​ວາງ​ການຈັດ​ສົງ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ໄປ​ ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ພວກ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ.

ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອຂອງ​ຊິ​ເຣຍ ເປັນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດຈາກແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ ​ຊຶ່ງສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ລັງຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ. ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບາ​ນ​ຊິ​ເຣຍ ແລະ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ໜູນ​ຫລັງ ໄດ້​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຫາຫຼາຍໆ​ເຂດ​ຂອງ​ຊິ​ເຣຍ ທີ່​ມີ​ດ່ານ​ຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ພຽງ​ແຫ່ງ​ດຽວ ​ກັບ​ເທິ​ກີ.

ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມເຂດ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເທີ​ກີ ແລະ​ຊິ​ເຣຍ ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຊ່ວ​ຍ​ເຫລືອ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ​ອົງ​ກາ​ນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ​ມາ​ຕິນ ກ​ຣິ​ຟ​ຟິສ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ວ່າ ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ​ “ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ​ແກ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນຕົກ​ສຽງເໜືອຊິ​ເຣຍ” ​ໂດຍ​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ ​ວ່າ “ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ຖືກ​ປະຖິ້ມ. ​ທີ່​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ຈາກ​ສາ​ກົນ ທີ່​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ໄປ​ເຖິງ.”

ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຊິ​ເຣຍ ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຊາ ອາ​ລ-​ອາ​ຊາດ ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ດີ​ ໃຫ້ເປີດຊາຍ​ແດນຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ​ເພີ້ມອີກ​ສອງ​ແຫ່ງ ທີ່​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່​ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ​ຊິ​ເຣຍ.

​ເປີດບັນ​ດາ​ຈຸດຂ້າມ​ແດນ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ຫາ​ການ​ຊ່ວ​ຍ​ເຫລືອດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ ​ເລັ່ງ​ລັດ​ການ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ວີ​ຊາ​ໄວ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ຜ່ອນ​ຜັນ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສູນ​ກາງ ​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ໄວຂຶ້ນ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ​ກູ​ເຕ​ເຣັສ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານກູ​ເຕ​ເຣັ​ສ ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ເງິນ 397 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ໃນ​ຊິ​ເຣຍ. ​ໃນ​ເຂດທີ່​ຢູ່ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຊິ​ເຣຍ ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດແລະ​ການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳສາ​ກົນອື່ນໆ ສາ​ມາດປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ເສ​ລີ ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ.

The death toll from last week’s earthquakes that hit parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria has reached more than 41,000, and aid groups say humanitarian assistance into affected areas of Syria has been slow.



With more than 5,800 deaths from the 7.5-magnitude quake in Syria alone, there are many factors impeding the delivery of aid to those in need there.



Northwest Syria, the region of the country affected the most by the earthquakes, is largely under the control of anti-government opposition forces. Throughout the country’s conflict, the Syrian government and its main backer Russia have limited access to that part of Syria to just one border crossing with Turkey.



After visiting quake-hit areas in Turkey and Syria, United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said over the weekend the international community has “so far failed the people in northwest Syria,” noting that, “they rightly feel abandoned. Looking for international help that hasn't arrived.”



On Monday, the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad agreed to temporarily open two additional border crossings that would allow aid to reach northwest Syria.



“Opening these crossing points – along with facilitating humanitarian access, accelerating visa approvals and easing travel between hubs – will allow more aid to go in, faster,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on the same day.



Guterres launched a $397 million appeal Tuesday for the earthquake response in Syria.

Areas held by government accessible



In government-held areas of Syria, the U.N. and other international humanitarian organizations can operate freely, experts say.