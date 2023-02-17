ຜູ້ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຈາກແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ທີ່ຖະຫລົ່ມບາງເຂດໃນພາກໃຕ້ເທີກີ ແລະພາກເໜືອຊິເຣຍ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເຖິງຫລາຍກວ່າ 41,000 ຄົນແລ້ວ ແລະບັນດາກຸ່ມໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອກ່າວວ່າ ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳຕໍ່ບັນດາເຂດ ທີ່ຖືກກະທົບຂອງຊິເຣຍ ໄດ້ມີການຊັກຊ້າ.
ຫລາຍກວ່າ 5,800 ຄົນ ເສຍຊີວິດຈາກແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ທີ່ມີຄວາມແຮງ 7.5 ຢູ່ໃນຊິເຣຍ ມີສາເຫດຫລາຍຢ່າງທີ່ຂັດຂວາງການຈັດສົງການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອໄປ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກ ທີ່ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.
ພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອຂອງຊິເຣຍ ເປັນຂົງເຂດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບແຮງທີ່ສຸດຂອງປະເທດຈາກແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ຊຶ່ງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງກຳລັງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ. ຢູ່ທົ່ວການຂັດແຍ້ງຂອງປະເທດ ລັດຖະບານຊິເຣຍ ແລະຣັດເຊຍທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ໜູນຫລັງ ໄດ້ຈຳກັດການເຂົ້າໄປຫາຫຼາຍໆເຂດຂອງຊິເຣຍ ທີ່ມີດ່ານຂ້າມຊາຍແດນ ພຽງແຫ່ງດຽວ ກັບເທິກີ.
ຫລັງຈາກການຢ້ຽມຢາມເຂດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ຢູ່ໃນເທີກີ ແລະຊິເຣຍ ຫົວໜ້າຊ່ວຍເຫລືອມະນຸດສະທຳອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານມາຕິນ ກຣິຟຟິສ ກ່າວໃນທ້າຍອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ປະຊາຄົມນາໆຊາດ “ເທົ່າທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແກ່ປະຊາຊົນໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອຊິເຣຍ” ໂດຍໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດ ວ່າ “ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຖືກປະຖິ້ມ. ທີ່ຊອກຫາການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຈາກສາກົນ ທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ໄປເຖິງ.”
ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ລັດຖະບານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຊິເຣຍ ທ່ານບາຊາ ອາລ-ອາຊາດ ໄດ້ເຫັນດີ ໃຫ້ເປີດຊາຍແດນຂ້າມຊາຍແດນຊົ່ວຄາວເພີ້ມອີກສອງແຫ່ງ ທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອເຂົ້າໄປເຖິງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອຊິເຣຍ.
ເປີດບັນດາຈຸດຂ້າມແດນເຫລົ່ານີ້ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍການເຂົ້າຫາການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ເລັ່ງລັດການອະນຸມັດວີຊາໄວຂຶ້ນ ແລະຊ່ວຍຜ່ອນຜັນການເດີນທາງລະຫວ່າງສູນກາງ ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອໄປຫາໄວຂຶ້ນ” ນັ້ນຄື ຄຳເວົ້າຂອງເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານກູເຕເຣັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການ ໃນວັນດຽວກັນນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານກູເຕເຣັສ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຮ້ອງຂໍເງິນ 397 ລ້ານໂດລາ ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວໃນຊິເຣຍ. ໃນເຂດທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງລັດຖະບານຊິເຣຍ ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດແລະການຈັດຕັ້ງຊ່ວຍເຫລືອມະນຸດສະທຳສາກົນອື່ນໆ ສາມາດປະຕິບັດງານໄດ້ຢ່າງເສລີ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງນັກຊ່ຽວຊານ.
The death toll from last week’s earthquakes that hit parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria has reached more than 41,000, and aid groups say humanitarian assistance into affected areas of Syria has been slow.
With more than 5,800 deaths from the 7.5-magnitude quake in Syria alone, there are many factors impeding the delivery of aid to those in need there.
Northwest Syria, the region of the country affected the most by the earthquakes, is largely under the control of anti-government opposition forces. Throughout the country’s conflict, the Syrian government and its main backer Russia have limited access to that part of Syria to just one border crossing with Turkey.
After visiting quake-hit areas in Turkey and Syria, United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said over the weekend the international community has “so far failed the people in northwest Syria,” noting that, “they rightly feel abandoned. Looking for international help that hasn't arrived.”
On Monday, the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad agreed to temporarily open two additional border crossings that would allow aid to reach northwest Syria.
“Opening these crossing points – along with facilitating humanitarian access, accelerating visa approvals and easing travel between hubs – will allow more aid to go in, faster,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on the same day.
Guterres launched a $397 million appeal Tuesday for the earthquake response in Syria.
Areas held by government accessible
In government-held areas of Syria, the U.N. and other international humanitarian organizations can operate freely, experts say.