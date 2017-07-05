ປ. ມູກາເບ ປະມູນ ຂາຍງົວ 300 ໂຕ ເພື່ອ ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສະຫະພາບ ອາຟຣິກາ

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ສະຫະພາບ ອາຟຣິກາ ສູ້ຊົນ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນດາສະມາຊິກ ຈ່າຍເງິນ

ອຸດໜູນຢູ່ນັ້ນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ Robert Mugabe ​ແຫ່ງ Zimbabwe ໄດ້ຮັບເອົາ

ສະຖານະການທີ່ຫຍຸງຍາກນີ້ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍສະຫະພາບ ອາຟຣິກາ ຍຸຕິການເພິ່ງພາ

ອາໄສ ຕໍ່ການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຈາກຕ່າງປະເທດ.

ທ່ານ Mugabe ໄດ້ບໍລິຈາກເງິນມູນຄ່າ 1 ລ້ານໂດລາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນວັນ

ອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໂດຍບອກ ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ສະຫະພາບອາຟຣິກາ ໃນນະຄອນ

ຫຼວງ Addis Ababa ຂອງ Ethiopia ວ່າ ທ່ານ ໄດ້ປະມູນຂາຍງົວ 300 ໂຕ ຈາກ

ຝູງງົວສ່ວນຕົວຂອງທ່ານ ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາຜ່ານມາ ເພື່ອເຮັດຕາມຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ

ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ໄວ້ ຕໍ່ສະຫະພາບອາຟຣິກາ ເມື່ອສອງປີກ່ອນ.

ທ່ານ Mugabe ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມເຫັນທີ່ອອກອາກາດ​ທາງໂທລະພາບ

ຂອງທາງການ Zimbabwe ວ່າ “ອາຟຣິກາ ຕ້ອງລົງທຶນ ໃນໂຄງການຕ່າງໆ

ດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ. ສະຖາບັນຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນ ສະຫະພາບອາຟຣິກາ ບໍ່ຄວນເພິ່ງພາ

ຕໍ່ຜູ້ບໍລິຈາກທຶນ ເປັນຕົວແບບ ຊຶ່ງມັນບໍ່ຍືນຍົງ.”

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ທ່າທີອັນອ່ອມນ້ອມນີ້ ໃນພາກສ່ວນຂອງ Zimbabwe

ແມ່ນຈະບໍ່ຖືກໃຊ້ເປັນປະໂຫຍດທົ່ວໄປ ແຕ່ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ ​ໃນ

ອັນ​ທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່​ວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນໃຊ້ສະຕິປັນຍາຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕໍ່ບັນ

ຫາສະເພາະໜ້າ.”

ທ່ານ Mugabe ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນອກ​ຈາກ​ງົວສ່ວນ​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ແລ້ວ ຊາວ​ຊິ​ມບັບເວ ​

ອື່ນໆ ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ບໍລິຈາກ​ງົວ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ເພື່ອ​ເພີ່ມ​ເງິນ​ບໍລິຈາກ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ 2 ເທົ່າ

ສຳລັບ "ເຫດຜົນທີ່ດີ."

As the African Union struggles to get members to pay dues, Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe took the bull by the horns to help the the African Union end dependency on foreign help.



Mugabe on Tuesday donated $1 million to the bloc, telling the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, he had auctioned 300 cattle from his personal herd in May to fulfill a promise made to the continental body two years ago.



"Africa needs to finance its own programs. Institutions like the AU cannot rely on donor funding as the model is not sustainable," Mugabe said in comments broadcast on Zimbabwe's state television.



"This humble gesture on Zimbabwe's part has no universal application but it demonstrates what is possible when people apply their minds to tasks before them," he said.



Mugabe said, in addition to his own cattle, other Zimbabweans had donated their cattle to double the number for a "noble cause."



An AU official said Mugabe had initially offered the cows themselves, but decided to auction them off when the union decided that there was no space for them at the AU's headquarters in Addis Ababa.



The AU is trying to wean itself from the foreign donors that finance the majority of its $782 million budget, up from $416.8 million last year. African leaders in July 2016 agreed in principle to charge a 0.2 percent levy on some exports to help finance AU operations.