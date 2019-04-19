​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ 22 ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ

ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນແລະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ

​ພິ​ເສດ ທ່ານ​ໂຣ​ເບີດ ມັ​ລ​ເລີ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບວ່າ ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ໄດ້ແຊກ​ແຂງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ການເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ປີ 2016 ຫລືບໍ່. ລາຍ​ງານດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ບໍ່ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ໃດໆ​

ທີ່​ພິ​ສູດ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ ​ເຖິງການ​ສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ໜ່ວຍ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາຫາ​ສຽງຂອງ

ທ່ານທຣຳ ກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ, ແຕ່​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານ ມັ​ລ​ເລີ ກັບທີມງານຂອງເພິ່ນ ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ

​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໄດ້​ວ່າ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄດ້​ຂັດຂວາງ​ຂະບວນການຍຸຕິທຳ ຫຼື​ບໍ່. ພວກຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ

​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ໄດ້​ພົບເຫັນ​ແງ່ມູມແນວ​ໃໝ່ ຢູ່ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານດັ່ງກ່າວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຫົວຂໍ້

ເລື້ອງການ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ ແລ້ວກໍ​ພັກ​ດັນ ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນຕໍ່ໄປ ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ.

​ຈິມ ມາ​ໂລນ ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ ຈາກວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ

ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ງະ​ອຽດມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ທີ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ, ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ມີຄວາມຊົມ​ຊື່ນ​ຍິນດີ​

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ ມັ​ລ​ເລີ ໄດ້​ອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ແລ້ວ​.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເປັນ​ມື້​ທີ່​ດີ​ຂອງຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ

ຄື​ກັນ. ມັນ​ບອກວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ສົມ​ຮູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດ, ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ກີດ​ຂວາງ​ໃດ​ໆ. ມັນ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​

ຢູ່ແລ້ວ ແລະ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ເລີຍ.”

ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ປ້າຍສີເປັນແບບໃໝ່​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ

ລະ​ບົບຕຸ​ລາ​ການ, ທີ່​ໄດ້​ອິ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຫຼາຍ​ອັນ ຕອນ​ທີ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີຊອກຫາ

ວິທີຢາກມີອິດ​ທິ​ພົນຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ນັ້ນ.

ໃນ​ຕອນ​ນຶ່ງ, ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ສັ່ງໃຫ້ ທ່ານ ດອນ ​ແມັກ​ແ​ກນ ຊຶ່ງ​ໃນເວລານັ້ນ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ

​ເປັນ​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ​ໃຫ້​ປົດໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ພິ​ເສດ ທ່ານ​ໂຣ​ເບີດ ມັ​ລ​ເລີ

ອອກ ດັ່ງທີ່ Chad Day ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວສານ Associated Press ໄດ້​ເວົ້າໄປວ່າ:

“ດຽວ​ນີ້ ທ່ານ ແມັກແ​ກນ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ວ່າບໍ່ໄດ້ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເຮັດແນວນັ້ນ, ແຕ່​ມັນ​ກໍ​ໄດ້

ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງ​ວ່າປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ແລະ​ລາຍ​ງານໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ

ມາລົງ, ໄດ້​ເຫັນຢູ່ໃນການສືບສວນ​ວ່າ ​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ ການ​ດຳ​ລົງ​

ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີຂອງເພິ່ນກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້ ແລະມີ​ບາງ​ອັນທີ່ຊໍ່ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນການ

ຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ.”

ລາຍ​ງານນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່ພົວ​ພັນ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄັ້ງ​ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ໜ່ວຍ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ

​ຫາ​ສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ກັບຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໃນ​ປີ 2016, ແຕ່​ ການສະ​ຫຼຸບ​ກໍບອກວ່າບໍ່ມີຫຼັກ​ຖານ

ວ່າໄດ້​ກໍ່​ອ​າ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ດ້ານສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ໜ່ວຍ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ ກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ມັ​ລ​ເລີ ບໍ່​ໄດ້ຕັດ​ສິນ​ວ່າ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄດ້​ຂັດຂວາງລະ​ບົບ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ການ. ລາຍ​ງານ

ນັ້ນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ສະ​ຫຼຸບວ່າ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້ກະ​ທຳ​ໂທດ​ອາ​ຍາ​ໃດ​ນຶ່ງ, ທັງ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ລະ​ບຸຄັກແນ່​ວ່າ

ຄວນເຮັດ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ ​ຕໍ່ເພິ່ນ.

ໃນຕອນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ກໍ​ຄື​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ທ່ານ​ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ ບາ​ຣ໌ ທີ່​ຕັດ​ສິນວ່າ

ຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ຕ່າງໆເລື້ອງ​ການ​ຂັດຂວາງ ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ມີຫລັກຖານທີ່ຈະ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ທາງ​

ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ໃດໆຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານ​ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ ບາ​ຣ໌ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ນອກຈາກພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ທີ່ວ່າ​

ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ຕ່າງໆຂັດຂວາງຂະບວນການຫລືບໍ່ແລ້ວ ຫຼັກ​ຖານອັນນີ້​ ໃນ​ການ​ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີ

ການຊັກ​ຈູງໄໃນທາງໃດ ​ກໍແມ່ນໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກໄປໃສ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາໃສ່ເລື້ອງຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈ

ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ຢາກ​ຂັດຂວາງການສືບສວນດັ່ງກ່າວ.”

ພວກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ​ແມ່ນຍັງ​ຄາ​ໃຈ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ ວ່າປະ​ທາ​ນາ

​ທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ມີການຂັດຂວາງດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແລະໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ຍານ​ທັນ​ໄດ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ທຳ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ

​ຕໍ່ໄປ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮວມ​ທັງ ປະ​ທານ​ຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມາທິ​ການ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ການ​ຂອງສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ

Jerold Nadler ນຳ.

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ Jerold Nadler ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ໄອ​ຍະ​

ການພິ​ເສດ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ແຈ້ງ​ຂາວ​ແລ້ວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ພົ້ນ​ໂທດ

ແລະບັດນີ້​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ ແມ່ນ​ຕົກ​ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ທາ​

ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບຕໍ່​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ. ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາຈະ​ຕ້ອງໄດ້​ຮັບ​ລາຍ​ງານ​

ທັງ​ໝົດ ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ລຶບ​ດ້ວຍນໍ້າ​ເມິກ​ດຳ​ ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ຂີດ​ກ້ອງ​ທີ່​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ພິ​ເສດ

ທ່ານ​ມັ​ລ​ເລີ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​.”

ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ຄາ​ໃຈຢູ່​ ທີ່​ວ່າ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີຂັດຂວາງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນັ້ນ ສາ​ມາດ ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ບົດ​ບັງ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ David Abraham ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ດ້ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໄປ.

ທ່ານ David Abraham ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ດ້ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ແນ່​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ວ່າ

ການ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້ ຈະ​ເປັນ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ​ຂອງປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຫຼື​ບໍ່. ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ສິ່ງ​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍ​

ທີ່ອ້າງ​ອີງ​ນັ້ນ​ ແມ່ນ​ກົງກັນຂ້າມກັບທັງ​ສອງ​ຢ່າງ ທັງ​ຫຼັກ​ຖານຄວາມ​ຈິງ ທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ

ການ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທັງ​ຄວາມ​ເລິກ​ແລບ​ດ້ານການຂັດຂວາງ​ທີ່ໃຊ້ຄວາມ​

ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມໂດຍ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ຈາກ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ລົງ​ມາ.”

ຂ່າວນອງ​ນັນ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ມາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ທ່າ​ນ​ມັ​ລ​ເລີ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເບິ່ງ​ຄືວ່າ

ການ​ອະພິປາຍທາງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ແລະ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ຂອງ​

ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ບໍ່​ມີ​ມື້ຈົບ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ Bill Sweeney ຊ່ຽວຊານ​ທາງ​ການ

​ເມືອງ ກ່າວ​ໄປ.

ທ່ານ Bill Sweeney ຊ່ຽວຊານ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້ ຍັງ​ຈະ​

ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ ເປັນ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ເດືອນໆ​ແລ້ວ​, ມັນກໍ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ ບັນ​ຫາ

​ທີ່​ແຕກ​ແຍກ​ກັນ ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ແຕກ​ແຍກ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ແລ້ວ​ນັ້ນ.”

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ທ່ານ​ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ ບາ​ຣ໌ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຮຽນໄປ​ໃຫ້​ປາກ​ຄຳ​ຊ້ອງ​ໜ້າ

​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ຍັງ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະຟັງ​ຈາກ​ໄອ​ຍະ​

ການ​ພິ​ເສດ ທ່ານ ມັ​ລ​ເລີ ເອງ​ນຳ ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ອັນ​ໃກ້​ນີ້.

After 22 months of investigation, the American public and Congress Thursday finally got to see the report of special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The report found no evidence of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, but Mueller and his team could not make a judgment on whether the president had sought to obstruct justice. Opposition Democrats have seized on new revelations in the report about the obstruction issue to push for further investigation in Congress. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.



At the White House, President Donald Trump was upbeat after the release of the Mueller report.



President Donald Trump:

"I'm having a good day too. It was called, no collusion, no obstruction. There never was, by the way, and there never will be."



But the report paints a different picture on the question of obstruction of justice, detailing numerous instances when the president sought to influence the investigation.



At one point, Trump ordered then-White House lawyer Don McGahn to have special counsel Robert Mueller fired, says Chad Day of the Associated Press.



Chad Day, Associated Press:

"Now McGahn rebuffed this effort, but it shows how the president, and the report quotes him, saw the probe as a possible end to his presidency and something that would threaten his power."



The report describes numerous contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russians in 2016, but concluded there was a lack of evidence of a criminal conspiracy between the campaign and Russia.



But Mueller did not make a judgment on whether the president sought to obstruct justice. The report did not conclude that Trump committed a crime, but neither did it exonerate him.



In the end, it was Attorney General William Barr who decided that the evidence of obstruction did not warrant further legal action.



William Barr, Attorney General:

"Apart from whether the acts were obstructive, this evidence of non-corrupt motives weighs heavily against any allegation that the president had a corrupt intent to obstruct the investigation."



Democrats were troubled by the detailed accounts of possible presidential obstruction and quickly vowed to investigate further, including House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerold Nadler.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, Democrat:

"The special counsel made clear that he did not exonerate the president, and the responsibility now falls to Congress to hold the president accountable for his actions. Congress must get the full, unredacted report along with the underlying evidence uncovered by special counsel Mueller."



The lingering questions over presidential obstruction could continue to cast a cloud over the Trump White House, says legal analyst David Abraham.



David Abraham, University of Miami:

"I am not sure that the findings constitute a victory for the president. ((FLASH EDIT)) But those claims run contrary both to the facts regarding the effectiveness of Russian interventions and as to the depth and extent and depth of the obstruction efforts by the White House from the president on down."



The ongoing controversy over the Mueller report makes it likely that the legal and political debate over Trump's actions will drag on indefinitely, says political expert Bill Sweeney.



Bill Sweeney, American University:

"If this goes on for weeks and months, it will be another divisive issue within a country that is already strongly divided."



Attorney General Barr has been asked to testify before Congress next month and Democrats also want to hear from special counsel Mueller himself in the near future.