ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການສືບສວນສອບສວນມາເປັນເວລາ 22 ເດືອນແລ້ວ ໃນທີ່ສຸດ
ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນແລະລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ກໍໄດ້ເຫັນລາຍງານຂອງໄອຍະການ
ພິເສດ ທ່ານໂຣເບີດ ມັລເລີ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ແຊກແຂງເຂົ້າໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ປີ 2016 ຫລືບໍ່. ລາຍງານດັ່ງກ່າວ ບໍ່ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນຫຼັກຖານໃດໆ
ທີ່ພິສູດໃຫ້ເຫັນ ເຖິງການສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດລະຫວ່າງໜ່ວຍໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງ
ທ່ານທຣຳ ກັບຣັດເຊຍ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ທ່ານ ມັລເລີ ກັບທີມງານຂອງເພິ່ນ ບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະ
ຕັດສິນໄດ້ວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ຂັດຂວາງຂະບວນການຍຸຕິທຳ ຫຼືບໍ່. ພວກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ
ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນແງ່ມູມແນວໃໝ່ ຢູ່ໃນລາຍງານດັ່ງກ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບຫົວຂໍ້
ເລື້ອງການຂັດຂວາງ ແລ້ວກໍພັກດັນ ໃຫ້ມີການສືບສວນຕໍ່ໄປ ໃນລັດຖະສະພາ.
ຈິມ ມາໂລນ ນັກຂ່າວແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານເພີ້ມຕື່ມ ຈາກວໍຊິງຕັນ
ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍງະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ມີຄວາມຊົມຊື່ນຍິນດີ
ຫຼັງຈາກ ລາຍງານຂອງທ່ານ ມັລເລີ ໄດ້ອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ແລ້ວ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເປັນມື້ທີ່ດີຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ
ຄືກັນ. ມັນບອກວ່າ ບໍ່ມີການສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດ, ບໍ່ມີການກີດຂວາງໃດໆ. ມັນບໍ່ເຄີຍມີ
ຢູ່ແລ້ວ ແລະກໍຈະບໍ່ມີເລີຍ.”
ແຕ່ວ່າລາຍງານດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ປ້າຍສີເປັນແບບໃໝ່ໃນເລື້ອງກ່ຽວກັບການຂັດຂວາງ
ລະບົບຕຸລາການ, ທີ່ໄດ້ອິທິບາຍຢ່າງລະອຽດຫຼາຍອັນ ຕອນທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີຊອກຫາ
ວິທີຢາກມີອິດທິພົນຢູ່ໃນການສືບສວນນັ້ນ.
ໃນຕອນນຶ່ງ, ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ ທ່ານ ດອນ ແມັກແກນ ຊຶ່ງໃນເວລານັ້ນດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ
ເປັນທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ໃຫ້ປົດໄອຍະການພິເສດ ທ່ານໂຣເບີດ ມັລເລີ
ອອກ ດັ່ງທີ່ Chad Day ຈາກອົງການຂ່າວສານ Associated Press ໄດ້ເວົ້າໄປວ່າ:
“ດຽວນີ້ ທ່ານ ແມັກແກນ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດວ່າບໍ່ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມເຮັດແນວນັ້ນ, ແຕ່ມັນກໍໄດ້
ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງວ່າປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະລາຍງານໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາຄຳເວົ້າຂອງເພິ່ນ
ມາລົງ, ໄດ້ເຫັນຢູ່ໃນການສືບສວນວ່າ ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ ທີ່ຈະສິ້ນສຸດ ການດຳລົງ
ຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງເພິ່ນກໍເປັນໄດ້ ແລະມີບາງອັນທີ່ຊໍ່ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນການ
ຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ອຳນາດຂອງເພິ່ນ.”
ລາຍງານນັ້ນ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍເຖິງການຕິດຕໍ່ພົວພັນຫຼາຍໆຄັ້ງ ລະຫວ່າງໜ່ວຍໂຄສະນາ
ຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ກັບຣັດເຊຍ ໃນປີ 2016, ແຕ່ ການສະຫຼຸບກໍບອກວ່າບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານ
ວ່າໄດ້ກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳດ້ານສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດ ລະຫວ່າງໜ່ວຍໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ກັບຣັດເຊຍ.
ແຕ່ທ່ານມັລເລີ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕັດສິນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ຂັດຂວາງລະບົບຕຸລາການ. ລາຍງານ
ນັ້ນບໍ່ໄດ້ສະຫຼຸບວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ກະທຳໂທດອາຍາໃດນຶ່ງ, ທັງຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ລະບຸຄັກແນ່ວ່າ
ຄວນເຮັດຢ່າງໃດ ຕໍ່ເພິ່ນ.
ໃນຕອນສຸດທ້າຍ ກໍຄືລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ທ່ານວິລລຽມ ບາຣ໌ ທີ່ຕັດສິນວ່າ
ຫຼັກຖານຕ່າງໆເລື້ອງການຂັດຂວາງ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ມີຫລັກຖານທີ່ຈະເອົາບາດກ້າວທາງ
ກົດໝາຍໃດໆຕໍ່ໄປ.
ທ່ານວິລລຽມ ບາຣ໌ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ນອກຈາກພາກສ່ວນທີ່ວ່າ
ບາດກ້າວຕ່າງໆຂັດຂວາງຂະບວນການຫລືບໍ່ແລ້ວ ຫຼັກຖານອັນນີ້ ໃນການບໍ່ໄດ້ມີ
ການຊັກຈູງໄໃນທາງໃດ ກໍແມ່ນໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກໄປໃສ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາໃສ່ເລື້ອງຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈ
ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ຢາກຂັດຂວາງການສືບສວນດັ່ງກ່າວ.”
ພວກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແມ່ນຍັງຄາໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບລາຍລະອຽດທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ ວ່າປະທານາ
ທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ມີການຂັດຂວາງດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະໄດ້ປະຕິຍານທັນໄດວ່າ ຈະທຳການສືບສວນ
ຕໍ່ໄປ ຊຶ່ງຮວມທັງ ປະທານຂອງຄະນະກຳມາທິການຕຸລາການຂອງສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ
Jerold Nadler ນຳ.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ Jerold Nadler ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໄອຍະ
ການພິເສດ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ແຈ້ງຂາວແລ້ວວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີພົ້ນໂທດ
ແລະບັດນີ້ຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ແມ່ນຕົກເປັນຂອງລັດຖະສະພາ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ປະທາ
ນາທິບໍດີຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການກະທຳຂອງເພິ່ນ. ລັດຖະສະພາຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບລາຍງານ
ທັງໝົດ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ລຶບດ້ວຍນໍ້າເມິກດຳ ພ້ອມກັບຫຼັກຖານທີ່ຂີດກ້ອງທີ່ໄອຍະການພິເສດ
ທ່ານມັລເລີ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນ.”
ຄຳຖາມທີ່ຍັງຄາໃຈຢູ່ ທີ່ວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂັດຂວາງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ສາມາດ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ບົດບັງທຳນຽບຂາວຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ David Abraham ນັກວິເຄາະດ້ານກົດໝາຍໄດ້ກ່າວໄປ.
ທ່ານ David Abraham ນັກວິເຄາະດ້ານກົດໝາຍກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈທີ່ວ່າ
ການພົບເຫັນທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ຈະເປັນໄຊຊະນະຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຫຼືບໍ່. ແຕ່ວ່າສິ່ງທັງຫຼາຍ
ທີ່ອ້າງອີງນັ້ນ ແມ່ນກົງກັນຂ້າມກັບທັງສອງຢ່າງ ທັງຫຼັກຖານຄວາມຈິງ ທີ່ເວົ້າເຖິງ
ການແຊກແຊງຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ທັງຄວາມເລິກແລບດ້ານການຂັດຂວາງທີ່ໃຊ້ຄວາມ
ພະຍາຍາມໂດຍທຳນຽບຂາວ ຈາກປະທານາທິບໍດີ ລົງມາ.”
ຂ່າວນອງນັນທີ່ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ມາ ກ່ຽວກັບລາຍງານຂອງທ່ານມັລເລີ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ
ການອະພິປາຍທາງກົດໝາຍແລະທາງການເມືອງ ກ່ຽວກັບການເອົາບາດກ້າວຂອງ
ທ່ານທຣຳ ຈະດຳເນີນສືບຕໍ່ໄປ ບໍ່ມີມື້ຈົບ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ Bill Sweeney ຊ່ຽວຊານທາງການ
ເມືອງ ກ່າວໄປ.
ທ່ານ Bill Sweeney ຊ່ຽວຊານທາງການເມືອງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າຫາກເລື້ອງນີ້ ຍັງຈະ
ສືບຕໍ່ ເປັນຫຼາຍໆສັບປະດາ ແລະເປັນເດືອນໆແລ້ວ, ມັນກໍຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດ ບັນຫາ
ທີ່ແຕກແຍກກັນ ພາຍໃນປະເທດ ທີ່ມີການແຕກແຍກກັນຢູ່ແລ້ວນັ້ນ.”
ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ທ່ານວິລລຽມ ບາຣ໌ ໄດ້ຖືກຮ້ອງຮຽນໄປໃຫ້ປາກຄຳຊ້ອງໜ້າ
ລັດຖະສະພາ ໃນເດືອນໜ້ານີ້ ແລະພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຍັງຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະຟັງຈາກໄອຍະ
ການພິເສດ ທ່ານ ມັລເລີ ເອງນຳ ໃນອະນາຄົດອັນໃກ້ນີ້.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມຕື່ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
After 22 months of investigation, the American public and Congress Thursday finally got to see the report of special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The report found no evidence of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, but Mueller and his team could not make a judgment on whether the president had sought to obstruct justice. Opposition Democrats have seized on new revelations in the report about the obstruction issue to push for further investigation in Congress. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.
At the White House, President Donald Trump was upbeat after the release of the Mueller report.
President Donald Trump:
"I'm having a good day too. It was called, no collusion, no obstruction. There never was, by the way, and there never will be."
But the report paints a different picture on the question of obstruction of justice, detailing numerous instances when the president sought to influence the investigation.
At one point, Trump ordered then-White House lawyer Don McGahn to have special counsel Robert Mueller fired, says Chad Day of the Associated Press.
Chad Day, Associated Press:
"Now McGahn rebuffed this effort, but it shows how the president, and the report quotes him, saw the probe as a possible end to his presidency and something that would threaten his power."
The report describes numerous contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russians in 2016, but concluded there was a lack of evidence of a criminal conspiracy between the campaign and Russia.
But Mueller did not make a judgment on whether the president sought to obstruct justice. The report did not conclude that Trump committed a crime, but neither did it exonerate him.
In the end, it was Attorney General William Barr who decided that the evidence of obstruction did not warrant further legal action.
William Barr, Attorney General:
"Apart from whether the acts were obstructive, this evidence of non-corrupt motives weighs heavily against any allegation that the president had a corrupt intent to obstruct the investigation."
Democrats were troubled by the detailed accounts of possible presidential obstruction and quickly vowed to investigate further, including House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerold Nadler.
Rep. Jerrold Nadler, Democrat:
"The special counsel made clear that he did not exonerate the president, and the responsibility now falls to Congress to hold the president accountable for his actions. Congress must get the full, unredacted report along with the underlying evidence uncovered by special counsel Mueller."
The lingering questions over presidential obstruction could continue to cast a cloud over the Trump White House, says legal analyst David Abraham.
David Abraham, University of Miami:
"I am not sure that the findings constitute a victory for the president. ((FLASH EDIT)) But those claims run contrary both to the facts regarding the effectiveness of Russian interventions and as to the depth and extent and depth of the obstruction efforts by the White House from the president on down."
The ongoing controversy over the Mueller report makes it likely that the legal and political debate over Trump's actions will drag on indefinitely, says political expert Bill Sweeney.
Bill Sweeney, American University:
"If this goes on for weeks and months, it will be another divisive issue within a country that is already strongly divided."
Attorney General Barr has been asked to testify before Congress next month and Democrats also want to hear from special counsel Mueller himself in the near future.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ