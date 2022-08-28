ມີການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນ ທີ່ບໍ່ປອດໄພຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ລະຫວ່າງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ກັບ ຈີນ ຢູ່ໃກ້ພາກພື້ນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້

ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊ​ການກອງ​ທັບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຄົນ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ພາ​ລະ​ກິດ​ການ​ກວດ​ກາ​ສອດ​ແນມ​ ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ໃນ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ “ເຫດ​ການ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ປອດ​ໄພ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍ​ຄັ້ງ​ເມື່ອບໍ່​ດົນ​ມ​າ​ນີ້” າ ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ກັນ​ນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ຕາມ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຟິ​ລ ເມີ​ເຊີ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນ ຊິດ​ນີ, ເຊິ່ງ​ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ກວດ​ກາ​ສອດ​ແນມ​ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ອາ​ກາດ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ສະ​ກັດ​ກັ້ນ ​ໂດຍ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ລົບ​ຈີນ ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ນ່​ານ​ຟ້າ​ສາ​ກົນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ອ້າງກຳ​ມະ​ສິດ​ເອົາ​ໂດຍ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້.

ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນັ້ນ, ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ແຄນ​ເບີ​ຣາ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ​ນັ້ນ, ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່.

ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ນັ້ນ​ມາ, ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຊຸດ​ໂຊມ​ລົງ​ ໃນ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຍ້ອນ​ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ພູມ​ສາດ​ການ​ເມືອງ, ການ​ທູດ ແລະ

ການ​ຄ້າຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງ.

ແລະ ມັນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັນ​ອື່​ນໆ ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ລະ​ບຸ​ເທື່ອ​ກັບ​ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ ຈີນ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ພົນ​ໂທອາ​ກາດ​ ໂຣ​ເບີດ ຊິບ​ແມນ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ຄົນ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ອາ​ກາດ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ 2022 ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ໃນ​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຕໍ່​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ຊິບ​ແມນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າເຫດ​ການ​ຕ່າງໆ​ແມ່ນ “ຮຸນ​ແຮງ” ແລະ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ວ່າ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ບິນ​ກວດ​ກາ​ສອດ​ແນມ​ທາງ​ທະ​ເລ​ ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ໃນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ແຄນ​ເບີ​ຣາ ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັນ​ເມື່ອບໍ່​ດົນ​ມານີ້, ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ບໍ່​ຄາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຫັນ​ການ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັນ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ ຈີນ ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້, ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນ​ບ້ານ​ຂອງ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ແລະ ໄດ້ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ດ້ານ​ເຂດ​ແດນ ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ມາຫຼາຍ​ປີ.

ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ລາຍ​ງານ, ທ່ານ ຊິບ​ແມນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ດຸ​ຮ້າຍຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ທ່ານ ຊິບ​ແມນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ຈີນ ມີ​ຄວາ​ມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທາງ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຕາ​ຢ້ານ ແລະ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ວ່າ​ຄວາ​ມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທາງດ້ານ​ອາ​ກາດໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້​ນັ້ນ​ຈະ​ຍັບ​ຢັ້ງ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ນ່ານ​ຟ້າ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ແລະ ມັນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ສ້າງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ເພື່ອ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ເຈົ້າ​ປ​ະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ ຈີນ.”

ທ່ານ ຊິ​ບ​ແມນ ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ແຄນ​ເບີ​ຣາ ກັບ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ອາ​ກາດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ແຟ​ຣັງ ເຄັນ​ດ​ອ​ລ. ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ຢູ່​ອ້ອມ ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ແລະ ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ໃນ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້.

ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ສອດ​ຄ່ອງ​ ກັບ​ການຝຶກ​ຊ້ອມ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສາ​ກົນ​ສາມ​ອາ​ທິດ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ຊື່​ວ່າ Exercise Pitch Black.

ການ​ຝຶກ​ຊ້ອມ​ຂອງ​ປີນີ້​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ 2,500 ຄົນ​ມາ​ລວມ​ກັນ ແລະ ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ທະ​ຫານຫຼາຍ​ເຖິງ 100 ລຳ​ຈາກ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ​ລວມ​ມີ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ, ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ, ສິງ​ກະ​ໂປ ແລະ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງຈາກ ເຢຍ​ຣະ​ມັນ, ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ທຳ​ອິດ.

ການ​ຝຶກ​ຊ້ອມ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ ຈາກວັນ​ທີ 19 ສິງ​ຫາ ເຖິງ​ທີ 8 ກັນ​ຍາ.

In May, a Royal Australian Air Force surveillance plane was intercepted by a Chinese fighter jet in international air space claimed by Beijing in the South China Sea region.

At the time, officials in Canberra accused Beijing, Australia’s biggest trading partner, of intimidation.

Since then, bilateral ties have been strained in recent years over various geo-political, diplomatic and trade disputes.

And there have been other as-yet unspecified encounters with Chinese forces, according to Air Marshal Robert Chipman, who became the new chief of the Australian air force in July 2022.

In his first comments to the media, Chipman said the incidents were “robust” and he insisted that Australia would continue its maritime surveillance flights over the region.

Speaking to reporters in Canberra, he said that despite the recent encounters, Australia did not expect to see an increase in confrontations with Chinese aircraft near the South China Sea, which is home to vital shipping lanes and has enflamed territorial disputes in the region for years.

During a media briefing, Chipman said Beijing has become increasingly assertive in the region.

“We think that China has a formidable aerospace capability and that they have concentrated that aerospace capability in the South China Sea region to deter others from going into that airspace. It does not make it impenetrable and it does not mean that you cannot deliver military effects to achieve your interest when you are operating against China.”

Chipman has held talks in Canberra with U.S. Secretary for the Air Force Frank Kendall. Both sides have spoken about tensions around Taiwan and boosting cooperation in the South China Sea.

The talks have coincided with Exercise Pitch Black, a three-week international military exercise in northern Australia.

This year’s event brings together 2,500 personnel and up to 100 military aircraft from around the world including France, Indonesia, Singapore and the United States.

Forces from Germany, Japan, and Korea are participating fully for the first time.

The military exercises run from August 19 to September 8.