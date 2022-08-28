ມີການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນ ທີ່ບໍ່ປອດໄພຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ລະຫວ່າງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ກັບ ຈີນ ຢູ່ໃກ້ພາກພື້ນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້

ຜູ້ບັນຊການກອງທັບອາກາດຄົນໃໝ່ຂອງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າພາລະກິດການກວດກາສອດແນມ ຈະດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈະມີ “ເຫດການທີ່ບໍ່ປອດໄພເກີດຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍຄັ້ງເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້” າ ໃນພາກພື້ນທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນນັ້ນກໍຕາມ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ຟິລ ເມີເຊີ ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນ ຊິດນີ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຮືອບິນກວດກາສອດແນມຂອງກອງທັບອາກາດ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ຖືກສະກັດກັ້ນ ໂດຍເຮືອບິນລົບຈີນ ໃນເຂດນ່ານຟ້າສາກົນທີ່ຖືກອ້າງກຳມະສິດເອົາໂດຍ ປັກກິ່ງ ໃນພາກພື້ນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້.
ໃນເວລານັ້ນ, ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແຄນເບີຣາ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາ ປັກກິ່ງ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຄູ່ຮ່ວມການຄ້າທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍນັ້ນ, ກ່ຽວກັບການຂົ່ມຂູ່.
ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ, ສາຍພົວພັນສອງຝ່າຍແມ່ນໄດ້ຊຸດໂຊມລົງ ໃນສອງສາມປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຍ້ອນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ ທາງດ້ານພູມສາດການເມືອງ, ການທູດ ແລະ
ການຄ້າຫຼາຍຢ່າງ.
ແລະ ມັນໄດ້ມີການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນອື່ນໆ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກລະບຸເທື່ອກັບກອງກຳລັງ ຈີນ, ອີງຕາມພົນໂທອາກາດ ໂຣເບີດ ຊິບແມນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຜູ້ບັນຊາການຄົນໃໝ່ຂອງກອງທັບອາກາດ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດ 2022 ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ໃນຄຳເຫັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານຕໍ່ສື່ມວນຊົນນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ຊິບແມນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າເຫດການຕ່າງໆແມ່ນ “ຮຸນແຮງ” ແລະ ທ່ານໄດ້ຢືນຢັດວ່າ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ການບິນກວດກາສອດແນມທາງທະເລ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນພາກພື້ນດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ໃນການກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແຄນເບີຣາ ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້, ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ບໍ່ຄາດທີ່ຈະເຫັນການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນກັບເຮືອບິນ ຈີນ ຢູ່ໃກ້ທະເລຈີນໃຕ້, ເຊິ່ງເປັນບ້ານຂອງເສັ້ນທາງການຂົນສົ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນ ແລະ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງດ້ານເຂດແດນ ໃນພາກພື້ນດັ່ງກ່າວມາຫຼາຍປີ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງກອງປະຊຸມລາຍງານ, ທ່ານ ຊິບແມນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ປັກກິ່ງ ແມ່ນໄດ້ມີຄວາມດຸຮ້າຍຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນໃນພາກພື້ນດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ທ່ານ ຊິບແມນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຄິດວ່າ ຈີນ ມີຄວາມສາມາດທາງອະວະກາດທີ່ເປັນຕາຢ້ານ ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຕັ້ງໃຈວ່າຄວາມສາມາດທາງດ້ານອາກາດໃນພາກພື້ນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ນັ້ນຈະຍັບຢັ້ງຄົນອື່ນໆບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດນ່ານຟ້າດັ່ງກ່າວ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າໄປໄດ້ ແລະ ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ສາມາດສ້າງຜົນກະທົບທາງທະຫານເພື່ອບັນລຸຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເວລາທີ່ເຈົ້າປະຕິບັດການຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ຈີນ.”
ທ່ານ ຊິບແມນ ໄດ້ຈັດການເຈລະຈາໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແຄນເບີຣາ ກັບຫົວໜ້າກອງທັບອາກາດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ແຟຣັງ ເຄັນດອລ. ທັງສອງຝ່າຍໄດ້ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຢູ່ອ້ອມ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະ ຂະຫຍາຍການຮ່ວມມືໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້.
ການເຈລະຈາດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນສອດຄ່ອງ ກັບການຝຶກຊ້ອມທະຫານສາກົນສາມອາທິດໃນພາກເໜືອຂອງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຊື່ວ່າ Exercise Pitch Black.
ການຝຶກຊ້ອມຂອງປີນີ້ໄດ້ນຳເອົາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ 2,500 ຄົນມາລວມກັນ ແລະ ເຮືອບິນທະຫານຫຼາຍເຖິງ 100 ລຳຈາກທົ່ວໂລກລວມມີ ຝຣັ່ງ, ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ, ສິງກະໂປ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ.
ກອງກຳລັງຈາກ ເຢຍຣະມັນ, ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ.
ການຝຶກຊ້ອມທະຫານຕ່າງໆຈະດຳເນີນ ຈາກວັນທີ 19 ສິງຫາ ເຖິງທີ 8 ກັນຍາ.
In May, a Royal Australian Air Force surveillance plane was intercepted by a Chinese fighter jet in international air space claimed by Beijing in the South China Sea region.
At the time, officials in Canberra accused Beijing, Australia’s biggest trading partner, of intimidation.
Since then, bilateral ties have been strained in recent years over various geo-political, diplomatic and trade disputes.
And there have been other as-yet unspecified encounters with Chinese forces, according to Air Marshal Robert Chipman, who became the new chief of the Australian air force in July 2022.
In his first comments to the media, Chipman said the incidents were “robust” and he insisted that Australia would continue its maritime surveillance flights over the region.
Speaking to reporters in Canberra, he said that despite the recent encounters, Australia did not expect to see an increase in confrontations with Chinese aircraft near the South China Sea, which is home to vital shipping lanes and has enflamed territorial disputes in the region for years.
During a media briefing, Chipman said Beijing has become increasingly assertive in the region.
“We think that China has a formidable aerospace capability and that they have concentrated that aerospace capability in the South China Sea region to deter others from going into that airspace. It does not make it impenetrable and it does not mean that you cannot deliver military effects to achieve your interest when you are operating against China.”
Chipman has held talks in Canberra with U.S. Secretary for the Air Force Frank Kendall. Both sides have spoken about tensions around Taiwan and boosting cooperation in the South China Sea.
The talks have coincided with Exercise Pitch Black, a three-week international military exercise in northern Australia.
This year’s event brings together 2,500 personnel and up to 100 military aircraft from around the world including France, Indonesia, Singapore and the United States.
Forces from Germany, Japan, and Korea are participating fully for the first time.
The military exercises run from August 19 to September 8.