ເດັກນ້ອຍເກີດໃໝ່ ຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນຕົກ ແລະ ພາກກາງອາຟຣິກາ ເສຍຊີວິດ ເວລາໂລກບໍ່ສາມາດ ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອພຽງພໍ ແກ່ ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍຜູ້ທຸກຈົນ

ອົງການ​ກອງ​ທຶນເດັກ ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ ຫລື UNICEF ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ

​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ໃໝ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່ທຸກ​ຈົນ​ທີ່ສຸດຈຳນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບອັນ

ຕະລາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ໂລກ ແມ່ນມີເດັກນ້ອຍຊີວິດ​ຢູ່ 50 ​ເທົ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນດາ​ປະ​ເທດ

​ຮັ່ງມີ​ທີ​ສຸດ ​ແລະ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ປອດ​ໄພ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ໂລກ.

​ທ່ານ​ເຮັນຣີ​ແອັດ​ຕາ ຟໍ​ເຣ ຫົວໜ້າ​ບໍລິຫານ​ອົງການກອງ​ທຶນ​ເດັກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​

ໄຕ​ມາດ​ຂອງ​ສັດຕະວັດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນ​ການ​ປັບປຸງທີ່​ກວ້າງ​ຂວາງໃນດ້ານ​ສຸຂະ

ພາບ​ພວກ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ທີ່ມີ​ອາຍຸແກ່​ກວ່າ "ພວກ​ເຮົາກໍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີຄວາມ​ກ້າວໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຄ້າຍຄື​ກັນ

​ທີ່ຈະ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ ລະ​ວ່າງ​ພວກ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ ອາຍຸ​ຕໍ່າ​ກວ່າ​ນຶ່ງ​ເດືອນ." ​

“​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ການ​ຕາຍ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ໄດ້ ມັນກໍ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແຈ້ງ​ຂາວ​ຢູ່​ວ່າ​

ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຊ່ອຍ​ພວກ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ທີ່​ທຸກ​ຈົນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ໂລກໄດ້.

ການ​ສຳ​ຫລວດ​ໃນ 195 ປະ​ເທດພົບ ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ຢ່າ​ງໜ້າຕື່ນ​ຕົກ​ໃຈ ​ໃນ​ອັດຕາ​ການ​ຕາຍ ຂອງພວກ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ທີ່ເກີດ​ໃໝ່​ຢູ່​ໃນບັນດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທຸກ​ຈົນ ​ແລະ​ຮັ່ງມີ ​ແລະ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່

​ຂອງການ​ຕາຍ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນເປັນ​ເລື່ອງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ໄດ້. ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເລ່ຍ​ແລ້ວ ລາຍ​ງາ​ນ

ກ່າວວ່າມີ​ການ​ຕາຍ 27 ຄົນ ​ໃນ​ຈຳນວນ 1000 ຄົນ​ຈາກການ​ເກີດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ທຸກ​

ຈົນ ເມື່ອປຽບທຽບ​ໃສ່​ກັບການ​ຕາຍ 3 ຄົນໃນ​ຈຳນວນ 1,000 ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນດາ​ປະ​

ເທດ​ທີ່​ຮັ່ງມີ.

​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ຕໍ່າ​ສຸດໂດຍມີ ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ 22 ຄົນ

​ຂອງ​ການ​ຕາ​ຍ ການ​ສຳ​ຫລວດ​ໄດ້ຊີ້​ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າແປດ​ບ່ອນໃນຈຳນວນ 10 ​ບ່ອນແມ່ນ

​ເປັນ​ອັນຕະລາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດສຳລັບການ​ເກີດ ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່ໃນເຂດໃຕ້​ທະ​ເລ​ຊາຍ​ຮາຣາ

ອາ​ຟຣິກາ.

ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ເກີດ​ໃໝ່​ຄົນນຶ່ງຕາຍ​ໃນ​ຈຳນວນ

1,111 ຄົນ.

​ໃນ​ຈຳນວນບັນດາ 10 ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ສູງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ແປ​ດປະ​ເທດ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ເຂດ​ທະ

​ເລ​ຊາຍ​ຊາ​ຮາຣາ ອາ​ຟຣິກ. ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ ສາທາລະນະ​ລັດ​ອາ​ຟຣິກາ​ກາງ ​ໂຊ​ມາລີ

​ເລ​ໂຊ​ໂທ ກີ​ເນຍບິດ​ໂຊ ​ແລະ​ຊູ​ດານ​ໃຕ້ ​ໄອ​ວໍຣີ​ໂຄສ ມາລີ ​ແລະ​ປະເທດແຈດ.

​ແຕ່ລະ​ປີ ພວກ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ຈຳນວນ 2 ລ້ານ 6 ​ແສນຄົນ ຈະບໍ່​ລອດ​ຊີວິດ​ກາຍເດືອນ

ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.



The United Nations children's fund reports newborn babies in some of the poorest, most dangerous countries in the world are up to 50 times more likely to die than are newborns in some of the world's richest, safest countries.



While the last quarter-century has seen broad improvements in older children's health, "we have not made similar progress in ending deaths among children less than one month old," said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF's executive director.



"Given that the majority of these deaths are preventable, clearly we are failing the world's poorest babies."



A survey of 195 countries finds a shocking disparity in the mortality rates of newborn babies in poor and rich countries, and most of those deaths are preventable. On average, it reports 27 deaths out of 1,000 births in poor countries compared to 3 deaths out of 1,000 in rich countries.



While Pakistan is the lowest ranked country with a one in 22 chance of death, the survey notes eight of the 10 most dangerous places to be born are in sub-Saharan Africa.



Japan tops the rankings with only one newborn death out of 1,111.



Of the 10 highest-risk countries, eight are in sub-Saharan Africa. They are: the Central African Republic, Somalia, Lesotho, Guinea-Bissau and South Sudan, Ivory Coast, Mali and Chad.



Each year, some 2.6 million babies do not survive through their first month.



This month, UNICEF is launching a global campaign called "Every Child ALIVE," which aims to reduce deaths among newborn babies. UNICEF official Meg French, who heads the campaign, tells VOA there are simple, affordable measures even the poorest countries can take to bring down this unacceptably high death toll.



"We know that one of the things that would help babies the most is to be born into a safe pair of hands. So, a trained midwife, doctor or nurse. Initially you do not need big fancy hospitals. If you can get trained health workers that can get out into communities that is a really important first step."



French says other proven solutions that can prevent newborn deaths include access to clean water, disinfectants, breast feeding within the first hour of birth, skin-to-skin contact and good nutrition.



UNICEF is appealing to governments to invest in improving fragile health-care systems. It says providing facilities for mothers and newborns with water, soap and electricity will go a long way toward saving lives.

