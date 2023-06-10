ການປາກົດໂຕຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ຈີນ ທີ່ມີອໍານາດເຂັ້ມແຂງ ໄດ້ນໍາໄປສູ່ການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນໃກ້ຂຶ້ນໃນຂົງເຂດ ອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ

ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ສົ່ງເຮືອບິນລົບອາຍ​ພົ່ນ​ບິນ​ຂຶ້ນ ລຸນຫຼັງເຮືອບິນກອງທັບ ຈີນ ແລະຣັດເຊຍ ​ໄດ້ບິນເຂົ້າໄປເຂດປ້ອງກັນໄພທາງອາກາດຂອງຕົນ ໃນບໍລິເວນທາງທິດໃຕ້ແລະທິດຕາເວັນອອກຂອງແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີ. ການລ່ວງ​ລ້ຳດັ່ງ ກ່າວ ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນລະຫວ່າງກໍາລັງຂອງສະຫະລັດແລະ ຈີນ ຢູ່ໃນຊ່ອງແຄບໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະທະເລຈີນໃຕ້, ເຊິ່ງລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນອ້າງວ່າ ເປັນຕົວຢ່າງໃນ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ ແບບ​ບໍ່​ຢ້ານ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນຂອງກອງ ທັບຈີນ. ຫົວໜ້ານັກຂ່າວປະຈໍາທໍານຽບຂາວ ແພັດຊີ ວິດາກຸສວາຣາ ຈະ​ພາ

ທ່ານສັງເກດເບິ່ງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທີ່ກໍາລັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດມະຫາ

ອໍານາດໂລກ ທີ່ພວມເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດ ອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ, ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ມີຢ່າງໜ້ອຍສອງເຫດການ ທີ່ມີການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນທີ່ໃກ້ທີ່ສຸດລະຫວ່າງກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລົບ​ ແລະ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈີນ ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາ ບໍ່ຮອດສອງອາທິດ ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນ ລວງ​ທັງ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນລົບຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ແລ່ນຕັດໜ້າ ກຳ​ປັ່ນພິຄາດຂອງສະ ຫະລັດ ໃນໄລຍະໃກ້ທີ່ສຸດ ​ຢູ່ໃນຊ່ອງແຄບໄຕ້ຫວັນ.

ເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວ ເກີດຂຶ້ນໂດຍບັງເອີນ ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່ມີການຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມຂອງ ກອງ​ທັບ​ເຮືອສາມຝ່າຍຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ລະຫວ່າງໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງສະຫະ ລັດ, ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະ ຟີລິບປິນ.

ທ່ານຫວັງ ເວິນບິນ, ໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງຈີນ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຈີນກາງວ່າ:

“ສະຫະລັດ ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນການເກາະຜິດກ່ອນ, ແລະຝ່າຍ ຈີນ ພຽງແຕ່ດໍາເນີນການຮັບມື ໂດຍຈັດການໃຫ້ສະຖານະການຢູ່ໃນຂອບເຂດຂອງລະບຽບແລະກົດໝາຍເທົ່ານັ້ນ.”

“ໃນ​ເມື່ອ​ວ່າພວກເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ຫົວຊາຕໍ່ການເຕືອນຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະດໍາເນີນມາດຕະການທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ຈໍາເປັນ ຕໍ່ພວກເຈົ້າ.”

ການປະເຊີນໜ້າ ລະຫວ່າງ ກອງທັບເຮືອຂອງຈີນ ແລະກອງທັບເຮືອຂອງປະ ເທດອື່ນໆ ເຊັ່ນ: ກອງທັບເຮືອຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຊ່ວງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດປີທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້, ພ້ອມດ້ວຍການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຕ່າງໆທາງທະ​ຫານຂອງປັກກິ່ງ ຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ສະຫະລັດ, ​ກໍ​ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັນໄດ້ໃຊ້ວິ​ທີ​ການ​ໃນ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ກຳ​ລັງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍເພີ້ມການຊ້ອມລົບກັບບັນດາພັນທະມິດຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ, ເຊິ່ງປັກກິ່ງພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ການຊ້ອມລົບເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເປັນການເກາະຜິດ, ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງກັນງ່າຍຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານຊູຣີ ລີເນັດສກີ (Zuri Linetsky), ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຈາກກຸ່ມມູນນິທິ ຢູເຣເຊຍ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ມັນເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງມາດຕະຖານ ແລະການຂັດຂວາງອັນໃໝ່, ໂດຍສະ ເພາະ ເມື່ອພິຈາລະນາເບິ່ງຄວາມຈິງທີ່ວ່າ ມີການສື່ສານທີ່ຈໍາກັດລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຈີນ.”

ທໍານຽບຂາວ ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການຕໍາໜິຂອງພວກເຂົາ ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍາລັງພະຍາຍາມທີ່​ຈະ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາຫາລືກັບຈີນ.

ທ່ານຈອນ ເຄີບີ, ໂຄສົກຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນງານຢ່າງໜັກ, ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີກໍໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດກັບຄືນມາເຈລະຈາກັນອີກຄັ້ງ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ຈິດ​ໃຈ​ ຂອງ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັນໃນ​ເທື່ອ​ແລ້ວ ລະຫວ່າງ ສປ ຈີນ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ.”

ການປະຊຸມປະຈໍາປີ ຊັງກຣີ-ລາ (Shangri-la) ຢູ່ສິງກະໂປໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້, ປັກກິ່ງ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການຮຽກຮ້ອງ ຂອງວໍຊິງຕັນ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ມີການປະຊຸມແບບເຊິ່ງໜ້າ ລະຫວ່າງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານລອຍ ອອສຕິນ ແລະຄູ່ຕໍາແໜ່ງ​ຝ່າຍຈີນ ທ່ານລີ ຊາງ​ຟູ (Li Shangfu) ​ຍ້ອນການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ ທ່ານລີ ​ທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຍົກເລີກຈາກລັດຖະບານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນງານເພື່ອກໍານົດມື້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມນະຄອນຫຼວງປັກກິ່ງຂອງ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ຄືນໃໝ່ ເນື່ອງຈາກ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກໃນກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍິງບາລລູນສອດແນມຂອງຈີນຕົກ ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

South Korea scrambled fighter jets after Chinese and Russian military aircraft entered its air defense zone in the south and east of the Korean Peninsula. The incursion followed encounters between U.S. and Chinese forces in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, which the Biden administration cites as examples of growing aggressiveness by Beijing's military. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara takes a look at the rising tension between global powers playing out in the Indo-Pacific.]]

At least two incidents of close encounters between Chinese and American vessels and aircraft in less than two weeks, including this Chinese warship on Sunday cutting closely in front of a U.S. destroyer in the Taiwan Strait.

The incident coincides with trilateral naval exercises in the South China Sea among the U.S., Japanese and Philippine coast guards.

Wang Wenbin, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, male in Mandarin

“The U.S. made provocations first, and the Chinese side only responded by handling the incident in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.”

NATS from Chinese vessel to Philippines ship

“Since you have disregarded our warning, we will take all the necessary measures on you.”

Encounters between Chinese and other nations’ vessels, such as the Philippines, have increased in recent years, along with Beijing’s military activity in the region.

The U.S. is also adopting a more muscular approach, ramping up drills with allies in the region. Beijing considers these provocations, leading to even more incidents that could easily escalate into conflict.

Zuri Linetsky, Eurasia Group Foundation, Zoom

“It's part of a new and, and disturbing norm, particularly given the fact that there's limited communication between high-level defense officials in the United States and China.”

The White House denies it’s partly to blame and says it’s trying to talk to Beijing.

John Kirby, National Security Council Spokesperson

“We're working on this very, very hard, and the president is confident that we'll be able to get back to the spirit of Bali ((where Biden and Xi met last)) between the PRC ((People’s Republic of China)) and the United States.”

At the annual Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore last week, Beijing declined Washington’s request for a face-to-face meeting between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu, due to sanctions on Li that have not been lifted by the administration.

Officials are working to reschedule U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing that Washington canceled after it shot down a Chinese spy balloon in January.