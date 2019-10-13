ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ແບບບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທດ ຈີນ ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ່ນ

​ຜິງ ກັບ ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ອິນ​ເດຍ ທ່ານ ນາ​ເຣັນ​ດ​ຣາ ໂມ​ດີ ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງ​ງຽບໆ

ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ມື​ກັນ ແລະ ໄດ້​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​

ອາ​ນຸ​ສາ​ວະ​ລີ​ບູ​ຮານ​ສາມ​ແຫ່ງ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ ມາ​ລາ​ລ​ລາ​ປູ​ຣາມ, ເປັນ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ແຄມ​ຊາຍ

​ຝັ່ງ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ ອິ​ນ​ເດຍ.

ແຕ່ວຽກ​ງານ​ໃນ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ຄວາມ​ຕຶງ​ຄຽດ​ໃນ​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ຕັດ

​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ ອິນ​ເດຍ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ແຄັ​ສ​ເມຍ

ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ນັ້ນ ອາດ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ງ່າຍ​ເມື່ອ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ທ່ານ​ຈັດ​ການ​ເຈ​ລ​ະ​ຈາ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ

​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້.

ທ່ານ ສີ ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຮອດ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ຂອງ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຟ້ອນພື້ນ​ເມືອງ​ ອິນ​

ເດຍ ສອງວັນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ໃນ​ແຄວ້ນ ແຄັ​ສ​

ເມຍ ຢ່າງ​ໃກ້​ຊິດ, ແລະ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢ້ຳ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ໜູນຫຼັງ​ທາງການ​ທູດ​ທີ່​ແຂງ​ແກ່ນ​ສຳ​ລັບ

ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ຂອງ ອິນ​ເດຍ ຄື​ປະ​ເທດ ປາ​ກິນ​ຖານ, ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ຂອງ

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ນິວ ເດ​ລີ ໃນ​ແຄວ້ນ ແຄັ​ສ​ເມຍ. ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ ອິ​ນ​ເດຍ

ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢ້ຳ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ “ບໍ່​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ເທດອື່ນ ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ ອິນ​ເດຍ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​ຂອງ​ແຄວ້ນ ແຄັ​ສ​ເມຍ ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ

​ພາ​ກ​ພື້ນ​ພູ​ເຂົາ ຮິ​ມະ​ໄລ ທີ່​ ອິ​ນ​ເດຍ ແລະ ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ກຳ​ມະ​ສິດ​ເອົາ​ນັ້ນ,

ຈະ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາຫຼືບໍ່.

ຖ້າ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ໄດ້, ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ, ທ່ານ ໂມ​ດີ ແມ່ນ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ ສີ ຮັບ​ຮູ້

​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ ອິ​ນ​ເດຍ ແລະ ໃຫ້​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ

ຈຶ່ງ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຖອນ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ຂອງ​ແຄວ້ນ ແຄັ​ສ​ເມຍ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​

ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ອິນ​ເດຍ.

ຫຼາຍ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ກ່ອນ​ທ່ານ ສີ ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຮອດ ອິນ​ເດຍ ນັ້ນ, ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ກຸ່ມ​ນັກ

​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຊາວ ຕິ​ເບດ ສິບກວ່າ​ຄົນ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຂອງ

​ຜູ້​ນຳ ຈີນ ນັ້ນ. ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຕົວ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ລວມ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ພາ​ຊາວ​ໜຸ່ມ​ ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ,

ທ້າວ ກອນ​ໂປ ດອນ​ດຸ​ບ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງວ່າ, “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢາກ​ໄດ້​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ” ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​

ລາວ​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ຕົວ​ໜີ​ໄປ.

An informal summit between Chinese President Xi Jingping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi got off to a quiet start Friday as the two leaders shook hands and visited three ancient monuments in Mamallapuram, a coastal town in southern India.



But the task of addressing fresh strains in their ties in the wake of India's decision to cancel partial autonomy in the disputed Kashmir region may not be easy when the two leaders hold more substantive talks on Saturday.



Xi arrived to a welcome of traditional dances in India two days after saying he was closely watching the situation in Kashmir, and he reiterated strong diplomatic backing for India's archrival, Pakistan, which has opposed New Delhi's actions in Kashmir. India's foreign ministry retaliated by saying it was "not for other countries to comment on the internal affairs of India."



Officials have not confirmed whether the thorny issue of Kashmir, the Himalayan region that both India and Pakistan claim, will figure in the talks.



If it does, though, Modi is expected to urge Xi to be more "sensitive" to India's concerns and to explain why his government decided to revoke Kashmir's autonomy, Indian officials have said.



Hours before Xi landed in India, police detained about a dozen Tibetan activists planning to protest the Chinese leader's visit. Those held in custody include the leader of the Tibetan Youth Congress, Gonpo Dhondup, who shouted, "We want freedom" as he was hustled away.