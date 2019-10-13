ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດແບບບໍ່ເປັນທາງການ ລະຫວ່າງປະທານປະເທດ ຈີນ ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ່ນ
ຜິງ ກັບ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອິນເດຍ ທ່ານ ນາເຣັນດຣາ ໂມດີ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງງຽບໆ
ໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ນຳທັງສອງທ່ານໄດ້ຈັບມືກັນ ແລະ ໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ
ອານຸສາວະລີບູຮານສາມແຫ່ງໃນເມືອງ ມາລາລລາປູຣາມ, ເປັນເມືອງທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ແຄມຊາຍ
ຝັ່ງໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງ ອິນເດຍ.
ແຕ່ວຽກງານໃນການແກ້ໄຂຄວາມຕຶງຄຽດໃນສາຍພົວພັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຍ້ອນການຕັດ
ສິນໃຈຂອງ ອິນເດຍ ທີ່ຈະຍົກເລີກການປົກຄອງຕົນເອງສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນພາກພື້ນ ແຄັສເມຍ
ທີ່ມີຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງນັ້ນ ອາດຈະບໍ່ງ່າຍເມື່ອຜູ້ນຳທັງສອງທ່ານຈັດການເຈລະຈາທີ່ສຳຄັນ
ຕື່ມອີກໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້.
ທ່ານ ສີ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງຮອດ ດ້ວຍການຕ້ອນຮັບຂອງການສະແດງຟ້ອນພື້ນເມືອງ ອິນ
ເດຍ ສອງວັນຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານກຳລັງຕິດຕາມສະຖານະການໃນແຄວ້ນ ແຄັສ
ເມຍ ຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ, ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳເຖິງການໜູນຫຼັງທາງການທູດທີ່ແຂງແກ່ນສຳລັບ
ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງ ອິນເດຍ ຄືປະເທດ ປາກິນຖານ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຄັດຄ້ານການປະຕິບັດການຂອງ
ລັດຖະບານ ນິວ ເດລີ ໃນແຄວ້ນ ແຄັສເມຍ. ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງ ອິນເດຍ
ໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳດ້ວຍການເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ “ບໍ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນໃຫ້ປະເທດອື່ນ ໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນ
ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາພາຍໃນປະເທດຂອງ ອິນເດຍ.”
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນວ່າ ບັນຫາທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຂອງແຄວ້ນ ແຄັສເມຍ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນ
ພາກພື້ນພູເຂົາ ຮິມະໄລ ທີ່ ອິນເດຍ ແລະ ປາກິສຖານ ໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາກຳມະສິດເອົານັ້ນ,
ຈະແກ້ໄຂໄດ້ໃນການເຈລະຈາຫຼືບໍ່.
ຖ້າແກ້ໄຂໄດ້, ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ທ່ານ ໂມດີ ແມ່ນຄາດວ່າຈະຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທ່ານ ສີ ຮັບຮູ້
ຕໍ່ບັນຫາຕ່າງໆຂອງ ອິນເດຍ ແລະ ໃຫ້ອະທິບາຍວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ
ຈຶ່ງຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະຖອນການປົກຄອງຕົນເອງຂອງແຄວ້ນ ແຄັສເມຍ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວ
ຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ອິນເດຍ.
ຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງກ່ອນທ່ານ ສີ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງຮອດ ອິນເດຍ ນັ້ນ, ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ຈັບກຸ່ມນັກ
ເຄື່ອນໄຫວຊາວ ຕິເບດ ສິບກວ່າຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະປະທ້ວງການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງ
ຜູ້ນຳ ຈີນ ນັ້ນ. ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກຄວບຄຸມຕົວດັ່ງກ່າວລວມມີຜູ້ນຳຂອງສະພາຊາວໜຸ່ມ ຕາລີບານ,
ທ້າວ ກອນໂປ ດອນດຸບ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮ້ອງວ່າ, “ພວກເຮົາຢາກໄດ້ເສລີພາບ” ໃນຂະນະທີ່
ລາວຖືກນຳຕົວໜີໄປ.
An informal summit between Chinese President Xi Jingping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi got off to a quiet start Friday as the two leaders shook hands and visited three ancient monuments in Mamallapuram, a coastal town in southern India.
But the task of addressing fresh strains in their ties in the wake of India's decision to cancel partial autonomy in the disputed Kashmir region may not be easy when the two leaders hold more substantive talks on Saturday.
Xi arrived to a welcome of traditional dances in India two days after saying he was closely watching the situation in Kashmir, and he reiterated strong diplomatic backing for India's archrival, Pakistan, which has opposed New Delhi's actions in Kashmir. India's foreign ministry retaliated by saying it was "not for other countries to comment on the internal affairs of India."
Officials have not confirmed whether the thorny issue of Kashmir, the Himalayan region that both India and Pakistan claim, will figure in the talks.
If it does, though, Modi is expected to urge Xi to be more "sensitive" to India's concerns and to explain why his government decided to revoke Kashmir's autonomy, Indian officials have said.
Hours before Xi landed in India, police detained about a dozen Tibetan activists planning to protest the Chinese leader's visit. Those held in custody include the leader of the Tibetan Youth Congress, Gonpo Dhondup, who shouted, "We want freedom" as he was hustled away.