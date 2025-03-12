ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງໂຈມຕີຂະບວນລົດໄຟຜູ້ໂດຍສານ ແລ້ວຈັບໄປເປັນໂຕປະກັນ ໃນເຂດບາໂລຈິສຖານ ຂອງປາກິສຖານ

ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ວ່າ ປະຕິບັດການຂອງກອງທັບປາກິສຖານ ໄດ້ຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຜູ້ໂດຍສານມາໄດ້ 155 ຄົນ ແລະໄດ້ສັງຫານພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ 27 ຄົນ, ນຶ່ງວັນຫຼັງຈາກການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ລົດໄຟດັ່ງກ່າວ ຢູ່ໃນແຂວງບາໂລຈິສຖານ ທີ່ເປັນແຂວງສະຫງົບງຽບ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງປາກິສຖານ.

ລົດໄຟສາຍດ່ວນ ຈາຟຟາຣ (Jaffar Express) ໂດຍມີຜູ້ໂດຍສານປະມານ 450 ຄົນຢູ່ເທິງລົດໄຟ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງມຸ້ງໜ້າໄປທິດເໜືອ ຈາກແຂວງກູເອັຕຕາ ຫາ ບາໂລຈິສຖາ ຫາ ເປສຊາວາຣ, ຫາ ຄີເບີຣ ປາກທຸງວາ ເມື່ອມັນໄດ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລະເບີດ ແລະປືນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.

ລົດໄຟດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງຄົງຖືກກີດກັນຢູ່ໃນອຸໂມງແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ໃກ້ກັບເຂດ ຊິບບີ ຂອງແຂວງບາໂລຈິສຖານ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕອນບ່າຍວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້. ມີຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຂອງການໂຈມຕີ, ຜູ້ຂັບລົດໄຟກໍ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ. ມີຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 37 ຄົນ ແມ່ນຖືກສົ່ງໄປຮັກສາຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ.

ກອງທັບປົດປ່ອຍບາໂລຈ໌ ຫຼື BLA ໄດ້ອອກມາອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ສຳລັບການໂຈມຕີແບບບໍ່ມີຢາງອາຍ. ໃນຖະແຫລງການຕໍ່ສື່ມວນຊົນ ກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນທີ່ຖືກຫ້າມນີ້ ໄດ້ອ້າງວ່າ ໄດ້ຈັບໂຕປະກັນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 200 ຄົນ ເຊິ່ງຕົນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນບຸກຄະລາກອນດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະສືບລັບ.

ໂດຍບໍ່ແບ່ງປັນລາຍລະອຽດໃດໆກ່ຽວກັບຈຳນວນຂອງໂຕປະກັນ ຫຼື ປະຫວັດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແລ້ວ ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ວ່າ ເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງພວກໂຕປະກັນຢູ່ໃນການຄຸມຕົວໂດຍພວກລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີບ ຢູ່ໃນສາມແຫ່ງແຍກກັນຕ່າງຫາກ.

ພວກລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີບໃສ່ເສື້ອກັນໜາວທີ່ຕິດດ້ວຍລະເບີດ ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ໄດ້ກ່າວ, ແລະກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ພວກລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີ ນຳໃຊ້ພວກຄົນທີ່ບໍລິສຸດເປັນມະນຸດກຳບັງ.

ໃນການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຈະຂ້າພວກໂຕປະກັນ ກຸ່ມ BLA ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປ່ອຍໂຕ ພວກນັກໂທດທາງການເມືອງ, ພວກຄົນທີ່ຫາຍສາບສູນ ແລະສິ່ງທີ່ຕົນເອີ້ນວ່າ ພວກຄົນງານຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຄຸມຕົວຢູ່ໃນຄຸກຂອງແຂວງບາໂລຈິສຖານ. ໃນຖະແຫລງການທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍ ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງຫຼັງຈາກການໂຈມຕີ ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ທາງການ 48 ຊົ່ວໂມງເພື່ອໃຫ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມການຮຽກຮ້ອງ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທ່ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕອບຕໍ່ຄຳຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງກຸ່ມ BLA ຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍ.

“ການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ ລົດໄຟດ່ວນ ຈາຟຟາຣ ເປັນການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ແລະຈະຕອບໂຕ້ດ້ວຍກຳລັງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ” ຫົວໜ້າລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງແຂວງບາໂລຈິສຖານ ທ່ານຊາຣຟຣາສ ບຸກຕີ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ແລະກ່າວປະນາມການໂຈມຕີ້ນຳດ້ວຍ.

Security sources said Wednesday a Pakistani military operation rescued 155 passengers and killed 27 terrorists, a day after an attack on a train in Pakistan’s restive southwestern Balochistan province.

The Jaffar Express, with roughly 450 people on board, was traveling north from Quetta, Balochistan, to Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, when it came under a bomb and gun attack Tuesday.

The train remains blocked in a tunnel near Sibbi, Balochistan since Tuesday afternoon.

Injured in the initial attack, the driver of the train has died. At least 37 injured people are in hospitals for treatment.

The Baloch Liberation Army, or BLA, quickly claimed responsibility for the brazen attack. In a statement to media, the banned separatist militant group claimed to be holding more than 200 hostages, which it said were security and intelligence personnel.

Without sharing details about the number of hostages or their background, security sources said Wednesday that potential suicide bombers were holding hostages in three different places.

Suicide bombers are wearing suicide jackets, security sources said, adding that suicide bombers were using innocent people as human shields.

Threatening to kill the hostages, BLA demanded the release of political prisons, missing persons, and what it called resistance workers held in Balochistan prisons. In the statement released hours after the attack, the group gave authorities 48 hours to comply.

Officials have not publicly responded to BLA’s demands.

“The attack on Jaffar Express is an attack on national security and will be responded to with full force,” Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said, condemning the attack.