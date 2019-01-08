ທ່​ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ, ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ແນ​ໃສ່​ເລື້ອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານແລະ​ກຸ່​ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ກຳ​ລັງຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ເຂດ

ພາກຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນຶ່ງອາ​ທິດ​ຢູ່ນີ້.

ທ່ານ ພອມ​ພຽວ​ເວົ້າ​ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ແວ່ຈໍ​ແດັນຊຶ່ງເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ທຳ​ອິດວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຢາກ "ສົ່ງ​ຖ້ອຍ​ຄຳ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງໃຫ້​ຮູ້" ວ່າສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ມຸ້ງ​ໝັ້ນອັນ​ແນ້ວ​ແນ່​ຕໍ່​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ, ຕໍ່​ການ​ເອົາ​ຊະ​ນະ​ກຸ່​ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ແລະ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຕ້ານ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ "ການ​ເຄື່​ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ເພື່ອເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຂ​າດ​ສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບ" ນັ້ນ.

ໃນ​ການ​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັບ ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ຈໍ​ແດັນນັ້ນ ຄາດ​ກັນວ່າ ທ່ານ​ ພອມ​ພຽວ ຈະ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ໃນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານທ່ານທ​ຣຳ ກຳ​ລັງ​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ທີ່ຈະ​ຖອນ​ທະ​ຫານຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ 2,000 ຄົນ​ອອກ​ຈາກທີ່​ນັ້ນ ພ້ອ​ມ​ທັງ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ທາງ​ເສດຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ຈໍ​ແ​ດັນກັບ​ອີ​ຣັກ, ທີ່​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານກັນນັ້ນ.

ການ​ແວ່​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ແຫ່ງ​ອື່ນໆຂອງ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຝ່າຍ​ການ​ທູດລວມ​ມີ ອີ​ຈິບ, ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດອາ​ຣັບເອ​ມີ​ເຣັ​ສ, ກາ​ຕ້າ, ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ, ໂອ​ມານ ແລະ​ຄູ​ເວດ.



ທ່ານ ພອມ​ພຽວ ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ຈະ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາໄສ ຢູ່ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ໄຄ​ໂຣວ່າ ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຈະ​ສຸມ​ໃສ່ "ຄວາມ​ມຸ້ງ​ໝັ້ນ​ຂອ​ງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຕໍ່​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ, ຄວາມ​ວັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ຖາ​ວອນ, ສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດພາກຕາເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ."

10 ປີ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານີ້, ແມ່ນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີບາ​ຣັກ ໂອ​ບາ​ມາ ທີ່​ທຳ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ອັນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ໄຄ​ໂຣບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຫາ​ທາງ "​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ໃໝ່ຂອງ​ການ​ພົວລະ​ຫວ່າງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດກັບ​ຊາວ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ."



ນັບ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ຂຶ້ນ​ກຳ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ພາຍ​ຫລັງການ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານໂອ​ບາ​ມາເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ, ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ຕາມ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍທີ່​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ໄປ​ຈາກ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດມາ ຊຶ່ງ ​ລ​ວມ​ທັງການລົບ​ລ້າງສັນ​ຍາ​ດ້ານ​ນີວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ອີກ 5 ປະ​ເທດ ໄດ້​ເຊັນ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ເພື່ອ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ນີວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ນັ້ນ.

ຝ່າຍ​ອື່ນໆ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ສັນ​ຍານັ້ນ​ ເປັນ​ວິ​ທີ​ການ​ທີ່​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດທີ່​ຈະ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໄດ້ວ່າ ອີ​ຣ່ານບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນີວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ໄດ້, ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ເອງ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ເຮັດ​ນັ້ນ. ອົງ​ການ​ສິ້ງ​ຊອມ​ດ້ານ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນີວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ​ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບົດ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຫລາຍ​ສະ​ບັບ​ວ່າ ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ​ຢູ່​ໃນສັນ​ຍານັ້ນ.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is focusing on Iran and Islamic State as he makes a week-long visit to the Middle East.



Pompeo said ahead of his first stop Tuesday in Jordan that he wants to "send a clear message" that the United States is committed to the region, defeating Islamic State and countering what he called "Iran's destabilizing activities."



In his talks with Jordanian leaders, Pompeo was expected to discuss the situation in Syria, where the Trump administration is planning to withdraw 2,000 U.S. forces, as well as Jordan's economic links with neighboring Iraq.



Other stops on the top U.S. diplomat's trip include Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait.



Pompeo is due to give a speech in Cairo that the State Department says will focus on "U.S. commitment to peace, prosperity, stability and security in the Middle East."



Ten years ago, it was President Barack Obama making a major address in Cairo, where he sought "a new beginning between the United States and Muslims around the world."



Since taking office at the end of Obama's term, President Donald Trump has taken different foreign policy paths than those of his predecessor, including abandoning the nuclear agreement the United States and five other nations struck with Iran to limit the Iranian nuclear program.



The other parties of the agreement say it is the best way to make sure Iran cannot develop nuclear weapons, something Iran has said it was not trying to do. The United Nation's nuclear watchdog has certified in multiple reports that Iran is living up to its part of the deal.



Trump criticized the deal as giving Iran too much while demanding too little and says it leaves Iran with a path to nuclear weapons.



"We're actually going to set a policy that's actually going to stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons," Pompeo told reporters traveling with him. "That's probably the most important thing that we're expecting to achieve."



Pompeo said he will be discussing with leaders at his various stops the ways in which the governments can "apply pressure" to get Iran to change its behavior.



His stops in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia will also include a focus on the war in Yemen, where Saudi and UAE forces are helping Yemen's government fight Houthi rebels.



The United States has provided support to the Saudi-led coalition, including refueling for warplanes conducting airstrikes.



Last month, the U.S. Senate sent a strong signal of displeasure with Saudi Arabia by passing resolutions calling for an end to U.S. support for the Saudi military campaign and blaming Saudi Arabia for the death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.



Khashoggi was killed when he visited the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey in October. Initially Saudi Arabia said he safely left the site on his own, but later admitted he was killed there in what Saudi officials called a rogue operation.



Saudi Arabia has charged 11 people in connection with the killing.



The State Department said Pompeo would be seeking an update on the status of the Saudi investigation.