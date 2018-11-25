ແມ່ຍິງທີ່ສະແຫວງຫາການເຂົ້າເມືອງຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ເວລາລາວພະຍາຍາມ

ປີນຮົ້ວກັ້ນຊາຍແດນ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດກັບເມັກຊິກໂກ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍລູກນ້ອຍສອງ

ຄົນຂອງລາວ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຊາຍແດນ ທ່ານ ໄມເກີລ ໄດ້ເວົ້າ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ວ່າ ຜູ້ຍິງອາຍຸ 26 ປີ ຈາກກົວເຕມາລາ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງຈາກຮົ້ວ ຢູ່ໄກ້ໆກັບເມືອງທ່າ ແຊນຊີໂດຣ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນສຸກຜ່ານມາ ແຕ່ບາດແຜຂອງລາວ ບໍ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍເຖິງຕາຍ ແຕ່ກໍໄດ້

ນຳສົ່ງໄປປິ່ນປົວຢູ່ໂຮງພະຍາບານຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ. ໜັງສືພິມ ລັອສ ແອນເຈິແລັສທາຍນ໌ ລາຍງານວ່າ ລູກຂອງລາວ ອາຍຸ 3 ປີ ກັບ 5 ປີ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳສົ່ງໃຫ້ ຢູ່ໃນຄວາມດູແລຂອງ

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຊາຍແດນ.

Border Patrol agent Tekae Micheal said Saturday the 26-year Guatemalan woman was impaled on pieces of rebar (steel reinforcing rods) when she fell from the fence near the San Ysidro Port of Entry Friday night.

Her punctures were not life-threatening and she was taken to a U.S. hospital.

The Los Angeles Times reports her children — ages 3 and 5 — were released to Border Patrol custody.

The woman told authorities she was not part of the caravan that traveled from Central America to the Mexican border city of Tijuana.

Officials say the rebar is part of the ongoing work to replace decades-old fencing and is not connected with the U.S. military's recent mission to strengthen the fence in response to the caravan.