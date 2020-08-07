ບໍລິສັດ Microsoft ພວມເຈລະຈາ ກັບ ບໍລິສັດ ByteDance ຂອງຈີນ ເພື່ອຊື້ເອົາ ແອັປ TikTok

ບໍລິສັດ Microsoft ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ເຈລະຈາກັບບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ໄບທ໌ ແດນສ໌ (ByteDance) ຂອງຈີນ ເພື່ອຊື້ເອົາແອັປ ຕິກຕັອກ (TikTok) ຂອງບໍລິສັດດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມສູງໃນສະຫະລັດ. ບໍລິສັດໄມໂຄຣຊອຟທ໌ (Microsoft) ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນຈະທໍາງານຮ່ວມກັບລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າ ຈະສະຫລຸບລົງພາຍໃນວັນທີ 15 ກັນຍານີ້. ນັກຂ່າວ ແມັດຕ໌ ດິບໂບລ (Matt Dibble) ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ແອັປຕິກຕັອກ (TikTok) ໄດ້ດຶງດູດຄວາມສົນໃຈນັບແຕ່ມັນໄດ້ເປີດໂຕອອກມາ ແລະ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ໃນກຸ່ມພວກເດັກໄວໜຸ່ມເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ຕະຫຼອດໄລຍະນຶ່ງປີຜ່ານມາ ແອັປສື່ສັງຄົມອັນນີ້ ເປັນຂອງບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ໄບທ໌ແດນສ໌ (ByteDance) ຂອງຈີນໄດ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການທົບທວນເບິ່ງໂດຍຄະນະລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣຳ ຍ້ອນຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຕ່າງໆດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ.

ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂູ່ວ່າ ຈະຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ໃຊ້ແອັປດັ່ງກ່າວຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ປະທານາທິ ບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ອ່ອນທ່າທີຂອງທ່ານລົງ ໃນວັນອາທິດຜ່ານມາ ພາຍຫຼັງທີ່ໄດ້ໂທລະສັບລົມກັນກັບຫົວໜ້າອຳນວຍການຂອງບໍລິສັດ ໄມໂຄຣຊອຟທ໌ (Microsoft) ທີ່ກຳລັງຢູ່ໃນການເຈລະຈາເພື່ອຊື້ເອົາບໍລິສັດດັ່ງກ່າວຢູ່.

ແອັປ ຕິກຕັອກ (TikTok) ມີຜູ້ຊົມໃຊ້ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະເປັນທີ່ນິຍົມໃຊ້ກັນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃນໝູ່ພວກໜຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ຊຶ່ງມັນອຳນວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້ານຳເອົາວີດີໂອ ສັ້ນບັນທຶກດ້ວຍຕົນເອງທີ່ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ໜ້າຢາກຫົວ ແບ່ງປັນໃຫ້ພວກຜູ້ຊົມໃຊ້ຄົນອື່ນໆເບິ່ງນໍາ. ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບແອັປອື່ນໆໃນສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍ ເຊັ່ນ Facebook ແລະ WhatsApp ມັນເກັບກໍາຂໍ້ມູນຈາກພວກຜູ້ຊົມໃຊ້ນັ້ນໄວ້.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີໃຫຍ່ ຖືກກວດສອບຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກ່ຽວກັບການເກັບກຳຂໍ້ມູນໃນສະຫະລັດຢູ່ນັ້ນ ຄວາມອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ວ່າ ຂໍ້ມູນຂອງຜູ້ຊົມໃຊ້ແອັປ ຕິກຕັອກ (TikTok) ຈະເລັດລອດໄປຕົກຢູ່ນໍາລັດຖະບານຈີນໄດ້ ຊຶ່ງສົ່ງສັນຍານເຕືອນໄພ ໃນບັນດາຜູ້ນຳສະຫະລັດຈໍານວນນຶ່ງ.

ທ່ານສະຕີບເວັນ ເວັບເບີ້ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບໍລິຫານ ໂຮງຮຽນຝ່າຍຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ເບີກລີ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄຶດວ່າ ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບຄຸນຄ່າທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ, ເສດຖະກິດ ແລະຄວາມລັບໃນ ໄລຍະຍາວຂອງຂໍ້ມູນຈຸ້ມນີ້ ທີ່ເຈົ້າເກັບກຳເອົາມາຈາກພວກຊາວໜຸ່ມຢູ່ສະຫະລັດ. ແລະພວກຊາວໜຸ່ມ 10 ປີ ຕໍ່ຈາກນີ້ໄປ ກໍຈະກາຍເປັນໄວຜູ້ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນໄວກາງຄົນແລ້ວ ແລະກຸ່ມຍ່ອຍໃນຄົນພວກນີ້ໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍອາດຈະໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນຜູ້ມີອຳນາດ ຫຼື ຢູ່ໃນຕຳແໜ່ງທີ່ເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາທີ່ສຳຄັນ ຫຼືບໍ່ກໍຢູ່ໃນຕຳແໜ່ງແບບໃດແບບນຶ່ງໃນທໍານອງນັ້ນຫລະ.”

ການກາຍເປັນດາວທີ່ພຸ່ງຂຶ້ນຂອງຕິກຕັອກ (TikTok) ໄດ້ດຶງດູດຄວາມສົນໃຈຍ້ອນເຫດຜົນອື່ນໆ ອີກດ້ວຍ. ໂດຍທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີທີ່ສຸດໃນດ້ານວີດີໂອຕະຫລົກ ແລະການເຕັ້ນ ທີ່ສົ່ງຜ່ານທາງອອນລາຍ ຊຶ່ງພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວໜຸ່ມ ໄດ້ນຳໃຊ້ມັນຢ່າງສຳເລັດຜົນດີ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ຂະບວນການຊີວິດຄົນຜິວດຳສຳຄັນ ຫຼື Black Lives Matter….

ບ່ອນນັ່ງທີ່ເປົ່າຫວ່າງທັງຫຼາຍ ຢູ່ທີ່ງານໂຮມຊຸມນຸມເມື່ອເດືອນມິຖຸນາຜ່ານມາ ໃນເມືອງໂທລຊາ ລັດໂອກລາໂຮມານັ້ນ ສ່ວນນຶ່ງກໍເປັນຜົນເນື່ອງມາຈາກການທີ່ພວກຜູ້ຊົມໃຊ້ແອັປຕິກຕັອກ (TikTok) ທີ່ຈັດຕັ້ງການຂຶ້ນທະບຽນເພື່ອທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບປີ້ເຂົ້າຟຣີ ໂດຍທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ມີເຈດຕະນາທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ມັນເລີຍ.

ພວກອະດີດພະນັກງານ ແລະເອກະສານທີ່ໄດ້ຮົ່ວໄຫລອອກມາ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍໃຫ້ຮູ້ວ່າ ບໍລິສັດ ຕິກຕັອກ (TikTok) ໄດ້ກວດເນື້ອຫາທີ່ຕ້ອງຕິບັດຖະບານຂອງຈີນ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ການປະທ້ວງເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕໃນຮົງກົງ ດັ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກລາຍງານໂດຍ ໜັງສືພິມວໍຊິງຕັນໂພສ ແລະອົງການຂ່າວອື່ນໆ.

ໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມາ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ແອັປ ຕິກຕັອກ (TikTok) ອາດດຳເນີນທຸລະກິດຕໍ່ໄປໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ພາຍໃຕ້ເງື່ອນໄຂໃດນຶ່ງ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ຂັດຂ້ອງຫຍັງ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າ ມັນແມ່ນບໍລິສັດ Microsoft ບໍ ຫຼື ບໍລິສັດອື່ນໃດກໍໄດ້ ທີ່ເປັນບໍລິສັດໃຫຍ່, ເປັນ ບໍລິສັດທີ່ໝັ້ນຄົງ ຫຼື ບໍລິສັດຂອງອາເມຣິກາແທ້ໆ ຊື້ເອົາມັນໄປ.”

ຄັ້ງນຶ່ງສາຍສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງຈີນກັບຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາທີ່ເຄີຍໃກ້ຊິດກັນ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຫລຸດນ້ອຍຖອຍລົງ ເມື່ອບໍລິສັດຜະລິດໂທລະສັບມືຖື ຫົວເຫວີຍ Huawei…ແລະແອັປ Zoom ໃຊ້ໃນການຈັດການປະຊຸມ ຍັງໄດ້ພົບວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງແມ່ນຕົກເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງບັນດາສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາອາເມຣິກັນ ຍ້ອນເຫດຜົນດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ.

ທ່ານເວັບເບີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສອງປີກ່ອນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄຶດວ່າ ມີຫຼາຍໆຄົນທີ່ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ຄິດເຫັນວ່າ ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ບໍ່ຄາດຄິດເລີຍວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈີນ ຄວນສາມາດແກ້ໄຂການແຕກແຍກໃນຕ່ອງໂສ້ສະໜອງສິນຄ້າຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເມື່ອມັນເປັນເລື້ອງເທັກໂນໂລຈີ. ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄຶດວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ກໍແປກໃຈຕໍ່ການທີ່ສະຫະລັດຍິນຍອມໄປຫລາຍປານໃດ ໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ເພື່ອຈະເຮັດເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ ຫຼາຍເທົ່າໃດ”.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ກຳນົດເສັ້ນຕາຍໃສ່ວັນທີ 15 ກັນຍາ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຊື້ TikTok ໂດຍບໍລິສັດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ Instagram ທີ່ເປັນບໍລິສັດຍ່ອຍຂອງ Facebook ແມ່ນກໍາລັງກຽມພ້ອມທີ່ຈະເປີດເຜີຍ ແອັປໃໝ່ທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບແອັປ TikTok ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ທັງໝົດນີ້ ກໍໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ໂມງກໍາລັງເດີນໄປເລື້ອຍໆ ສຳລັບ TikTok.

Microsoft confirmed that it has held talks with Chinese technology company ByteDance to acquire its popular social app TikTok in the United States. Microsoft said it will work with the U.S. government on a deal that they hope to wrap by September 15. Matt Dibble has the story.

TikTok has been attracting attention since it was introduced, and not just from teenagers. For over a year the popular social media app…

…owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance has been under review by the Trump administration for national security concerns.

After first threatening to ban the app in the United States, President Donald Trump softened his position Sunday after a phone call with the CEO of Microsoft, which is in talks to buy the company.

TikTok has millions of users in the U.S. and is wildly popular with teens, allowing them to share short self-recorded, often humorous, videos with other users. Like other social media apps Facebook and WhatsApp, it collects data from its users.

As Big Tech has increasingly come under scrutiny for data harvesting in the U.S., the possibility of TikTok user data finding its way to the Chinese government has raised alarm among some U.S. leaders.

(Steven Weber, Associate Dean, School of Information, UC Berkeley)(Courtesy: Zoom)

“I think the concern is about the long-term political, economic and intelligence value of this data set that you would collect on young people in the United States. And young people 10 years from now become middle-aged people, middle-aged people, some subset of them end up in positions of authority or in positions of important intellectual property ownership or that sort of thing.”

TikTok’s meteoric rise has drawn attention for other reasons too. Best known for viral comedy and dance videos, young activists have used it successfully to support the Black Lives Matter movement...

Empty seats at the June reelection rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, were partly the result of TikTok users organizing to register for free tickets they had no intention of using.

Former employees and leaked documents have revealed that TikTok has censored content unflattering to the Chinese government, such as the Hong Kong democracy protests, as reported by the Washington Post and other media outlets.

On Monday, President Trump said that TikTok could stay in business in the U.S. under certain conditions.

(Donald Trump, U.S. President) (Courtesy: AP)

“I don’t mind if, whether it’s Microsoft or somebody else, a big company, a secure company, a very American company buy it.”



The once close relationship between Chinese and American tech companies began to erode when smartphone maker Huawei…

and meeting platform Zoom also found themselves in the crosshairs of American lawmakers for security reasons.

(Steven Weber, Associate Dean, School of Information, UC Berkeley)) (Courtesy: Zoom)

“Two years ago, I think there were lots of folks who were of the opinion that it was absolutely inconceivable that the United States and China would be able to sort of disaggregate their supply chain when it comes to technology. And I think many of those people have been surprised at just how far the United States has been willing to go over the last year to do that.”

Trump has set a September 15th deadline for a TikTok purchase deal with an American company.

Meanwhile Facebook subsidiary Instagram is preparing to release in the coming weeks a new app that closely resembles TikTok.

All of which means, the clock is ticking for TikTok