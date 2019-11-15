ທີມສືບສວນ ສອບສວນການຍິງເຮືອບິນອາຍພົ່ນຂອງສາຍການບິນ Malaysian
Airlines ຕົກໃນປີ 2014 ຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍ ຄົນເນເທີແລນນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍ
ບັນທຶກການສົນທະນາທາງໂທລະສັບອັນໃໝ່ ທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ການພົວພັນກັນ
ລະຫວ່າງກອງທັບຣັດເຊຍ ແລະບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ການເມືອງ ແລະພວກແບ່ງແຍກດິນ
ແດນຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄວາມໃກ້ຊິດກັນຫລາຍກວ່າ
ສິ່ງທີ່ຮູ້ມາໃນເມືອກ່ອນ.
ບັນທຶກການລົມໂທລະສັບໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍອອກມາໃນວັນທີ 14 ໂດຍເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງ
ຂອງການຜັກດັນຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ໂດຍທີມງານຊາວເນເທີແລນ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ທີມງານສືບສວນ
ຮ່ວມ ຫລື JIT, ທີ່ຊອກຫາພະຍານໃໝ່ສຳລັບການຕົກຂອງເຮືອບິນ MH17, ທີ່ເຮັດ
ໃຫ້ 298 ຢູ່ໃນເຮືອບິນເສຍຊີວິດນັ້ນ.
ໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາຜ່ານມາ, ພວກໄອຍະການເນເທີແລນໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ມີຊາວຣັດເຊຍ
3 ຄົນ ແລະ ຊາວຢູເຄຣນ 1 ຄົນຈະຖືກນຳມາດຳເນີນຄະດີຢູ່ໃນ ເນເທີແລນ ຍ້ອນ
ການພົວພັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວທີ່ມີການກ່າວຫານັ້ນ.
ໃນການປະກາດການກ່າວຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ ພວກໄອຍະການເວົ້າວ່າ ມີຫລັກຖານສະແດງ
ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າມີສາຍຄຳສັ່ງໂດຍກົງລະຫວ່າງ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຣັດເຊຍ ກັບ ພວກແບ່ງ
ແຍກດິນແດນ ທີ່ກຳລັງຕໍ່ສູ້ຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ແລະໄດ້ປະກາດການ
ສ້າງຕັ້ງລັດຖະບານທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຮັບຮູ້ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ "ສາທາລະນະລັດປະຊາຊົນ
ດົນເນສຄ໌ (Donetsk)” ຫລື DNR.
ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກຕໍ່ການສະຫລຸບຂອງທີມງານທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍ ເນເທີ
ແລນ ແລະຫລັກຖານທີ່ຊີ້ໄປໃສ່ການທີ່ມີ ລູກສອນໄຟບຸກ (Buk) ຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນ
ອອກຂອງຢູເຄຣນໃນຕອນທີ່ເຮືອບິນອາຍພົ່ນຕົກໃນວັນທີ 14 ກໍລະກົດ 2014 ນັ້ນ.
ທີມ JIT ເວົ້າວ່າ ລະບົບຕ້ານລູກສອນໄຟທີ່ມີຄວາມສະຫລັບຊັບຂ້ອນ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ບຸກ
(Buk) ໄດ້ຖືກໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະອາວຸດດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນມາຈາກຣັດເຊຍ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
The Dutch-led team investigating the 2014 downing of the Malaysian Airlines jet over Ukraine has released new phone intercepts, saying they show ties between Russian military and political officials and separatists in eastern Ukraine were much closer than previously known.
The intercepts were released on November 14 as part of a new push by the Dutch team, known as the Joint Investigative Team (JIT), seeking new witnesses for the crash of MH17, which killed all 298 people on board.
In June, Dutch prosecutors announced that three Russians and one Ukrainian would be put on trial in the Netherlands for their alleged involvement in the incident.
In announcing the charges, prosecutors said there was evidence of a direct line of command between Russian officials and separatists who were fighting in eastern Ukraine and had announced the formation of an unrecognized government called the "Donetsk People's Republic" (DNR).
Russia has repeatedly rejected the conclusions of the Dutch-led team, and the evidence pointing to the presence of the Buk missile in eastern Ukraine at the time of the jet's downing.
MH17 was flying between Amsterdam and Kuala Lumpur when it exploded and crashed in territory in eastern Ukraine held by pro-Russian fighters on July 17, 2014.
The JIT has said that a sophisticated antiaircraft missile system known as a Buk was used in the attack, and that the weapon came from Russia.