ທີມ​ສືບ​ສວນ ສອບ​ສວນ​ການ​ຍິງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນອາຍ​ພົ່ນຂອງ​ສາຍ​ການ​ບິນ Malaysian

Airlines ​ຕົກໃນ​ປີ 2014 ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍ ຄົນ​ເນ​ເທີ​ແລນນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ

​ບັນ​ທຶກການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບອັນ​ໃໝ່ ທີ່​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັນ

​ລະ​ຫວ່າງກອງ​ທັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ການ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ພວກ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ດິນ​

ແດນ​ຢູ່​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າມີ​ຄວາມ​ໃກ້​ຊິດ​ກັນ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ

​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ມາ​ໃນ​ເມືອ​ກ່ອນ.

ບັນ​ທຶກ​ການ​ລົມ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ອອກ​ມາ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 14 ໂດຍ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​

ຂອງ​ການ​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃໝ່ ໂດຍ​ທີມ​ງານ​ຊາວ​ເນ​ເທີ​ແລນ ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ທີມ​ງານ​ສືບ​ສວນ

​ຮ່ວມ ຫລື JIT, ທີ່​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ພະ​ຍານ​ໃໝ່​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຕົກ​ຂອງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ MH17, ທີ່​ເຮັດ​

ໃຫ້ 298 ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດນັ້ນ.

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ພວກ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການເນ​ເທີ​ແລນໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຊາວ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ

3 ຄົນ ແລະ ຊາວ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ 1 ຄົນ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ມາ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ ເນ​ເທີ​ແລນ ຍ້ອນ

​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢູ່​ໃນເຫດ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫານັ້ນ.

ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ພວກ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຫລັກ​ຖານ​ສະ​ແດງ

​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ສາຍ​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ກັບ ພວກ​ແບ່ງ

​ແຍກ​ດິນ​ແດນ ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດການ

​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້ ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ "ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ

ດົນ​ເນ​ສ​ຄ໌ (Donetsk)” ຫລື DNR.

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດຊ້ຳ​ແລ້ວ​ຊ້ຳ​ອີກ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ສະ​ຫລຸບ​ຂອງ​ທີມ​ງານ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍ ເນ​ເທີ​

ແລນ ແລະ​ຫລັກ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ຊີ້​ໄປ​ໃສ່​ການ​ທີ່​ມີ ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟບຸກ (Buk) ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​

ອອກ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ທີ່​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ອາຍ​ພົ່ນ​ຕົກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 14 ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ 2014 ນັ້ນ.

ທີມ JIT ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ລະ​ບົບ​ຕ້ານລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫລັບ​ຊັບ​ຂ້ອນ ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ ບຸກ

(Buk) ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ໃຊ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແລະ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ

The Dutch-led team investigating the 2014 downing of the Malaysian Airlines jet over Ukraine has released new phone intercepts, saying they show ties between Russian military and political officials and separatists in eastern Ukraine were much closer than previously known.



The intercepts were released on November 14 as part of a new push by the Dutch team, known as the Joint Investigative Team (JIT), seeking new witnesses for the crash of MH17, which killed all 298 people on board.



In June, Dutch prosecutors announced that three Russians and one Ukrainian would be put on trial in the Netherlands for their alleged involvement in the incident.



In announcing the charges, prosecutors said there was evidence of a direct line of command between Russian officials and separatists who were fighting in eastern Ukraine and had announced the formation of an unrecognized government called the "Donetsk People's Republic" (DNR).



Russia has repeatedly rejected the conclusions of the Dutch-led team, and the evidence pointing to the presence of the Buk missile in eastern Ukraine at the time of the jet's downing.

MH17 was flying between Amsterdam and Kuala Lumpur when it exploded and crashed in territory in eastern Ukraine held by pro-Russian fighters on July 17, 2014.



The JIT has said that a sophisticated antiaircraft missile system known as a Buk was used in the attack, and that the weapon came from Russia.