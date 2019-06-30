ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຄືນ​ຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​

ຖານ 81 ຄົນໃຫ້ປະເທດ ເຮຕີ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມສົນໃຈກັບ ການພິຈາລະນາດ້ານ

“ເທັກນິກ” ແລະ ການເບິ່ງແຍງດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງຫົວໜ້າຂອງເຮືອບິນ ທີ່ນຳ

ພາເຂົາເຈົ້າກັບໄປປະເທດໃນພາກພື້ນ ຄາຣີບຽນ ນັ້ນ.

ສື່​ມວນ​ຊົນ​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ຊາວ ເຮ​ຕີ ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມຫຼາຍ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ່​ຈ​ະຫຼົບ​ໜີ

ອອກຈາກເຮືອບິນທີ່ຈອດຢູ່ສະໜາມບິນ ໃນລັດ ຈີອາປາສ (Chiapas) ທາງພາກໃຕ້

ຂອງປະເທດ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້. ໜັງສືພິມ ແອລ ໂຊລ ເດ ເມັກຊິໂກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການ

ຈະລາຈົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງຈຶ່ງຈະສາມາດຄວບຄຸມໄດ້ ແລະ ວ່າຕຳ

ຫຼວດ ເມັກຊິໂກ 10 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.

ຊາວ ເຮ​ຕີ ຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ເຮືອ​ບິນສົ່ງ​ຄົນ​ອອກ​ນອກ​ເມືອງ ກ່ອນ

ທີ່ຈະບິນອອກຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ປອກ ໂອ ແປຣັງ.

ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຖືກ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ເພື່ອຫຼຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ຜູ້​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ

ທີ່ເດີນທາງຜ່ານປະເທດ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າມາ ສະຫະລັດ. ຜູ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນມາ

ຈາກພາກພື້ນ ອາເມຣິກາກາງ, ແຕ່ຄົນອື່ນໆແມ່ນມາຈາກ ອາຟຣິກາ, ເອເຊຍ ຫຼື ບັນດາ

ປະເທດໃນທະເລ ຄາຣິບຽນ.

Mexican immigration officials say they have returned 81 migrants to Haiti after attending to "technical'' considerations and seeing to the security of the captain of the plane taking them to the Caribbean nation.



Local media reported that several Haitians tried to flee the plane parked at an airport in the southern state of Chiapas on Saturday. El Sol de Mexico newspaper said the uprising took four hours to control and that 10 Mexican police were injured.



Dozens of Haitians were removed from the deportation plane before it took off for Port-au-Prince.



Mexico is under intense pressure to reduce the flow of migrants traveling through the country to reaching the U.S. Most of the migrants are from Central America, but others are from African, Asian or Caribbean countries.