ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 73 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນເຫດທໍ່ນ້ຳມັນລະເບີດໃນພາກກາງຂອງປະເທດ
ເມັກຊິໂກ ເມື່ອວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ຮິດາລໂກ
ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້.
ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ທ່ານ ໂອມາ ຟາຢັດ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວໃນກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວໃນນະ
ຄອນຫຼວງ ເມັກຊິໂກ ຊິຕີ້ ວ່າ ຄົນຜູ້ອື່ນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 74 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.
ການຮົ່ວໄຫຼ ແລະ ເປັນຜົນຂອງການລະເບີດນັ້ນ ມີສາເຫດມາຈາກພວກຄົນຂີ້ລັກນ້ຳ
ມັນ ໄດ້ລັກເຈາະທໍ່ແກັສຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍໃນລັດ ຮິດາລໂກ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງ
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່.
ພາບວິດີໂອໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນນ້ຳມັນທັ່ງຂຶ້ນເທິງຟ້າ ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນໄດ້ໂຕ່ງເອົານ້ຳ
ມັນດ້ວຍຄຸ, ກະປ໋ອງຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອ ແລະ ກ່ອງອື່ນໆກ່ອນທີ່ມັນຈະລະເບີດ.
ທ່ານ ຟາຢັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂໍຮຽກຮ້ອງປະຊາຊົນທັງໝົດບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປກ່ຽວ
ຂ້ອງໃນການລັກນ້ຳມັນ. ນອກຈາກມັນຈະຜິດກົດໝາຍແລ້ວ, ມັນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຊີວິດ
ຂອງທ່ານ ແລະ ຜູ້ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຄອບຄົວຂອງທ່ານມີຄວາມສ່ຽງດ້ວຍ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເມັກຊິໂກ ທ່ານ ແອນເດຣັສ໌ ມານູແອລ ໂລເປສ ໂອບຣາດໍ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້
ເປີດການປາບປາມໃນການຂີ້ລັກດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ “ລັດຖະບານທັງໝົດ”
ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ຈຸດເກີດເຫດທໍ່ນ້ຳມັນລະເບີດນັ້ນ.
ລັດຖະບານດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ການລັກນ້ຳມັນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະເທດສູນເສຍເງິນປະມານ
3 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາຕໍ່ປີ.
At least 73 people died in Friday's fuel pipeline explosion in central Mexico, the governor of the country's Hidalgo state said Saturday.
Governor Omar Fayad also said at a news conference in Mexico City that at least 74 others were injured.
A leak and the resulting blast were caused by fuel thieves illegally tapping into a gas pipeline in Hidalgo state, officials said.
Video footage showed the fuel gushing into the air and people collecting gas in buckets, garbage cans and other containers before the explosion.
"I urge the entire population not to be complicit in fuel theft," Fayad said. "Apart from being illegal, it puts your life and those of your families at risk."
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has launched a crackdown on such thefts, called on "the entire government" to assist the people at the site of the fuel explosion.
The government says fuel theft costs the country about $3 billion a year.
