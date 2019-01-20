ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 73 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ເຫດ​ທໍ່​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ

ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ລັດ ຮິ​ດາ​ລ​ໂກ

ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້.

ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ໂອ​ມາ ຟາ​ຢັດ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ນະ​

ຄອນຫຼວງ ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ຊິ​ຕີ້ ວ່າ ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ອື່ນ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 74 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ.

ກາ​ນ​ຮົ່ວ​ໄຫຼ ແລະ ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ຂອງ​ກາ​ນ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ນັ້ນ ມີ​ສາ​ເຫດ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ຂີ້​ລັກ​ນ້ຳ​

ມັນ ໄດ້​ລັກ​ເຈາະ​ທໍ່​ແກັ​ສ​ຢ່າງ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ໃນ​ລັດ ຮິ​ດາ​ລ​ໂກ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ

​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່.

ພາບ​ວິ​ດີ​ໂອໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນທັ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເທິງ​ຟ້າ ແລະ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ໄດ້​ໂຕ່ງ​ເອົາ​ນ້ຳ

​ມັນ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄຸ, ກະ​ປ໋ອງ​ຂີ້​ເຫຍື້ອ ແລະ ກ່ອງ​ອື່ນໆ​ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ຈະ​ລະ​ເບີດ.

ທ່ານ ຟາ​ຢັດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂໍ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ທັງ​ໝົດບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ກ່ຽວ

​ຂ້ອງ​ໃນ​ການ​ລັກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ. ນອກ​ຈາກ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ແລ້ວ, ມັນ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຊີ​ວິດ

​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ແລະ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງດ້ວຍ.”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ທ່ານ ແອນ​ເດ​ຣັ​ສ໌ ມາ​ນູ​ແອ​ລ ໂລ​ເປ​ສ ໂອບ​ຣາ​ດໍ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້

​ເປີດ​ການ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ໃນ​ການ​ຂີ້​ລັກ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ “ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທັງ​ໝົດ”

ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ຈຸດ​ເກີດ​ເຫດ​ທໍ່​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ນັ້ນ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ລັກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ເທດ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ເງິນ​ປະ​ມານ

3 ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ຕໍ່​ປີ.

At least 73 people died in Friday's fuel pipeline explosion in central Mexico, the governor of the country's Hidalgo state said Saturday.



Governor Omar Fayad also said at a news conference in Mexico City that at least 74 others were injured.



A leak and the resulting blast were caused by fuel thieves illegally tapping into a gas pipeline in Hidalgo state, officials said.



Video footage showed the fuel gushing into the air and people collecting gas in buckets, garbage cans and other containers before the explosion.



"I urge the entire population not to be complicit in fuel theft," Fayad said. "Apart from being illegal, it puts your life and those of your families at risk."



Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has launched a crackdown on such thefts, called on "the entire government" to assist the people at the site of the fuel explosion.



The government says fuel theft costs the country about $3 billion a year.