ລາຊາຄ້າຢາເສບຕິດເມັກຊິໂກ ທ້າວໂຈອາກິນ “ແອລ ຊາໂປ” ກຸສມານ ໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນ
ວ່າ ມີຄວາມຜິດຖານລັກລອບຄ້າຢາເສບຕິດ ແລະພົວພັນກັບຂໍ້ຫາອື່ນໆ ຢູ່ໃນການດຳ
ເນີນຄະດີ ທີ່ນະຄອນນິວຢອກ.
ຄະນະຕຸລາການໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ທ້າວກຸສມານ ມີຄວາມຜິດ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ຫຼັງ
ຈາກມີການພິຈາລະນາເປັນເວລາ 6 ມື້ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຜິດທັງໝົດ 10 ກະທົງ ຕໍ່ຜູ້ກ່ຽວ
ແລະບັດນີ້ລາວອາດຈະປະເຊີນໜ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ຈະຖືກຕິດຄຸກຕະ
ຫຼອດຊີວິດ.
ການເສັດສິ້ນໃນການດຳເນີນຄະດີເປັນເວລາສາມເດືອນ ເປັນຂີດໝາຍຂອງສິ້ນສຸດ
ລົງໃນການບໍລິຫານງານ ກຸ່ມຄ້າຢາເສບຕິດຊິນາລົວ ໂດຍທ້າວກຸສມານ ທີ່ບັນດາໄອ
ຍະການອະທິບາຍວ່າ “ເປັນອົງການຄ້າຢາເສບຕິດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ໄດ້ຜົນທີ່ສຸດ
ຂອງໂລກ.”
ບັນດາໄອຍະການລັດຖະບານກາງກ່າວວ່າ ທ້າວກຸສມານ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນມາມີອຳນາດ
ໃນຊຸມປີ 1980 ເວລາທີ່ຄວາມຊ່ຽວຊານໃນການລັກລອບຢາໂຄເຄນເຂົ້າມາສູ່ສະ
ຫະລັດ ສ້າງລາຍໄດ້ສູງ ໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາອົງການຄ້າຢາເສບຕິດໂຄລົມເບຍ.”
ທ້າວກຸສມານ ອາຍຸ 61 ປີ ມີທ່າທາງວ່າຈະຖືກສົ່ງໄປເຂົ້າຄຸກທີ່ມີການຮັກສາຄວາມ
ປອດໄພທີ່ເຂັ້ມງວດທີ່ສຸດເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ຜູ້ກ່ຽວຫລົບໜີອີກ. ທ້າວກຸສມານໄດ້
ແຫກວອກຈາກຄຸກເມັກຊິໂກສອງເທື່ອ ກ່ອນທີ່ລາວໄດ້ຖືກຄືນອີກ ແລະສົ່ງໂຕຢ່າງ
ຮີບດ່ວນ ມາຍັງສະຫະລັດໃນປີ 2017.
ບັນດາໄອຍະການໄດ້ນຳເອົາພວກພິຍານ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 50 ຄົນ ມາໃຫ້ການເພື່ອອະທິ
ບາຍວ່າ ອົງການຄ້າຢາເສບຕິດເຮັດເງິນຫຼາຍພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ໃນການສົ່ງ ຢາໂຄເຄນ
ເຮໂຣອິນ ຢາບ້າ ແລະກັນຊາ ຫຼາຍໆໂຕນເຂົ້າມາສະຫະລັດຢ່າງໃດ.
ພວກພິຍານໄດ້ອະທິບາຍເຖິງການສັງຫານແລະຊື້ຈ້າງຈອບອອຍ ແລະໃຫ້ລາຍລະ
ອຽດວ່າ ຢາເສບຕິດໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໂດຍການໃຊ້ລົດແກ່ນ້ຳມັນ ລົດໄຟ ແລະແມ່ນແຕ່ສົ່ງ
ທາງກະປອງໝາກເພັດ.
ການພິຈາລະນາ ໂດຍຄະນະຕຸລາການ ທີ່ຖືກປີດເປັນຄວາມລັບ ໄດ້ເປັນທີ່ສັບສົນ
ໂດຍ ຍ້ອນການດຳເນີນຄະດີທີ່ສະຫລັບຊັບຊ້ອນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ມີໜ້າທີ່ເຮັດ ການຕັດ
ສິນໃຈເຖິງ 53 ເທື່ອກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ບັນດາໄອຍະການໄດ້ໃຫ້ການພິສູດ
ໃນອົງປະກອບຕ່າງໆຂອງຄະດີຫຼືບໍ່.
ບັນດາໄອຍະການໄດ້ວາດພາບທ້າວກຸສມັນວ່າ ເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່ກຳກັບນຳການທາລຸນ
ຂ້າມຊາຍແດນຕ່າງໆ.
ທະນາຍຄວາມຕໍ່ສູ້ຄະດີ ໃຫ້ທ້າວກຸສມັນໄດ້ ໂຕ້ຖຽງວ່າ ລາວໄດ້ເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍ “ຜູ້
ກະທຳຜິດ” ໂດຍລາຊາຄ້າຢາເສບຕິດອີກຄົນນຶ່ງ ຂອງກຸ່ມຊິໂນລວນ ຄືທ້າວອິສມາ
ແອລ “ແອລ ມາໂຢ” ຊຳບາດາ ຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງຖືກຕາມລ່າຫາໂຕ ຢູ່ໃນເວລານີ້. ບັນດາໄອຍະ
ການຍັງຢືນຢັດວ່າ ທ້າວ ກຸສມານ ແລະທ້າວຊຳບາດາ ໄດ້ເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານກັນ.
Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been convicted of drug-trafficking and related charges at a trial in New York.
The jury convicted Guzman Tuesday after six days of deliberations on all ten counts against him and now faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison.
The end of the three-month trial marks the end of Guzman's rule of the Sinaloa Cartel, which prosecutors described as "the world's largest and most prolific drug trafficking organization."
Federal prosecutors said Guzman's rise to power began in the 1980's, when his expertise at smuggling cocaine into the U.S. produced hefty proceeds for Colombian cartels.
The 61-year-old will likely be sent to a U.S. maximum security prison to prevent another escape. Guzman broke out of Mexican prisons twice before he was recaptured and extradited to the U.S. in 2017.
Prosecutors put more than 50 witnesses on the stand to explain how the cartel made billions of dollars importing tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetemine and marijuana into the U.S.
Witnesses described killings and bribes and detailed how drugs were transported using tanker trucks, trains, and even shipments of canned peppers.
Deliberations by the jurors, whose identities were kept secret, were complicated by the complexity of the trial. They were tasked with making 53 decisions about whether prosecutors had proven various elements of the case.
Prosecutors portrayed Guzman as an overseer of brutality across national borders.
Guzman's defense argued he was targeted as a "fall guy" by another Sinaloan drug kingpin, Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, who remains at large. Prosecutors maintained Guzman and Zambada were partners.
