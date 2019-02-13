ລາ​ຊາຄ້າຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ທ້າວ​ໂຈອາກິນ “ແອ​ລ ຊາ​ໂປ” ກຸສມານ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ

​ວ່າ ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດຖານລັກ​ລອບຄ້າ​ຢາ​ເສ​ບ​ຕິດ ແລະ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ອື່ນ​ໆ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ດຳ​

ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວຢອກ.

ຄະ​ນະ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ການ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ທ້າວ​ກຸສ​ມານ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ຫຼັງ

​ຈາກ​ມີ​ການ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 6 ມື້ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ທັງ​ໝົດ 10 ກະ​ທົງ​ ຕໍ່​ຜູ້​ກ່ຽວ

ແລະ​ບັດ​ນີ້​ລາວ​ອາດ​ຈະປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຕິດ​ຄຸກ​ຕະ

​ຫຼອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ.

ການ​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ​ໃນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສາມ​ເດືອນ ເປັນ​ຂີດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ

​ລົງ​ໃນ​ການບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ງານ ກຸ່ມຄ້າ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ​ຊິ​ນາ​ລົວ ໂດຍ​ທ້າວ​ກຸສ​ມານ ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ໄອ​

ຍະ​ການ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ “ເປັນ​ອົງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ​ທີ່ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ ແລະ​ ໄດ້​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ

​ຂອງ​ໂລກ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ້າວ​ກຸ​ສ​ມານ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ມີ​ອຳ​ນາດ

​ໃນ​ຊຸມ​ປີ 1980 ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຄວາມຊ່ຽວຊານໃນ​ການ​ລັກ​ລອບຢາໂຄ​ເຄນ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ສູ່​ສະ

​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ສ້າງ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ສູງ ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ບັນ​ດາອົງ​ການຄ້າ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ​ໂຄ​ລົມ​ເບຍ.”

ທ້າວ​ກຸ​ສ​ມານ ອາ​ຍຸ 61 ປີ ມີ​ທ່າ​ທາງ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ເຂົ້າ​ຄຸກທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ

​ປອດ​ໄພ​ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ​ງວດ​ທີ່​ສຸດເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ກ່ຽວ​ຫລົບ​ໜີ​ອີກ​. ທ້າວ​ກຸ​ສມານ​ໄດ້​

ແຫກ​ວອກ​ຈາກຄຸກ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກສອງ​ເທື່ອ​ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ລາວ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຄືນ​ອີກ ແລະ​ສົ່ງ​ໂຕ​ຢ່າງ​

ຮີບ​ດ່ວນ ມາ​ຍັງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໃນ​ປີ 2017.

ບັນ​ດາ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ພວກພິ​ຍານ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 50 ຄົນ ມາ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ເພື່​ອ​ອະ​ທິ​

ບາຍ​ວ່າ ອົງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ​ເຮັດ​ເງິນ​ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ​ໃນ​ກາ​ນ​ສົ່ງ​ ຢາໂຄ​ເຄນ

​ ເຮ​ໂຣ​ອິນ ຢາ​ບ້າ ແລະ​ກັນ​ຊາ ຫຼາຍໆໂຕນ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ.

​ພວກ​ພິ​ຍານໄດ້​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານແລະ​ຊື້​ຈ້າງ​ຈອບ​ອອຍ ແລະ​ໃຫ້​ລາຍ​ລະ

​ອຽດ​ວ່າ ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໂດຍ​ການ​ໃຊ້ລົດ​ແກ່​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ລົດ​ໄຟ ແລະ​ແມ່ນ​ແຕ່​ສົ່ງ

​ທາງ​ກະ​ປອງໝາກ​ເພັດ.

ການ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ ​ໂດຍ​ຄະ​ນະ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ການ ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ປີດ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ລັບ ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ສັບ​ສົນ

​ໂດຍ ​ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫລັບ​ຊັບ​ຊ້ອນ​. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ ການ​ຕັດ

ສິນ​ໃຈເຖິງ 53 ເທື່ອ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ການ​ພິ​ສູດ

ໃນ​ອົງ​ປະ​ກອບ​ຕ່າງໆຂອງ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຫຼື​ບໍ່.

ບັນ​ດາ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ໄດ້​ວາດ​ພາບ​ທ້າວ​ກຸ​ສ​ມັນ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ກັບ​ນຳ​ການທາ​ລຸນ

ຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຕ່າງໆ.

ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຄະ​ດີ ​ໃຫ້​ທ້າວ​ກຸ​ສ​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ “ຜູ້​

ກະ​ທຳຜິດ” ໂດຍ​ລາ​ຊາ​ຄ້າ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດອີກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຊິ​ໂນ​ລວນ ​ຄື​ທ້າວອິ​ສ​ມາ

ແອ​ລ “ແອ​ລ ມາ​ໂຢ” ຊຳ​ບາ​ດາ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ຖືກຕາມ​ລ່າ​ຫາ​ໂຕ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້. ບັນ​ດາ​ໄອ​ຍະ

​ການ​ຍັງ​ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ວ່າ ທ້າວ ​ກຸ​ສ​ມານ ແລະທ້າວຊຳ​ບາ​ດາ ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ກັນ.



Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been convicted of drug-trafficking and related charges at a trial in New York.



The jury convicted Guzman Tuesday after six days of deliberations on all ten counts against him and now faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison.



The end of the three-month trial marks the end of Guzman's rule of the Sinaloa Cartel, which prosecutors described as "the world's largest and most prolific drug trafficking organization."



Federal prosecutors said Guzman's rise to power began in the 1980's, when his expertise at smuggling cocaine into the U.S. produced hefty proceeds for Colombian cartels.



The 61-year-old will likely be sent to a U.S. maximum security prison to prevent another escape. Guzman broke out of Mexican prisons twice before he was recaptured and extradited to the U.S. in 2017.



Prosecutors put more than 50 witnesses on the stand to explain how the cartel made billions of dollars importing tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetemine and marijuana into the U.S.



Witnesses described killings and bribes and detailed how drugs were transported using tanker trucks, trains, and even shipments of canned peppers.



Deliberations by the jurors, whose identities were kept secret, were complicated by the complexity of the trial. They were tasked with making 53 decisions about whether prosecutors had proven various elements of the case.



Prosecutors portrayed Guzman as an overseer of brutality across national borders.



Guzman's defense argued he was targeted as a "fall guy" by another Sinaloan drug kingpin, Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, who remains at large. Prosecutors maintained Guzman and Zambada were partners.

