ແຕຣດສ໌ (Threads) ແອັປໃໝ່ຂອງ Meta ທີ່ເປັນຄູ່ແຂ່ງກັບ ທວີດເຕີ ນັ້ນ ມີຜູ້ລົງຊື່ສະໝັກໃຊ້ ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນແລ້ວ

ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍສິບລ້ານຄົນໄດ້ລົງຊື່ສະໝັກໃຊ້ແອັປໃໝ່ຂອງ Meta ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ແຕຣດສ໌ (Threads) ຂະນະທີ່ມັນແນໃສ່ເພື່ອທ້າຊິງເອົາຜູ້ຊົມໃຊ້ກັບຄູ່ແຂ່ງທີ່ມີຮູບແບບຄືກັບຂອງ ທວີດເຕີ.

ແອັປ Threads ໄດ້ເປີດໂຕໃນວັນພຸດມື້ກ່ອນນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະໃນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ປະເທດອື່ນໆ.

ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກນຳລົງໃນສື່ສັງຄົມດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ກໍຄື ຫົວໜ້າບໍລິຫານ ຫຼື CEO ຂອງ Meta ທ່ານມາກ ສັກເກີເບີກ (Mark Zuckerburg) ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ 30 ລ້ານຄົນໄດ້ລົງຊື່ສະໝັກໃຊ້.

ທ່ານໄດ້ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມລົງໃນແອັປ ວ່າ “ຮູ້ສຶກຄືກັບການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນສິ່ງທີ່ພິເສດ ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາມີວຽກອີກຫຼາຍຢູ່ຂ້າງໜ້າເພື່ອສ້າງແອັປນີ້ໃຫ້ກວ້າງອອກໄປ.”

ຈຳນວນຂອງການລົງຊື່ສະໝັກໃຊ້ ເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງວ່າ ເປັນຕົວບົ່ງບອກວ່າ ພວກຜູ້ຊົມໃຊ້ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຫາທາງເລືອກໃໝ່ຈາກ ທວີດເຕີ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງເລື້ອຍໆນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ ທ່ານອີລອນ ມັສຄ໌ ໄດ້ຊື້ເອົາມັນ ເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້. Meta ປາກົດວ່າ ໄດ້ຄວ້າເອົາໂອກາດໃນຄວາມຜິດພາດຫຼາຍຢ່າງຂອງຄູ່ແຂ່ງຄື ທວີດເຕີ ໃນການເປີດໂຕແອັຟ Threads ຂອງຕົນນັ້ນ.

ຄືກັບທວີເຕີ ແຕຣດສ໌ ມີຈຸດເດັ່ນຕ່າງໆ ໃນການນຳຂໍ້ຄວາມສັ້ນໆລົງ ທີ່ພວກຜູ້ຊົມໃຊ້ ສາມາດກົດໄລ, ນຳລົງຕໍ່ໄປ ແລະ ຕອບຂໍ້ຄວາວທີ່ນຳລົງຕ່າງໆໄດ້. ພວກຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ນຳລົງທັງຫຼາຍ ສາມາດຂຽນໂຕອັກສອນຍາວເຖິງ 500 ໂຕ ແລະລວມທັງ ລິ້ງ, ຮູບພາບ ແລະວີດີໂອ ທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ມີຄວາມຍາວເຖິງຫ້ານາທີ ອີງຕາມ ຂໍ້ຄວາມນຳລົງ ນັກຂຽນບລອກຂອງ Meta.

Tens of millions of people have signed up for Meta's new app, Threads, as it aims to challenge competitor platform Twitter.

Threads launched on Wednesday in the United States and in more than 100 other countries.

In a Thursday morning post on the platform, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said 30 million people had signed up.

"Feels like the beginning of something special, but we've got a lot of work ahead to build out the app," he said in the post.

Threads is a text-based version of Meta's social media app Instagram. The company says it provides "a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations."

The high number of sign-ups is likely an indication that users are looking for an alternative to Twitter, which has been stumbling since Elon Musk bought it last year. Meta appears to have taken advantage of rival Twitter's many blunders in pushing out Threads.

Like Twitter, Threads features short text posts that users can like, re-post and reply to. Posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos and videos that are up to five minutes long, according to a Meta blog post.