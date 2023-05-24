ກຸ່ມຊີ້ງຊອມສື່ມວນຊົນ ເປັນຫ່ວງຕໍ່ຊີວິດຂອງນັກຂ່າວຊາວປາກິສຖານ ທີ່ໄດ້ຫາຍສາບສູນ

ບັນດາກຸ່ມສະໜັບສະໜຸນສື່ມວນຊົນທີ່ເສລີ ແລະ ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ໃນປາກິສຖານ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທາງການເປີດເຜີຍ ຊະຕາກຳແລະຢູ່ແຫ່ງຫົນໃດ ກ່ຽວກັບໂຄສົກສະຖານີໂທລະພາບທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກຈັບກຸມໄປເມື່ອສອງອາທິດກ່ອນ.

ທ່ານອິມຣານ ຣີອາສ ຄານ ໄດ້ຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂຕໄປໃນວັນທີ 11 ພຶດສະພາ ຈາກສະໜາມບິນ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ ຊີແອລໂຄຕ (Sialkot) ຊຶ່ງເປັນເມືອງອຸດສາຫະກຳ ໃນແຂວງປູນຈາບ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາວ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມເດີນທາງອອກຈາກປະເທດ ຍ້ອນຄວາມຢ້ານກົວວ່າ ລາວຈະຖືກຈັບກຸມ ອີງຕາມສະມາຊິກຄອບຄົວ ແລະ ບັນດາທະນາຄວາມຂອງລາວ. ແຕ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຄວບຄຸມໂຕນັກຂ່າວຜູ້ນີ້ ອີກຕໍ່ໄປແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານແດນນຽວ ບາສຕາດ (Daniel Bastard) ຂອງອົງການນັກຂ່າວປາດສະຈາກພົບແດນ ຫຼື RSF ຊຶ່ງເປັນອົງການຊີ້ງຊອມຂອງໂລກ ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນຝຣັ່ງ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນລະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ຮັບຂໍ້ມູນຈາກ “ແຫລ່ງຂ່າວດ້ານການທູດທີ່ປິດລັບ” ທີ່ວ່າ ນັກຂ່າວຜູ້ທີ່ຫາຍສາບສູນ ໄດ້ຖືກທໍລະມານ ແລະ “ແມ່ນກະທັງອາດຈະເສຍຊີວິດໃນການກັກຂັງ.”

ນັກຂ່າວດັ່ງກ່າວມີອາຍຸ 47 ປີ ແມ່ນລວມຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂຕ ເມື່ອຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການປາບປາມທົ່ວປະເທດ ຕໍ່ພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ Tehreek-e-Insaf ຫຼື PTI ຂອງປາກິສຖານ ແລະຜູ້ນຳຂອງພັກ ທ່ານອິມຣານ ຄານ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນອະດີດນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທີ່ມີຄວາມນິຍົມຊົມຊອບຫຼາຍ.

Media freedom advocacy groups and journalists in Pakistan have demanded authorities immediately reveal the fate and whereabouts of a popular television anchor arrested nearly two weeks ago.



Imran Riaz Khan was taken into custody on May 11 from the airport at Sialkot, an industrial city in the Punjab province, as he tried to leave the country over fears of his arrest, according to family members and attorneys. But police have said they no longer have the reporter in custody.



Daniel Bastard of the France-based global watchdog Reporters Without Borders, or RSF, said in a statement Tuesday it had received information from "confidential diplomatic sources" that the missing journalist was tortured and "may even have died in detention."



The 47-year-old reporter was among thousands of people detained earlier this month during a nationwide crackdown on supporters of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party and its leader, popular former Prime Minister Imran Khan.