ອະດີດຜູ້ນຳ ພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ເວເນຊູເອລາ ພົບປະກັບ ນາຍົກ ສະເປນ

ທ່ານ ແອນໂທນິໂອ ເລເດັສມາ ຜູ້ນຳຟ່າຍຄ້ານທີ່ໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ມາຍາວນານຂອງ ເວນຊູເອລາ

ໄດ້ພົບກັບ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ສະເປນ ທ່ານ ມາຣີອາໂນ ຣາຮອຍ ທີ່ນະນອນຫຼວງ

ມາດຣິດ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້.

ທ່ານໄດ້ໄປເຖິງປະເທດ ສະເປນ ຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນດັ່ງກ່າວຈາກປະເທດ ໂຄລົມເບຍ

ລຸນຫຼັງການຫຼົບໜີຈາກການກັກບໍລິເວນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ຄາຣາຄັສ.

ທັງສອງທ່ານບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດເວົ້າຫຍັງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການພົບປະກັນໃຫ້ຝູງຊົນຊາບ.

ກ່ອນຈາກປະເທດ ໂຄລົມເບຍ ໄປ ທ່ານ ເລເດັສມາ ເວົ້າວ່າທ່ານໄດ້ວາງແຜນໄວ້ວ່າ

ທ່ານ “ຈະໄປສະແຫວງບຸນໃນທົ່ວໂລກ” ເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ເອົາອິດສະຫຼະທາງການເມືອງໃນ

ເວເນຊູເອລາ. ທ່ານ ເລເດັສມາ ທີ່ເຄີຍເປັນເຈົ້າຄອງກຳແພງນະຄອນ ຄາຣາຄັສ ມາ

ກ່ອນເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມທາງໂທລະຊັບກັບທ່ານ ຮວນ ມານູແອລ ຊານຕົສ ປະທາ

ນາທິບໍດີ ໂຄລົມເບຍ ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ສະເໜີໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນແກ່ທ່ານ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກວດຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ໂຄລົມເບຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ ທ່ານ

ເລເດັສມາ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາໃນປະເທດຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ ລຸນຫຼັງຂ້າມຂົວ ຊາຍມັອນ

ໂບລີວາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຂົວຂ້າມຊາຍແດນລະຫວ່າງສອງມາເເຂົ້າມາ.

ທ່ານ ນິໂຄລາສ ມາດູໂຣ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເວເນຊູເອລາ ໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ເຖິງການໂຕນໜີຂອງ

ທ່ານ ເລເດັສມາ ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງຜູ້ກ່ຽວເວົ້າເຢີ້ຍວ່າ "ຜີດູດເລືອດ Vampire".



Longtime Venezuelan opposition leader Antonio Ledezma met with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Madrid Saturday.



He had arrived in Spain earlier in the day from Colombia, after escaping house arrest in Caracas.



Neither man spoke publicly about their meeting.



Before leaving Colombia, Ledezma said he was planning a "global pilgrimage" to fight for political freedom in Venezuela. Ledezma, the former mayor of Caracas, said he had spoken by phone with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, who offered his support.



"Venezuela is not on the edge looking into the abyss.It is in the abyss," Ledezma said on his arrival at the Madrid airport."It's collapsing."



Ledezma, who had been under house arrest since 2015 for alleged coup plotting, said he escaped Friday and went to neighboring Colombia, passing dozens of police and army positions.



Colombian immigration authorities said in a statement that Ledezma entered the country legally after crossing the Simon Bolivar bridge that separates the two countries.



Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro acknowledged the escape of Ledezma, who he mockingly calls "the vampire."